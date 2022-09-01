The Charleston RiverDogs will present the 2022 T. Ashton Phillips Distinguished Service Award to Joint Base Charleston prior to the penultimate home game of the regular season on Saturday night. This award is named in honor of T. Ashton Phillips, a Charleston businessman, RiverDogs minority owner and long-time season ticket holder who passed away in May 2006. The award is given annually to an individual, group or business that, during the current season or cumulatively over many seasons, has assisted the RiverDogs in growing the game of baseball and community outreach.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO