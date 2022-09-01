Read full article on original website
Related
cnycentral.com
Limp Lizard wins 'Best Craft Wing' at national chicken wing festival in Buffalo
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y, — Popular Central New York barbecue chain Limp Lizard won a top prize at the 2022 National Buffalo Wing Festival. The competition is known as the Super Bowl for the chicken wing industry,. Limp Lizard competed with its jalapeno blueberry smoked wing, winning top prize for...
cnycentral.com
Flooding likely for parts of the area Sunday night through Labor Day
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The risk for flooding is looking likely as a soggy system brings widespread rain to CNY Sunday night through Labor Day. The latest forecast models now show an increased total amount of rainfall. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for the FUTURECAST and RAINFALL TOTALS) Let's start with the...
cnycentral.com
Risk for flooding in CNY on Labor Day
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - I t's been a pleasant start to this holiday weekend, but a soaker is on the way to CNY! It arrives for the second half of the weekend, but especially on Labor Day with the risk for flooding. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for the FUTURECAST) Here's the...
cnycentral.com
Doubleheader: New York State Fair and Syracuse Football, revenue-driven weekend in CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Fair was scattered with Syracuse Football fans ahead of Saturday’s home opener against Louisville. We didn’t have to look to far to find Orange fans, who were decked out in SU gear ahead of the first game ever in the newly named JMA Wireless Dome.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cnycentral.com
Legacy lives on: baby gets a second chance at life after being saved by SPD officer
Call it the right place, right time—or maybe it was fate. It started as a traffic chase for one Syracuse police officer and ended with saving a baby’s life. On September 1st, officers from the SPD had just finished a traffic pursuit at the intersection of Richmond Avenue and Lakeview Avenue.
cnycentral.com
$30 million renovations completed at Bear Road Elementary School
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Students and faculty at Karl W Saile Bear Road Elementary School are heading back to a brand new school. $30 million was invested in renovating the North Syracuse City school. Superintendent Daniel Bowles says taxpayers, families, students and staff members who saw the school at an...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Firefighters battle two building fires blocks apart on westside of city
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Fire crews responded to two structure fires on Thursday, September 1 that were both on Tully Street on the westside of the city. Firefighters responded to the 500 block of Tully Street around 10 p.m. after the Onondaga County Sheriff’s helicopter, Air-1 confirmed that a building was on fire.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police remind Orange fans to follow parking rules at Dome during home opener
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Police are reminding Syracuse University football fans attending the home opener on Saturday to follow on-street parking regulations at the JMA Wireless Dome. Illegal parking during games can create serious public safety risks to the neighborhood and people attending the events. Syracuse Police officers working...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cnycentral.com
Two people stabbed during dispute on James Street in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two people, a man and a woman, were stabbed during an altercation involving multiple people on the 900 block of James Street near the Chestnut Crossing Apartments, police said. A 24-year-old woman suffered a laceration to her back. She was transported to the hospital where she...
cnycentral.com
Toyota HS Game of the Week: F-M storms past Auburn
Fayetteville-Manlius started the 2022 season with a bang. In our Toyota High School Game of the Week, TJ Conley and George LaCombe led the charge as the Hornets took down Auburn 48-0.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police department discusses burglary issues, crossing crime scenes and bus safety
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed burglary issues, crossing crime scenes and bus safety. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski will appear...
cnycentral.com
Survivors call for resignation of second Vera House leader after resignation of director
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Longtime Vera House leader Randi Bregman has resigned. The news broke following weeks of exclusive reporting on the nonprofit’s decision to knowingly hire a sex offender. Now, survivors and one prominent local leader with deep ties to Vera House are questioning why Bregman is the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cnycentral.com
Two motorcyclists hospitalized after crash in downtown Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY — Two Motorcyclists were hospitalized Friday night following a crash on Fayette St. in Downtown Syracuse. According to Syracuse Police, two motorcycles were involved. The operators of both were taken to the hospital for injuries from the crash. Police describe the injuries as hip and extremity injuries. Their condition is unknown as of Monday morning.
cnycentral.com
Man stabbed by girlfriend in domestic dispute
Syracuse, NY — A 40-year-old man was stabbed in the arm by his girlfriend during a domestic dispute early Sunday morning. Syracuse Police responded to a residence on the 600 block of Catherine Street around 2:20 a.m. where they found Reginald Bradwell with a stabbing wound to the arm.
cnycentral.com
Camillus Police searching for suspect in robbery of the Key Bank on West Genesee Street
Camillus police have released two photos of a bank robbery suspect. Police say the robbery happened around 1:20 PM on Friday afternoon at the Key Bank on West Genesee Street. Police say a man in his 50s entered the bank in a black and white baseball cap and maroon button-up shirt.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Football kicks off 2022 season at home against ACC foe Louisville
Your hometown team is, and they open their 2022 season in the newly-christened JMA Wireless Dome against an ACC foe in the Louisville Cardinals. The last time these teams met was late last season at Louisville, and nothing went the way of the men in Orange. Cardinal quarterback Malik Cunningham threw for four touchdowns and ran in another on the way to a 41-3 rout. This year's Orange team says it recognizes the challenge and are ready to take it head on.
cnycentral.com
Man stabbed in altercation at New York State Fair
A 27-year-old man was stabbed at the New York State Fair on Saturday. Troopers said the victim was stabbed in a physical altercation with 34-year-old Richard J. Killins outside of gate 11. Killins was charged with 2nd-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County DA to exercise 'discretion' in enforcement of new state gun laws
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick held a news conference Friday morning after New York’s new gun laws went into effect on Thursday, limiting where people can carry concealed firearms. The laws, which were signed in July in response to the U.S. Supreme Court ending...
cnycentral.com
38-year-old facing arson charges arraigned, to appear in court again
Syracuse, NY — Over one month after he caused an explosion in the Vinette Towers apartment complex, Scott Dimond has been arraigned. The 38-year-old Dimond was said to have caused an explosion inside the complex while he was making homemade fireworks. Dimond came away from it with burns to over half of his body.
Comments / 0