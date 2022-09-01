The drug candidate, called fabimycin, was shown to be potent against over 300 drug-resistant clinical isolates. Because the bacteria that cause urinary tract infections are becoming more and more resistant to many antibiotics, they are becoming more and more difficult to treat. Researchers report the discovery of a new molecule that suppresses drug-resistant bacteria in lab experiments as well as in mice with pneumonia and urinary tract infections in a study published in ACS Central Science. According to the researchers, the compound fabimycin may one day be used to treat severe bacterial infections in humans.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO