44 fall recipes to celebrate the season with
Fall is such a special time of year for so many reasons and one of the best ways to savor it is with comforting meals. Dinner in autumn is a magical thing. It brings much of the cooking back indoors after the season prior kept the grill on high. But as temperatures simmer, so do the soups and stews and braises. And a whole sensory experience is suddenly happening in the kitchen — a cozy welcome after school, work or time outside in the crisp air.
Epicurious
Coconut Cream Pie
With its rich-but-airy filling and flaky, buttery crust, coconut cream pie is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Our take on the classic dessert delivers concentrated coconut flavor and an extra-creamy texture—it can just as easily star at your next summer barbecue or close out your annual Thanksgiving dinner. Without a great...
Classic Roy Rogers Drink Recipe
Mocktails aren't just for those who are pregnant or sober. These booze-free beverages can be enjoyed by anyone wanting to liven up their midday afternoon with a refreshing drink. One classic mocktail recipe that has been around for decades is the Roy Rogers. Recipe developer, Susan Olayinka, brings us this...
Epicurious
Cauliflower Puttanesca
I have always loved puttanesca, the promiscuously salty team of flavors that sauced one of my favorite pasta dishes before I went gluten-free. In this quick vegan take on the recipe, I channel that same bold flavor, warming olives, capers, chiles, and jarred roasted tomatoes (or sun-dried, in a pinch) and spooning them all over simply roasted cauliflower.
Recipe: Siete veggie picadillo tacos
Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian Melissa Jaeger shared this recipe for Family Meals Month with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers. Siete Veggie Picadillo TacosServes 6-8 Ingredients: 2 tbsp olive oil½ medium onion, minced1 green bell pepper, minced1 large russet potato, peeled and diced into ¼" cubes24 oz baby bella mushrooms, finely minced1 pkg Siete Spicy or Mild Taco Seasoning1/3 cup water1 box Siete Grain Free Taco ShellsOptional toppings: romaine lettuce, tomatoes, hot sauceDirectionsWarm up olive oil in a large sauté pan or Dutch oven over medium heat. Sauté onion, bell pepper and potato, until potato cubes have softened. Add minced mushrooms and continue cooking, stirring often, until mushrooms have softened. Add 1 packet of spicy or mild taco seasoning along with water. Simmer 2-3 minutes, stirring often, until thickened. Serve with pre-crisped taco shells and toppings for garnish - such as romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and/or the hot sauce of your choosing!Recipe source: Siete Foods
Dolly Parton's Secret Coleslaw Ingredient Is A Game-Changer
Dolly Parton might be best known for her music career but the 11-time Grammy winner (per IMDb) has shown off her other talents through the years as well. According to her website, the country music singer has lent her expertise to books, films, television, and theatre. She has also gained the likes of thrillseekers as a co-owner of the theme park that incorporates her first name, Dollywood.
3 Fat-Blasting Beverages You Should Be Drinking Every Day For Weight Loss
Oftentimes when people think about losing weight, they consider the foods they should or shouldn’t be eating. But it’s also crucial to remember that the beverages you consume are a vital part of your diet, too. Of course, it’s no surprise that it’s important to lay off the sugary beverages like soda if you’re trying to shed some pounds, but have you ever thought about the fact that certain drinks can actually help you reach your weight loss goals? And we’re not talking about harmful detox teas!
I went to Golden Corral for unlimited chicken wings, but I stayed for the salad bar
The salad bar was the unexpected highlight of my trip, but the rest of the buffet was disappointing and bland.
Mum has 426 meals ready to feed her family for the next eight months
With inflation at a 40-year high, many people are turning to meal prep in a bid to see themselves through the cost of living crisis. But it's unlikely anyone will have prepared more than this mum, who has made a whopping 426 meals to feed her family for the next eight months.
Chefs share 10 of the best meals to make in an air fryer
From chicken wings to French toast, chefs share the best quick, no-fuss dishes to cook in the popular kitchen appliance and how to make them.
I Made Ina Garten’s Creamy Cucumber Salad—and I Get Why She’s the Queen of Cooking
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. If it’s an Ina Garten recipe, you can bet it’ll feature seasonal...
I made a classic baked potato with 3 different appliances, and I'll never use my oven again
I tried making baked potatoes in the microwave, air fryer, and oven to see which cooking method produced the best results. Here's what I learned.
The Cheesecake Factory's New Menu Features An Ode To One Delicious Dish
The Cheesecake Factory is not for minimalists. The restaurant is for those who delight in dramatic gold paint and dark wood; fawning over sumptuous desserts behind glass cases; and tucking into plates of fettuccini Alfredo, egg rolls, and shepherd's pie beneath the fronds of a majestic indoor palm tree. The Detroit-founded chain is known for its deluge of bold interior decorating choices that don't necessarily evoke the same era or theme, and for its menu that clocks in at no fewer than 5,940 words (per Insider). If variety is the spice of life, The Cheesecake Factory is the mill.
How To Make The Perfect Pan-Seared Steak
Pan Seared Steak has that juicy and melt-in-your-mouth texture with lots of meaty and buttery flavors! With this recipe, you don’t need to fire up the grill and you’ll get that perfect pan-seared steak each and every time. This recipe can be prepared and cooked in 30 minutes!...
Can you put foil in an air fryer?
AIR FRYERS are a great option for food-lovers looking to reduce oil usage while getting the browning and crispiness of traditional frying. But can you put foil in an air fryer, and what are some of the best recipes you can make using the appliance?. Can you put foil in...
I tried 4 different ways to cook frozen waffles, and I'll never use my toaster again
The classic breakfast is usually made in the toaster, but cooking frozen waffles on the stove is a simple hack that makes them even better.
This Trader Joe's Item Just Made A Comeback And Shoppers Are 'Stocking Up'
It’s official: Trader Joe’s just brought back their Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce!. In a recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List, the beloved item was seen back on the grocery store’s shelves. Uploaded on August 2, the caption wrote, “It’s back. Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce • $2.99 • I love green jackfruit as a meat substitute because it has a similar texture to shredded meat and when it’s paired with a sauce, [it] is delicious!”
I'm a chef. Here are the 10 foods I never order for delivery from restaurants.
For this culinary pro, some foods don't travel well and aren't worth the cost. From french fries to eggs, here's what you won't find her ordering.
One Green Planet
Weekly Spotlight: Using Peaches to Create End-of-Summer Recipes!
The summer is ending and that means it’s last call for summer produce! Peach season is here and it’s the perfect time to be enjoying this delicious stone fruit. The best part about using peaches is that you can use them in both sweet and savory recipes. If...
The Daily South
French Toast Dippers
A platter of classic French Toast is always a welcome site at breakfast or brunch, but the traditional dish can use an update. French Toast Dippers the custard-soaked slices into puffed sticks that are crispy on the outside with creamy, silky interiors. They're made for dunking—and we have three fun sauces that will give everyone at the table something to enjoy.
