Rocky Top, TN

wvlt.tv

Tennessee coaches sign football for young Vol fan

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the Volunteers football season officially started Thursday, several celebrity guests and visitors joined WVLT News during the Big Orange Kickoff special. Among the guests was UT Chancellor Donde Plowman, baseball head coach Tony Vitello and basketball head coach Rick Barnes. Vitello and Barnes signed a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee football OL Darnell Wright accuses Ball State of dirty play

Tennessee football offensive lineman Darnell Wright is accusing Ball State of a dirty play following Thursday night's season-opening win for the Volunteers. Wright posted a video on Twitter showing what appears to be a Ball State player pulling him down to the turf by the ankle during a passing play for Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Sinan the Squirrel is nuts about the Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – They say big things come in small packages, and that remains true as the littlest fan of the Tennessee Volunteers may also be the most supportive. If you have been to a Vols game over the past few years, you have probably noticed one animal getting a lot of attention. Sinan the Squirrel, along with his owner/dad Saed Awad, bring plenty of joy and amazement wherever they go.
KNOXVILLE, TN
berryvikings.com

Vikings Stun Maryville in Final Seconds

Gavin Gray's 50-yard touchdown pass to Deiondre Wilson with 16 seconds to go lifted Berry to a win in the season opener, 31-24, over Maryville in Maryville, Tenn., Saturday afternoon. With two minutes remaining in the contest, the Scots scored a touchdown to tie the game, 24-all. The following drive,...
MARYVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

High school roundup: Trojans topple Pioneers in Region 1-5A opener

MORRISTOWN — Tison Johnson rushed for three touchdowns to lead Morristown West to a 31-9 victory over David Crockett in the Region 1-5A football opener for both teams at Burke-Toney Stadium. Johnson had an 11-yard touchdown run for the game’s first score. Crockett answered with a 79-yard drive, capped...
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee to see economic boost during air show weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smoky Mountain Air Show will take place on Sept. 10 through 11, which will likely bring a boost to both Knoxville and Blount County’s economy. “It was a huge success last time, and I think this time it’ll be even better,” president of Visit Knoxville Kim Bumpas said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Rounds of rain continue on this Labor Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rounds of rain are flowing across the region, leaving us with a rainier Labor Day. This week comes with a couple of days of isolated rain and storms, then scattered downpours return to our area again. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Jimmy Fallon visits Sevier County BBQ joint

Jimmy Fallon shared a post on his Instagram page with a special shout-out to an East Tennessee BBQ restaurant, Preacher’s Smokehouse. The owner of the restaurant Sam Steele, also known as “Preacher,” is appreciative of the shoutout. “We’ve had friends saying you’re world famous, not just locally...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
middlesboronews.com

Just off the Wilderness Road – in Cumberland Gap

In the spirit of exploring local regional history, attractions, and folklore through song – on Saturday, The Olde Church in Cumberland Gap will be hosting a live performance of Just off the Wilderness Road — Songs of the Cumberland Gap Region. The show will start at 8 p.m. and tickets will be $10. All proceeds raised will go to flood-relief efforts here in eastern Kentucky.
CUMBERLAND GAP, TN
WATE

6 free things to do in Maryville Sept. 2-4

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Maryville and have fun as the summer begins to wrap up. Even see something to do for Labor Day. Maryville Farmers’ Market. These markets are all over East Tennessee...
MARYVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Something for everyone: 7 concerts coming to Knoxville this semester

Concerts are finally coming back to Knoxville. There are several big names coming to this little corner of Tennessee in the coming months, and there will be something for everyone — rock, country, pop and more. While the CDC has loosened its COVID-19 guidelines, it is important that concertgoers...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Showers and storms return for the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered rain batches will continue to move through the area on Saturday and become more widespread on Sunday. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

SCSO: One person drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff said one person has drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night. According to the sheriff, emergency services were dispatched around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to the 1500 block of Dyke Road because of a possible drowning. The sheriff said a man was...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
tnledger.com

Buc-ee’s turns detour into destination

Travel store with loyal following offers preview of changing industry. “It doesn’t matter how old you are, buying snacks for a road trip should always look like an unsupervised 9-year-old was given $100.” Wisdom from the internet. Perhaps nothing more clearly defines the undeniable allure of Buc-ee’s to children of all ages than the staggering number of snacks.
CROSSVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Rain stays in the forecast into Labor Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few spotty showers around to start our Sunday morning with increasing rain chances as we move into the afternoon hours. Rain chances remain in the forecast heading into Labor Day and that could impact some of your outdoor plans. Join us on the WVLT First...
KNOXVILLE, TN

