Caseyville, IL

Pot bust in Caseyville, Illinois lands Texas woman in jail

By Kevin S. Held
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A Dallas, Texas woman found herself in St. Clair County Jail after Caseyville police found several dozen pounds of marijuana in her vehicle.

According to a spokesperson for the Caseyville Police Department, the bust happened on Aug. 23. An officer pulled a vehicle over for a traffic stop and spoke with the driver, identified as Randi Booker.

During the stop, the officer discovered 83 pounds of marijuana in Booker’s trunk. Booker was taken into custody without incident.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Booker on Aug. 24 with unlawful possession with the intent to deliver cannabis. She remains jailed on a $250,000 bond.

Comments / 13

stop listen roll
3d ago

Come on lady why not just throw it in the back seat, talking about not giving fudge. Probably smell that all up and down the highway 😂

Reply
2
 

WEHT/WTVW

