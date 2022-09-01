Read full article on original website
Cat adoption fees waived at Daviess County Animal Care Shelter
If you're looking to adopt a new furry friend, now is your chance!. The Daviess County Animal Care and Control says they will be waiving adoption fees for young adult and adult cats. This will run through Saturday, September 17th. Officials say no adoption application is required. All cats are...
Trunnell's Farm Market kicks off "Sunflower Experience"
Sunflowers are making a return to Daviess County, Kentucky. From now thru September 30th, Tri-Staters can visit the 5th Annual "Sunflower Experience" at Trunnell's Farm Market. That's just South of Owensboro in Utica, Kentucky. The sunflowers will be available to the public from 10a.m. to 6p.m. The farm also offers...
Fireworks festival canceled in Owensboro due to bad weather
A fireworks festival that was scheduled to happen in Owensboro, Kentucky on Saturday has been canceled. Officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court said that Saturday's Independence Bank Fireworks Festival at Panther Creek Park was being canceled due to bad weather. The event was originally scheduled to kick off at...
Henderson Fire Department crews respond to Sunday morning fire
Henderson Fire officials respond to an early morning structure fire. HFD says crews were called to the intersection of Ingram and 2nd Street, across from Holy Name Catholic Church, shortly before 5:30 a.m. Sunday. We're told crews found fire coming from the first floor door and nearby window. HFD says...
Willard Library kicks off 'Better Book Sale' on Tuesday
Willard Public Library in Evansville is inviting the public to attend one of their most significant fundraisers. The "Better Books Sale" is set to kick off Tuesday, September 6th and run through Friday, September 9th. We're told the second book sale of the year will be held during normal library...
Authorities searching for missing helicopter in Kentucky
Muhlenberg County Emergency management officials are asking residents in Western Kentucky to check their property for a crashed or landed helicopter and its pilot. Glasgow\Barren County Emergency Management says they lost contact with a small executive helicopter that was flying through the area over the weekend. The last contact officials had with the aircraft was late Saturday night in Ohio County.
Woman drowns in pond in Daviess County
Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, say a woman died in a drowning incident on Friday. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says crews were called to investigate a drowning at a home near Vertrees Road and Greenbriar Road around 5:15 p.m. on Friday. When authorities arrived at the home, they say...
Castle High School cancels Friday classes after gun search
Friday classes are canceled at Castle High School in Warrick County. A letter was sent out to parents from the principal saying a gun was possibly brought into the school multiple times this week, and the weapon may still be in the school. The letter goes on to say Warrick...
Local law enforcement honored by DEA for heroic actions
Vanderburgh County Sheriff's deputies and Evansville police officers were recently honored by the Drug Enforcement Administration for their role in preventing others for being hurt or killed during a drug arrest. They were presented with the DEA administrator's award for public service after law enforcement "courageously distinguished themselves" during the...
Death investigation underway after juvenile shot in Evansville
A death investigation is underway in Evansville after a Juvenile was shot. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of South Garvin Street and Sweetser Avenue for shots fired Sunday night. Upon arrival, officers found a juvenile with a gunshot wound who was taken to the hospital. No...
KSP: Three dead after shooting incident at home in Smith Mills
Three people are dead after a shooting incident that happened on Saturday night in the town of Smith Mills, Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Police. Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, KSP says Henderson County Central Dispatch was notified of a shooting at a home in the 6200 block of KY 136 West in Smith Mills.
Body found off of North First Avenue in Evansville
Authorities are investigating in Evansville after a body was found on Friday afternoon. Crews were called to the area of Pigeon Creek and North First Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Friday after a body was found in the area. Officials with the Evansville Police Department say that detectives and officers...
Even more rain on tap for Labor Day weekend
With plenty of flash flood warnings in effect right now in the Tri-State if you see standing water, turn around and don't drown! We've seen more than 2" of rain in some places with an additional 1-3" possible throughout the evening. If you are in Vanderburgh, Gibson, Warrick, Pike, and Henderson Counties; that flash flood warning expires at 7PM. In the meantime, if you live in an area prone to flooding, take precautions now.
Korn Ferry Tour Championship continues on with Round 3
The United Leasing & Finance presents the Korn Ferry Tour Championship continued with round three on Saturday from Victoria National in Newburgh. It's movement day for golfers as players moved up and down the leaderboard, battling the sun, rain and each other as they battle it out for a shot at receiving their PGA Tour cards.
Otters end regular season with doubleheader split with Florence
The Evansville Otters concluded their 2022 regular season with a doubleheader split with the Florence Y'alls, falling 7-1 in game one and winning game two 11-1. The Otters kicked off the scoring in game one when Elijah MacNamee drove in J.R. Davis with a double down the left field line.
Bodycam footage shows arrest of Henderson double-murder suspect
New footage obtained by 44News shows the moments police took a man accused of shooting and killing two people at the Harbor House in Henderson into custody. Authorities said they took 37-year-old Kenneth Gibbs into custody without incident after finding his vehicle unoccupied at the Hayes Boat Ramp just before 10 p.m. on the night of the shooting.
