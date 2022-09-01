ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Search for missing Plainfield Twp. woman ends after body discovered in West Michigan

By Wwj Newsroom
 4 days ago

WYOMING, Mich. (WWJ) - Police said the body of a 33-year-old mother who went missing nine days ago was found on the west side of the state on Tuesday.

Wyoming police Lt. Rory Allen said Mollie Schmidt was discovered in an apartment in the 15000 block of 44 St. SW with a gunshot wound, WOOD-TV reported.

Schmidt went missing on Aug. 21 after she was last seen at her home near the East Beltline & 5 Mile Rd NE in Plainfield Twp.

Allen added that officers were searching for Yenly Garcia, 44, as a person of interest in the case. Schmidt’s body was found in his apartment and police determined her death was caused by a gunshot wound.

"Detectives are investigating this case as a homicide and are pursuing all leads," Allen said via WOOD-TV.

Garcia is described by police as standing 5’ 10'' tall and weighing roughly 200 lbs. He has dark hair and distinctive tattoos on his face. He was last known to be driving a black 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with a Michigan plate of ELW6780.

Police said Schmidt’s disappearance over a week ago was “uncharacteristic” as her five children were left behind.

As reported by Mlive, Schmidt's father had gone over to her Grand Rapids-area home and realized something was wrong when she missed celebrating her daughter's first day of kindergarten -- his attempts to reach her were unsuccessful.

“She loved her family with all her heart,” said Schmidt's aunt, Lisa McGraw. “She was such a sweet person.”

The family said they were unsure of how Gracia and Schmidt knew one another.

“None of us had ever heard of him,” McGraw said.

Deputies were able to secure a search warrant on Garcia’s apartment where Schmidt’s body was discovered.

Undated photo of 33-year-old Mollie Schmidt, mother of 5, who was found slain in an apartment on the state's west side Photo credit Kent County Sheriff's Office

Allen said Garcia has an active warrant for his arrest that is unrelated to Schmidt’s case and has a past criminal history.

Garcia was previously behind bars after he was found guilty on unlawful imprisonment charges in Grand Rapids in 2008. Charges filed in the case originally included kidnapping, but Garcia was able to plead down to a lesser charge of assault with a dangerous weapon.

As reported by WOOD-TV, Garcia was paroled in 2016 and released from parole the following year.

Garcia's run-ins with the law stretch back to 2004 and include convictions for drugs drugs, domestic violence, larceny and retail fraud, police records show.

Allen said efforts from his department are now focused on tracking him down.

Anyone who has seen Garcia or may know his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Wyoming Police Department at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 866-774-2345.

