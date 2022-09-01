ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSA

Texas AG Paxton defending service members from vaccine mandates

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton wants American service members to have the right to choose whether or not they take vaccines. This comes after seven cadets at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy were disenrolled because they refused COVID-19 shots for religious reasons. Paxton has...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy