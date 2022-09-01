With plenty of flash flood warnings in effect right now in the Tri-State if you see standing water, turn around and don't drown! We've seen more than 2" of rain in some places with an additional 1-3" possible throughout the evening. If you are in Vanderburgh, Gibson, Warrick, Pike, and Henderson Counties; that flash flood warning expires at 7PM. In the meantime, if you live in an area prone to flooding, take precautions now.

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO