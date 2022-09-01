Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvlt.tv
Tennessee coaches sign football for young Vol fan
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the Volunteers football season officially started Thursday, several celebrity guests and visitors joined WVLT News during the Big Orange Kickoff special. Among the guests was UT Chancellor Donde Plowman, baseball head coach Tony Vitello and basketball head coach Rick Barnes. Vitello and Barnes signed a...
247Sports
Tennessee football OL Darnell Wright accuses Ball State of dirty play
Tennessee football offensive lineman Darnell Wright is accusing Ball State of a dirty play following Thursday night's season-opening win for the Volunteers. Wright posted a video on Twitter showing what appears to be a Ball State player pulling him down to the turf by the ankle during a passing play for Tennessee.
WATE
Sinan the Squirrel is nuts about the Vols
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – They say big things come in small packages, and that remains true as the littlest fan of the Tennessee Volunteers may also be the most supportive. If you have been to a Vols game over the past few years, you have probably noticed one animal getting a lot of attention. Sinan the Squirrel, along with his owner/dad Saed Awad, bring plenty of joy and amazement wherever they go.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer seemingly takes shot at Tennessee following win over Georgia State
Georgia State has caused some problems around the SEC in the few seasons. And by SEC, I mean Tennessee. The Vols lost their season opener to the Bulldogs in 2019 to kick off Year 2 of the Jeremy Pruitt era. South Carolina, to its credit, avoided the same fate Saturday night by downing the Panthers 35-14.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
berryvikings.com
Vikings Stun Maryville in Final Seconds
Gavin Gray's 50-yard touchdown pass to Deiondre Wilson with 16 seconds to go lifted Berry to a win in the season opener, 31-24, over Maryville in Maryville, Tenn., Saturday afternoon. With two minutes remaining in the contest, the Scots scored a touchdown to tie the game, 24-all. The following drive,...
Johnson City Press
High school roundup: Trojans topple Pioneers in Region 1-5A opener
MORRISTOWN — Tison Johnson rushed for three touchdowns to lead Morristown West to a 31-9 victory over David Crockett in the Region 1-5A football opener for both teams at Burke-Toney Stadium. Johnson had an 11-yard touchdown run for the game’s first score. Crockett answered with a 79-yard drive, capped...
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee to see economic boost during air show weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smoky Mountain Air Show will take place on Sept. 10 through 11, which will likely bring a boost to both Knoxville and Blount County’s economy. “It was a huge success last time, and I think this time it’ll be even better,” president of Visit Knoxville Kim Bumpas said.
wvlt.tv
Rounds of rain continue on this Labor Day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rounds of rain are flowing across the region, leaving us with a rainier Labor Day. This week comes with a couple of days of isolated rain and storms, then scattered downpours return to our area again. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
Jimmy Fallon visits Sevier County BBQ joint
Jimmy Fallon shared a post on his Instagram page with a special shout-out to an East Tennessee BBQ restaurant, Preacher’s Smokehouse. The owner of the restaurant Sam Steele, also known as “Preacher,” is appreciative of the shoutout. “We’ve had friends saying you’re world famous, not just locally...
middlesboronews.com
Just off the Wilderness Road – in Cumberland Gap
In the spirit of exploring local regional history, attractions, and folklore through song – on Saturday, The Olde Church in Cumberland Gap will be hosting a live performance of Just off the Wilderness Road — Songs of the Cumberland Gap Region. The show will start at 8 p.m. and tickets will be $10. All proceeds raised will go to flood-relief efforts here in eastern Kentucky.
Flies, dirty equipment led to failing score for Lenoir City restaurant
A sandwich shop in Loudon County failed its health inspection.
WATE
6 free things to do in Maryville Sept. 2-4
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Maryville and have fun as the summer begins to wrap up. Even see something to do for Labor Day. Maryville Farmers’ Market. These markets are all over East Tennessee...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
utdailybeacon.com
Something for everyone: 7 concerts coming to Knoxville this semester
Concerts are finally coming back to Knoxville. There are several big names coming to this little corner of Tennessee in the coming months, and there will be something for everyone — rock, country, pop and more. While the CDC has loosened its COVID-19 guidelines, it is important that concertgoers...
wvlt.tv
Showers and storms return for the weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered rain batches will continue to move through the area on Saturday and become more widespread on Sunday. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
SCSO: One person drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff said one person has drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night. According to the sheriff, emergency services were dispatched around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to the 1500 block of Dyke Road because of a possible drowning. The sheriff said a man was...
wvlt.tv
Rain chances are back in the forecast as we head into Labor Day Weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Isolated to scattered rain and storms are likely this weekend, but it won’t be a total washout. Those on and off rain and storms continue for the new week as well. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so...
tnledger.com
Buc-ee’s turns detour into destination
Travel store with loyal following offers preview of changing industry. “It doesn’t matter how old you are, buying snacks for a road trip should always look like an unsupervised 9-year-old was given $100.” Wisdom from the internet. Perhaps nothing more clearly defines the undeniable allure of Buc-ee’s to children of all ages than the staggering number of snacks.
Truck hits electric pole in Knoxville causing 300 to lose power temporarily
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several hundred homes and businesses near Northshore Drive at Kensington Drive were without power for a few hours Friday after a wreck took out a power pole. Knoxville Utilities Board shared on Twitter that a truck hit an electric pole on Northshore Dr. Friday morning. The agency currently is working to […]
wvlt.tv
Rain stays in the forecast into Labor Day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few spotty showers around to start our Sunday morning with increasing rain chances as we move into the afternoon hours. Rain chances remain in the forecast heading into Labor Day and that could impact some of your outdoor plans. Join us on the WVLT First...
wvlt.tv
Sevier County Sheriff Ronald Seals retires after battling cancer in final year on job
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than a year ago, Sevier County Sheriff Ronald Seals announced he would be retiring after learning he was diagnosed with liver cancer. Seals, who has been with the department for 49 years, served as sheriff for the last 15 years in Sevier County. When...
Comments / 0