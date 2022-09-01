Read full article on original website
A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rentalEllen EastwoodMaryville, TN
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Opens as 5-Point Underdog at Home Against Tennessee
The new AP Poll will be released Monday afternoon, and there’s a good chance that Pitt’s home matchup against Tennessee will be a battle of two ranked teams. While Pitt will host Tennessee at Acrisure Stadium, as the higher ranked team in the AP Poll, Pitt has opened as an underdog against the Volunteers. Pitt is a 5-point underdog against Tennessee, according to Circa Sports, and the over/under has been set at a robust 69.5 points.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee coaches sign football for young Vol fan
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the Volunteers football season officially started Thursday, several celebrity guests and visitors joined WVLT News during the Big Orange Kickoff special. Among the guests was UT Chancellor Donde Plowman, baseball head coach Tony Vitello and basketball head coach Rick Barnes. Vitello and Barnes signed a...
ballstatedailynews.com
Knoxville, Tennessee: From our perspective
Sept. 1, Ball State Daily News News Editor Kyle Smedley, Sports Editor Daniel Kehn, Visual and Photo Editor Amber Pietz and Associate Photo Editor Jacy Bradley traveled to Knoxville, Tennessee to cover Ball State Football's contest against the University of Tennessee, in which the Cardinals fell 59-10. During the trip, the group was able to not only work at a professional level for student media, but further realized their passions in the process.
rockytopinsider.com
Where Tennessee Basketball’s Recruiting Class Ranks Following JP Estrella Commitment
Four-star center JP Estrella became the third member of Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class Friday, committing to the Vols over Iowa and Syracuse. “They’ve been there pretty much from day one,” Estrella said during his announcement. “They were my third offer. They’ve just been there for me throughout this whole thing. I talk to them, their staff, almost daily. Facetime calls, calls, texts. They do the same thing to my parents. They text them every day and call them every day. The relationship I’ve built with them is just something you couldn’t even ask for.”
Kingsport Times-News
Racing roundup: Thompson outduels Maupin at The Gap
A classic motorsports battle emerged between the 24 and 3 cars Saturday night at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap. Knoxville’s Philip Thompson, driver of the No. 24, held off former track champion Tim Maupin in the No. 3 machine for the Crate Late Model win. It was Thompson’s third win of the season at the four-tenths-mile, high-banked dirt track. Maupin, a Johnson City racer, scored his best finish of the past three seasons.
WATE
List: 2022 Labor Day events in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Labor Day, most workers focus on celebrating their accomplishments and contributions to the community. The holiday falls on every first Monday of September. Knoxville. Location: 6221 Riverview Crossing Dr., Knoxville, Tenn. Time: 4-9 p.m. $45 car entry fee, proof of insurance required. Location: Knoxville...
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee to see economic boost during air show weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smoky Mountain Air Show will take place on Sept. 10 through 11, which will likely bring a boost to both Knoxville and Blount County’s economy. “It was a huge success last time, and I think this time it’ll be even better,” president of Visit Knoxville Kim Bumpas said.
East Tennessee is an aviation 'hub'
ALCOA, Tenn. — One of the largest general aviation companies in the world runs its customer-facing operations out of McGhee Tyson Airport. Cirrus Aircraft makes its airplanes in Duluth, Minnesota, but when customers are ready to pick the aircraft up, they have to come to Knoxville, Tennessee. "We invite...
WATE
6 free things to do in Maryville Sept. 2-4
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Maryville and have fun as the summer begins to wrap up. Even see something to do for Labor Day. Maryville Farmers’ Market. These markets are all over East Tennessee...
middlesboronews.com
Just off the Wilderness Road – in Cumberland Gap
In the spirit of exploring local regional history, attractions, and folklore through song – on Saturday, The Olde Church in Cumberland Gap will be hosting a live performance of Just off the Wilderness Road — Songs of the Cumberland Gap Region. The show will start at 8 p.m. and tickets will be $10. All proceeds raised will go to flood-relief efforts here in eastern Kentucky.
Flies, dirty equipment led to failing score for Lenoir City restaurant
A sandwich shop in Loudon County failed its health inspection.
wvlt.tv
Jimmy Fallon visits Sevier County BBQ joint
Jimmy Fallon shared a post on his Instagram page with a special shout-out to an East Tennessee BBQ restaurant, Preacher’s Smokehouse. The owner of the restaurant Sam Steele, also known as “Preacher,” is appreciative of the shoutout. “We’ve had friends saying you’re world famous, not just locally...
tnledger.com
Buc-ee’s turns detour into destination
Travel store with loyal following offers preview of changing industry. “It doesn’t matter how old you are, buying snacks for a road trip should always look like an unsupervised 9-year-old was given $100.” Wisdom from the internet. Perhaps nothing more clearly defines the undeniable allure of Buc-ee’s to children of all ages than the staggering number of snacks.
wvlt.tv
Rounds of rain continue on this Labor Day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rounds of rain are flowing across the region, leaving us with a rainier Labor Day. This week comes with a couple of days of isolated rain and storms, then scattered downpours return to our area again. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for...
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Tennessee
A new report evaluates the most dangerous roadways across America, including this stretch of highway in Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
2 teenagers run over by boat on Douglas Lake, airlifted to hospital
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two teenagers were airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after a boating crash on Douglas Lake in Dandridge, Tennessee, on Saturday, according to Wildlife Resources Agency spokesperson Matthew Cameron. At around 2:25 p.m., six girls were on an innertube pulled by a boat. Four...
SCSO: One person drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff said one person has drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night. According to the sheriff, emergency services were dispatched around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to the 1500 block of Dyke Road because of a possible drowning. The sheriff said a man was...
wvlt.tv
Car hanging over ramp closes interstate
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday morning, a car crashed into the ramp on I-275 South and I-40 East in Knox County and closed the interstate. The back end of the car was hanging off the ramp for nearly an hour before crews were able to remove it. This is...
WATE
Toxic algae in ponds can kill pets, UT professor says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A University of Tennessee assistant professor, Ivis Gore, is hoping to warn those who may take their dogs out for a swim at ponds or lakes about a type of algae that could potentially kill your furry friend. Gore has a one-year-old Labrador who loves...
Teens seriously injured by boat propeller on Douglas Lake
Two teen girls were injured after a boating accident on Douglas Lake Saturday afternoon.
