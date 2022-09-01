ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Times Square a gun free zone as new New York gun law takes effect

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aB6Ln_0hds7DmU00

Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards of Times Square, there are now signs proclaiming the bustling Crossroads of the World a "Gun-Free Zone."

The sprawling tourist attraction is one of scores of "sensitive" places -- including parks, churches and theaters -- that are off-limits for guns under a sweeping new state law that went into effect Thursday.

The law was in response to the Supreme Court repealing the state's 100-year-old law limiting the availability of concealed carry permits.

The NYPD reported a 54% increase in gun permit applications ahead of the law taking effect, but Governor Kathy Hochul says anyone getting a new permit will be subject to the same new training requirements, as well as providing character references and a review of social media accounts.

In an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Mayor Eric Adams called the new approval process "common sense."

"It's really just almost a common sense of, basically, analysis," he said. "If someone is spewing hate, if someone is making a dangerous threat, if someone is part of some form of hate group, the police officer or the detective or the investigator is going to use their investigatory skills to determine if there's something that's a red flag there. And it is really about using the good, old fashioned methods of doing investigation."

Adams added that it won't just be social media checks, and that NYPD officers reviewing gun permits will also be "knocking our neighbors' doors, speaking to people, finding out who this individual is that we are about to allow to carry a firearm in our city."

The law survived a legal challenge overnight, with US District Judge Glenn Suddaby in Syracuse rejecting the request by Gun Owners of America, Inc., and others for an order to halt the rollout of the state's Concealed Carry Improvement Act.

But the judge also encouraged the gun-rights supporters to continue, noting that he himself had "a strong sense of the safety that a licensed concealed handgun regularly provides" to those "too powerless to physically defend themselves in public without a handgun."

Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James praised the judge's ruling, but more legal challenges are all but certain.

For now, though, Times Square remains gun free -- and the mayor's office launched a comprehensive outreach plan to educate New Yorkers about the new law.

The sensitive place boundaries proposed by the New York City Council will extend from Sixth Avenue to Eighth Avenue and from West 40th Street to West 53rd Street.

The locations will have to apply for and renew their status as a sensitive location every three years.

The sensitive area only applies outdoors, not inside buildings within Times Square.

NYPD officials say the department has a targeted education campaign, reaching out to licensed gun owners or applicants who will be impacted.

Officials also say the NYPD will be able to enforce the new gun-free zone without additional officers, technology, data collection, or checkpoints.

ALSO READ | Gun violence sparks weekend of bloodshed across NYC

More than a dozen people were shot, several fatally, in nearly a dozen incidents across New York City over the weekend. Derick Waller has more on a fatal shooting in Coney Island.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 27

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reuters

New York gun bans alarm residents of upstate bear country

VANDERWHACKER MOUNTAIN WILD FOREST, N.Y. (Reuters) - Gunfire has long echoed in New York’s Adirondack Mountains. Children blast skeet from the sky after school and parents mingle and compete at the shooting range. In the fall, hunters in fluorescent orange fan through the forests, stalking deer.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
The Independent

New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling

Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards across New York's Times Square, city authorities are posting new signs proclaiming the bustling crossroads a “Gun Free Zone.”The sprawling Manhattan tourist attraction is one of scores of “sensitive” places — including parks, churches and theaters — that will be off limits for guns under a sweeping new state law going into effect Thursday. The measure, passed after a U.S. Supreme Court decision in June expanded gun rights, also sets stringent standards for issuing concealed carry permits.New York is among a half-dozen states that had key provisions of its gun laws invalidated...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Letitia James
restaurantbusinessonline.com

New York restaurants adjust to new gun-carry rules

Restaurants in New York are adjusting to a new set of regulations that govern when and where consumers can carry a handgun while dining out. As of Sept. 1, places that don’t sell alcoholic beverages can allow guests to carry a pistol during their visit by expressly granting permission via a posted sign or a verbal go-ahead from management. Only patrons with a concealed-carry permit from the state can bring the firearm with them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Business Insider

Trump supporter who took private jet to Jan. 6 riot and called Capitol police 'traitors' pleads guilty to federal misdemeanor

Katherine Schwab traveled to Washington, DC, by private jet before the Jan. 6 riot, prosecutors said. Video footage shows the Texas realtor calling Capitol police "traitors," per prosecutors. Schwab on Thursday pleaded guilty to disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. A Trump supporter who flew to Washington DC...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#New New York#Nypd#Times Square#Gun Law#The Supreme Court#Msnbc
CBS New York

New York's new gun laws take effect today

NEW YORK -- New York State's new gun laws take effect Thursday, with Times Square officially becoming a gun-free zone. It's among a long list of places where only law enforcement officials are allowed to carry a concealed weapon. Starting Thursday, it's a crime punishable of up to four years behind bars if you do so. Some are calling it common sense restrictions. "I love it, I love it," said Kathy Sullivan. "You don't have to worry about nobody shooting nobody," one man said. It's now a crime to bring a gun to schools, restaurants, hospitals and entertainment venues. "We don't need more guns on our...
POLITICS
RadarOnline

Disgraced Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Spotted Partying In N.Y.C. As Investigations & Lawsuits Against Him Pile Up

Rudy Giuliani is being hit with investigations and lawsuits left and right, but the former New York City mayor still has time to party. The disgraced lawyer was spotted at Halswell Green's, a Times Square bar, celebrating radio personality and podcaster Lauren Conlin's birthday. Giuliani, who attended the event with his girlfriend, Dr. Maria Ryan, was seen listening to music, dancing and chatting with other guests throughout the night. An eyewitness shared people at the bar were actually very "excited" to see him. "It was a little jarring," the witness added. "There was kind of a commotion when he arrived...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jeffery Mac

Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police Warn

Four unjustifiable blindside assaults across New York City — the most recent on a 74-year-elderly woman — have flagged the arrival of the tricky “game,”. This has been dubbed “the knockout game”. It involves a challenge where a person is tasked with delivering a random knockout punch to an unsuspecting passerby, police told The New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
6sqft

What you should know about this year’s Caribbean Carnival in NYC

For the first time since 2019, New York City’s West Indian-American Day Carnival and Parade will return to Brooklyn this Labor Day. After a two-year Covid hiatus, the festival, which typically attracts over a million spectators, will be back fully in-person this year. The days-long festival takes over the stretch of Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, celebrating the diversity of Caribbean culture with dancing, elaborate costumes, traditional music, and food.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
121K+
Followers
14K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy