ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

Related
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Favored Significantly Over Ohio

Penn State is set as 24.5-point favorites in its home opener against Ohio. Ohio (0-1) is coming off a close 41-38 victory over Florida Atlantic, and Penn State is coming off a last-second 35-31 win at Purdue. Penn State (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten) covered the -2.5 point spread in its...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

No. 21 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps LSU, Starts 6-0

No. 21 Penn State women’s volleyball has started the year 6-0 after a sweep of LSU on Saturday. It was their third power-five victory on the year, having already defeated Big 12 schools West Virginia and Iowa State. Penn State was playing in a tournament hosted by LSU and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Michigan State
State College, PA
Sports
City
Indiana, PA
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Auburn, PA
State
Indiana State
State College, PA
College Sports
State
Ohio State
City
State College, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
State College, PA
Football
State
Nebraska State
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State-Purdue Beats Backyard Brawl in Ratings

Penn State and Purdue isn’t a rivalry the way the Pitt-West Virginia game is. But more people watched Penn State’s 35-31 win over Purdue Thursday night than watched Pitt’s 38-31 win over West Virginia in the first Backyard Brawl since 2011. According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, Penn State-Purdue drew...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

2023 3-Star ATH Zion Tracy Receives Official PSU Offer

Three-star 2023 wide receiver and defensive back Zion Tracy (5-foot-11, 180-pounds) has received an official offer from Penn State football, he tweeted out earlier today. Tracy is not rated on Rivals but is a three-star recruit for On3 and 247Sports. Tracy spoke with Joe Smeltzer of Nittany Sports Now a...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Nittany Sports Now Daily Notebook: Sept. 4

Keep updated on news on news concerning Penn State sports and news within the Big Ten Conference in the Nittany Sports Now Notebook. Penn State football has sent photo edits to 2024 OL/DL Logan Demchyk (6-foot-3, 305-pounds) from Malvern Prep in West Chester, Pennsylvania. While he has yet to receive...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Locksley
nittanysportsnow.com

PSU Defense Stands Tall in Fourth Quarter Against Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Sean Clifford wasn’t watching the replay on the Ross-Ade Stadium video board of Purdue tight end Payne Durham’s supposed circus catch, a play that would have meant game over for Penn State. Daequan Hardy was, and the board told him what he already...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

NSN Poll Question: Should There be a Quarterback Controversy?

The quarterback position at Penn State isn’t up for grabs. Sean Clifford is the No. 1 starter, and will be for the foreseeable future. That would probably be true if Clifford’s pick-six to Purdue’s Chris Jefferson ended up deciding Penn State’s Week 1 game, and it’s certainly true after Clifford responded to lead Penn State on a game-winning 80-yard drive in its 35-31 win.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

No. 11 Penn State Field Hockey Defeats Albany 6-2

The No. 11 Penn State field hockey team has earned their second win on the season, this time over Albany by the score of 6-2. Previously this season the field hockey team split with ACC schools Virginia (W, 3-2) and Louisville (L, 2-1). Penn State scored more goals against Albany...
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy