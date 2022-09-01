ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

44 fall recipes to celebrate the season with

Fall is such a special time of year for so many reasons and one of the best ways to savor it is with comforting meals. Dinner in autumn is a magical thing. It brings much of the cooking back indoors after the season prior kept the grill on high. But as temperatures simmer, so do the soups and stews and braises. And a whole sensory experience is suddenly happening in the kitchen — a cozy welcome after school, work or time outside in the crisp air.
RECIPES
Epicurious

Coconut Cream Pie

With its rich-but-airy filling and flaky, buttery crust, coconut cream pie is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Our take on the classic dessert delivers concentrated coconut flavor and an extra-creamy texture—it can just as easily star at your next summer barbecue or close out your annual Thanksgiving dinner. Without a great...
RECIPES
Mashed

Classic Roy Rogers Drink Recipe

Mocktails aren't just for those who are pregnant or sober. These booze-free beverages can be enjoyed by anyone wanting to liven up their midday afternoon with a refreshing drink. One classic mocktail recipe that has been around for decades is the Roy Rogers. Recipe developer, Susan Olayinka, brings us this...
FOOD & DRINKS
Epicurious

Cauliflower Puttanesca

I have always loved puttanesca, the promiscuously salty team of flavors that sauced one of my favorite pasta dishes before I went gluten-free. In this quick vegan take on the recipe, I channel that same bold flavor, warming olives, capers, chiles, and jarred roasted tomatoes (or sun-dried, in a pinch) and spooning them all over simply roasted cauliflower.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muffuletta#Sandwich Bread#Capers#Olives#Food Drink#Italian
CBS Minnesota

Recipe: Siete veggie picadillo tacos

Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian Melissa Jaeger shared this recipe for Family Meals Month with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.   Siete Veggie Picadillo TacosServes 6-8 Ingredients: 2 tbsp olive oil½ medium onion, minced1 green bell pepper, minced1 large russet potato, peeled and diced into ¼" cubes24 oz baby bella mushrooms, finely minced1 pkg Siete Spicy or Mild Taco Seasoning1/3 cup water1 box Siete Grain Free Taco ShellsOptional toppings: romaine lettuce, tomatoes, hot sauceDirectionsWarm up olive oil in a large sauté pan or Dutch oven over medium heat. Sauté onion, bell pepper and potato, until potato cubes have softened. Add minced mushrooms and continue cooking, stirring often, until mushrooms have softened. Add 1 packet of spicy or mild taco seasoning along with water. Simmer 2-3 minutes, stirring often, until thickened. Serve with pre-crisped taco shells and toppings for garnish - such as romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and/or the hot sauce of your choosing!Recipe source: Siete Foods 
RECIPES
Mashed

Dolly Parton's Secret Coleslaw Ingredient Is A Game-Changer

Dolly Parton might be best known for her music career but the 11-time Grammy winner (per IMDb) has shown off her other talents through the years as well. According to her website, the country music singer has lent her expertise to books, films, television, and theatre. She has also gained the likes of thrillseekers as a co-owner of the theme park that incorporates her first name, Dollywood.
RECIPES
shefinds

3 Fat-Blasting Beverages You Should Be Drinking Every Day For Weight Loss

Oftentimes when people think about losing weight, they consider the foods they should or shouldn’t be eating. But it’s also crucial to remember that the beverages you consume are a vital part of your diet, too. Of course, it’s no surprise that it’s important to lay off the sugary beverages like soda if you’re trying to shed some pounds, but have you ever thought about the fact that certain drinks can actually help you reach your weight loss goals? And we’re not talking about harmful detox teas!
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Cheesecake Factory's New Menu Features An Ode To One Delicious Dish

The Cheesecake Factory is not for minimalists. The restaurant is for those who delight in dramatic gold paint and dark wood; fawning over sumptuous desserts behind glass cases; and tucking into plates of fettuccini Alfredo, egg rolls, and shepherd's pie beneath the fronds of a majestic indoor palm tree. The Detroit-founded chain is known for its deluge of bold interior decorating choices that don't necessarily evoke the same era or theme, and for its menu that clocks in at no fewer than 5,940 words (per Insider). If variety is the spice of life, The Cheesecake Factory is the mill.
RESTAURANTS
Family Proof

How To Make The Perfect Pan-Seared Steak

Pan Seared Steak has that juicy and melt-in-your-mouth texture with lots of meaty and buttery flavors! With this recipe, you don’t need to fire up the grill and you’ll get that perfect pan-seared steak each and every time. This recipe can be prepared and cooked in 30 minutes!...
RECIPES
The US Sun

Can you put foil in an air fryer?

AIR FRYERS are a great option for food-lovers looking to reduce oil usage while getting the browning and crispiness of traditional frying. But can you put foil in an air fryer, and what are some of the best recipes you can make using the appliance?. Can you put foil in...
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

This Trader Joe's Item Just Made A Comeback And Shoppers Are 'Stocking Up'

It’s official: Trader Joe’s just brought back their Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce!. In a recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List, the beloved item was seen back on the grocery store’s shelves. Uploaded on August 2, the caption wrote, “It’s back. Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce • $2.99 • I love green jackfruit as a meat substitute because it has a similar texture to shredded meat and when it’s paired with a sauce, [it] is delicious!”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
One Green Planet

Weekly Spotlight: Using Peaches to Create End-of-Summer Recipes!

The summer is ending and that means it’s last call for summer produce! Peach season is here and it’s the perfect time to be enjoying this delicious stone fruit. The best part about using peaches is that you can use them in both sweet and savory recipes. If...
RECIPES
The Daily South

French Toast Dippers

A platter of classic French Toast is always a welcome site at breakfast or brunch, but the traditional dish can use an update. French Toast Dippers the custard-soaked slices into puffed sticks that are crispy on the outside with creamy, silky interiors. They're made for dunking—and we have three fun sauces that will give everyone at the table something to enjoy.
FOOD & DRINKS
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
100K+
Followers
21K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy