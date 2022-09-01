Read full article on original website
Penn State Favored Significantly Over Ohio
Penn State is set as 24.5-point favorites in its home opener against Ohio. Ohio (0-1) is coming off a close 41-38 victory over Florida Atlantic, and Penn State is coming off a last-second 35-31 win at Purdue. Penn State (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten) covered the -2.5 point spread in its...
Stuff Somers Says: Too Little but not too Late From Yurcich, Clifford
With about two minutes left, I had a thought I’d had once before in the opening game of a Penn State football season. During the 2018 Appalachian State game as it went to overtime, I remember having the same thought I had Thursday in West Lafayette. “Oh well, this...
No. 21 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps LSU, Starts 6-0
No. 21 Penn State women’s volleyball has started the year 6-0 after a sweep of LSU on Saturday. It was their third power-five victory on the year, having already defeated Big 12 schools West Virginia and Iowa State. Penn State was playing in a tournament hosted by LSU and...
Penn State’s Week 2 Opponent, Ohio, Beats Florida Atlantic in Opener
Ohio went into halftime down 17-13, scoring on a touchdown by receiver Sam Wiglusz and two field goals by Nathanial Vakos. The Bobcats took command in the third quarter with two touchdowns, and added another score in the third quarter to make it 34-17. But Florida Atlantic wouldn’t go away....
Penn State-Purdue Beats Backyard Brawl in Ratings
Penn State and Purdue isn’t a rivalry the way the Pitt-West Virginia game is. But more people watched Penn State’s 35-31 win over Purdue Thursday night than watched Pitt’s 38-31 win over West Virginia in the first Backyard Brawl since 2011. According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, Penn State-Purdue drew...
Clifford Comes up Big in Final Minutes to Rescue Penn State Against Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The flashing lights at Ross-Ade Stadium and the roar of the Purdue faithful seemed to tell the story: Penn State was about to cost itself the season opener with a critical mistake from the most experienced man on the field. On television, announcers openly wondered...
2023 3-Star ATH Zion Tracy Receives Official PSU Offer
Three-star 2023 wide receiver and defensive back Zion Tracy (5-foot-11, 180-pounds) has received an official offer from Penn State football, he tweeted out earlier today. Tracy is not rated on Rivals but is a three-star recruit for On3 and 247Sports. Tracy spoke with Joe Smeltzer of Nittany Sports Now a...
Nittany Sports Now Daily Notebook: Sept. 4
Keep updated on news on news concerning Penn State sports and news within the Big Ten Conference in the Nittany Sports Now Notebook. Penn State football has sent photo edits to 2024 OL/DL Logan Demchyk (6-foot-3, 305-pounds) from Malvern Prep in West Chester, Pennsylvania. While he has yet to receive...
PSU Defense Stands Tall in Fourth Quarter Against Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Sean Clifford wasn’t watching the replay on the Ross-Ade Stadium video board of Purdue tight end Payne Durham’s supposed circus catch, a play that would have meant game over for Penn State. Daequan Hardy was, and the board told him what he already...
NSN Poll Question: Should There be a Quarterback Controversy?
The quarterback position at Penn State isn’t up for grabs. Sean Clifford is the No. 1 starter, and will be for the foreseeable future. That would probably be true if Clifford’s pick-six to Purdue’s Chris Jefferson ended up deciding Penn State’s Week 1 game, and it’s certainly true after Clifford responded to lead Penn State on a game-winning 80-yard drive in its 35-31 win.
No. 11 Penn State Field Hockey Defeats Albany 6-2
The No. 11 Penn State field hockey team has earned their second win on the season, this time over Albany by the score of 6-2. Previously this season the field hockey team split with ACC schools Virginia (W, 3-2) and Louisville (L, 2-1). Penn State scored more goals against Albany...
