Charleston City Paper
10 barbecue joints to check out in Charleston
Barbecuing or smoking your own meats at home can be tough to beat, but Charleston’s pitmasters will give you a run for your money. You’ll find delicately smoked cuts of brisket, pork butt or chicken carefully paired with down-home sides like potato salad, collard greens and mac and cheese at the many barbecue spots in town. Each joint puts their own spin on these classic barbecue meals and fixins. Save yourself the at-home clean-up and try one of these local stops.
live5news.com
Shag dancing festival brings people from all over the country to Edisto
EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The 13th annual Edisto Beach Shag Festival kicked off this weekend bringing over 1,000 people together. The festival first started as a fishing tournament 14 years ago but has now evolved into a much larger event. Darrin Moore, Edisto Beach Shag Festival Event Organizer, says the shag portion became so big that the event became the shag festival.
City of Charleston announces modified garbage pickup schedule
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- City of Charleston garbage and trash collection services will be delayed one day this week in observance of Labor Day. The following areas will be on a one-day delay: Daniel Island Cainhoy West Ashley outside I-526 Johns Island The Peninsula West Ashley inside I-526 James Island For example, residents who have their […]
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Restaurant Closings (2022 Edition)
With new restaurants constantly opening in the Holy City, it’s easy to forget about the many businesses that have closed their doors for good. To help you keep things straight, Holy City Sinner has compiled a list of restaurants that shuttered in 2022 (click here to see lists from past years).
5 accused of doing burnouts on South Carolina bridge
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Five people have been arrested for their alleged roles in a traffic incident last month on the Ravenel Bridge. Mount Pleasant police said multiple cars held up traffic, performed burnouts and drove recklessly while on the bridge. “The preliminary information shows that the vehicles traveled across the bridge into Mount […]
holycitysinner.com
“New Dive Bar Experience” to Open in Mynt’s Former Home
Frontier Lounge, a “new dive bar experience,” is coming to downtown Charleston in October. According to social media posts from the new venture, the concept will be located at 135 Calhoun Street in the former home of Mynt, which closed in April.
charlestondaily.net
Charleston Restaurant Week Returns – September 8-18, 2022
Charleston Restaurant Week returns to the Lowcountry from September 8 – 18, 2022. The next installment of Charleston Restaurant Week is set for September 8-18 2022! This culinary dream, executed by Explore Charleston, is one of the most highly anticipated culinary events in the Charleston area. It is an opportunity to enjoy the world-renowned cuisine of the Lowcountry as participating restaurants offer prix fixe lunch and dinner menus.
counton2.com
Dorchester Paws hosts free adoption event amid several challenges
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws hosted an adoption event to help animals find their forever home. “We, in total,” Dorchester Paws director of shelter operations April Howard said, “have had 16 animals go home.”. But it wasn’t just any adoption event. “Someone stepped forward and...
mountpleasantmagazine.com
Heavens Marketplace: A Place to Shop and Be Inspired
When Frank and Sonya Pacera opened Heavens Marketplace in Myrtle Beach mid-summer of 2020, they had their entire future riding on its success. Now, barely two years later, the husband-and-wife team just held a grand opening for a second location in Mount Pleasant. The new space is complete with more room for home décor, furnishings, whimsical beach signs and tons of unique gifts sourced by local artists. There is no shortage of that famous South Carolina flavor and feel.
WLTX.com
South Carolina coffee shop named one of America's best-rated by Yelp
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A company known as a one-stop shop for reviews of just about any kind of business or service has compiled a list of America's best-rated coffee shops - and South Carolina has a few contenders. The main list includes 20 shops across the country from...
live5news.com
Crews locate unoccupied boat near James Island yacht club
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The search for a missing boater near James Island is set to resume Monday morning. An empty boat that officials say was recently occupied was found on James Island Sunday night. Multiple agencies responded near the James Island Yacht Club to reports of a boat...
Which popular local waterways to avoid during Labor Day weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- We have reached the unofficial end of summer which means locals and vacationers alike are probably hoping for one last hurrah before the weather turns chilly. But, according to Charleston Waterkeeper, there are a handful of waterways you should avoid swimming in if headed out on Labor Day weekend. Out of 20 […]
live5news.com
West Ashley neighbors concerned about flooding almost entering their homes
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Neighbors in a West Ashley community say they are frustrated and anxious after floodwater crept up to their homes, and a potential solution could be a few years away. Bennett Barton and Rachel Brunette said Thursday’s rainstorms flooded both the road and their backyards, almost...
counton2.com
Edisto Beach Music and Shag Fest happening this weekend
EDISTO BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Lace up your dancing shoes for three days of beach music and shag dancing on Edisto Beach. The Edisto Beach Music and Shag Fest promise entertainment by “top beach bands and best shaggers in the southeast,” including Band of Oz, The Entertainers, Shag Doctorz, and special appearances by “Elvis.”
abcnews4.com
$3 tickets celebrating Regal cinema day
Are you a movie fanatic? See any movie you'd like for just $3 at any Regal theatre. On Saturday, September 3, Regal and the Cinema Foundation are celebrating their National Cinema Day. The Charleston area has two Regal theatres available to you. -Regal Palmetto Grande in Mount Pleasant. -Regal Azalea...
holycitysinner.com
RiverDogs Present 2022 T. Ashton Phillips Distinguished Service Award to Joint Base Charleston
The Charleston RiverDogs will present the 2022 T. Ashton Phillips Distinguished Service Award to Joint Base Charleston prior to the penultimate home game of the regular season on Saturday night. This award is named in honor of T. Ashton Phillips, a Charleston businessman, RiverDogs minority owner and long-time season ticket holder who passed away in May 2006. The award is given annually to an individual, group or business that, during the current season or cumulatively over many seasons, has assisted the RiverDogs in growing the game of baseball and community outreach.
This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best breakfast sandwiches around the country, including this hearty favorite in South Carolina.
live5news.com
Police block off part of King Street, responding to downtown incident
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A large police presence is combing through downtown Charleston and blocking off part of the road. Officers with the Charleston Police Department are currently on King Street near Reid Street. There is no official word yet on what they are investigating. Firefighters, EMS and deputies with...
5 people injured, 2 arrested after downtown Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Five adults were injured by gunfire during a shooting in downtown Charleston early Sunday morning. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the area of King Street and Morris Street around 12:55 a.m. where several people were struck by gunfire. Police say the victims are being treated at area hospitals […]
South Carolina City Named One Of The Best Fall Vacations Spots In America
Pure Wow found the ideal fall destination spots around the country, including this scenic city in South Carolina.
