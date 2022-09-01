Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
“Brand New Paradigm” – Scientists Discover How Human Eggs Remain Healthy for Decades
The mystery of how oocytes may become dormant without losing their ability to reproduce has been solved by researchers at the CRG. According to research from the Center for Genomic Regulation (CRG) published in the journal Nature, immature human egg cells bypass a critical metabolic process believed to be necessary for producing energy.
Phys.org
Durable coating kills COVID virus, other germs in minutes
There may soon be a new weapon in our centuries-old battle against germs: the first durable coating that can quickly kill bacteria and viruses and keep on killing them for months at a time. Developed by a team of University of Michigan engineers and immunologists, it proved deadly to SARS-CoV-2...
Scientists develop first-of-its-kind air conditioner that uses solid refrigerants
The world is getting hotter by the day. It is now 1.1 degrees Celsius warmer on average than it was before the Industrial Revolution. This means that cooling, in general, has percolated into our lifestyles, almost essential for our survival. However, the irony is as the planet warms, the technology...
Scientists Say They've Created Sustainable Battery Out of Shellfish Casings
Scientists created the device out of chitin, the major structural component of crustaceans.
'Not only bad medicine, it’s bad policy': Moderna receives FDA green light for COVID-19 booster targeting the Omicron variant despite some experts saying the shot provides little additional protection
Moderna has received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot, the firm announced Wednesday. The jab is the first reformulated shot to receive the regulatory green light in the U.S. It has been approved for all adults aged 18 and older. Pfizer, Moderna's main competitor in the rollout of COVID-19 shots, is expected to receive similar approval soon as well.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Boost Immune Response to COVID-19 Vaccine by 25 Times
Enhancing the Effect of Protein-Based COVID-19 Vaccines. Ironically, some vaccines need their own “boosters.” An ingredient called an adjuvant can be added to vaccines to help elicit a more robust immune response, better training the body to fight a pathogen. Scientists report a substance that boosted the immune response to an experimental COVID-19 shot in mice by 25 times, compared to injection with the vaccine alone. Details of the research are described in a new paper published today (August 31, 2022) in the journal ACS Infectious Diseases.
IFLScience
Single Alcoholic Drink Could Permanently Change Mitochondria Function In Brain Cells
A single exposure to ethanol produces lasting alterations to neurons of both mice and fruit flies, resulting in synaptic remodeling within the reward circuit of the brain, new research reveals. In the journal PNAS, the study suggests that just one alcoholic drink may prime the brain to become addicted to booze further down the line.
nypressnews.com
BMJ review finds ‘evidence’ a type of vegetable increases cancer risk
Cancer kills millions of people every year despite muscular attempts to eradicate it. Until a cure is found, risk reduction remains the most potent weapon in your arsenal. Research has alighted upon some novel ways to potentially reduce your risk, including cutting back on pickled vegetables. That’s one of the...
Urgent warning as toxic ‘forever chemicals’ like lead found in 30% of Dollar Tree products including in children’s toys
TOXIC chemicals have been discovered in a whopping 30 percent of products at Dollar Tree Canada and Dollarama, a new study claims. The report conducted by organization Environmental Defence Canada alleged that "forever chemicals" like lead are in tons of items, including children's toys. The study found that dollar store...
Food Beast
Scientists Have Discovered How To Recycle Wind Turbines Into Gummy Bears
From beer made using recycled sewage to seaweed transformed into bacon, the world of food and its burgeoning relationship with sustainability is ever-evolving. One of the latest unique and innovative approaches brimming with potential comes from scientists at Michigan State University. Inspired by the concept of a circular economy, which...
scitechdaily.com
More Accurate Than Test Scores: Scientists Discover a New Way To Measure Learning
Brain scans predict students’ learning better than exam results and show the underlying structure of thinking. According to recent research published in Science Advances, the conventional exams and grades that schools have long employed may evaluate learning less accurately than brain scans. The study, which was conducted by a group of researchers from seven institutions under the direction of Georgetown University neuroscientists, may not only change how educators design curricula but reveals a hidden link in the human mind.
natureworldnews.com
Recent Analysis Finds Housing Constructed of Wood Rather Than Standard Steel and Concrete Might Save More Tons of CO2 Emissions Until 2100
A recent analysis by the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research suggested that housing a growing population in dwellings constructed of wood rather than standard steel and concrete might save more than 100 billion tons of CO2 emissions until 2100. This represents around 10% of the remaining carbon budget for...
scitechdaily.com
New Study Calls Into Question Widely-Held Alzheimer’s Beliefs
The study discovered that as Alzheimer’s disease progresses, brain levels of enzymes that regulate DNA-folding decrease. Researchers from the University of Pittsburgh, McGill University, and Harvard University found that, in contrast to earlier research, the levels of brain enzymes that control DNA folding drop as Alzheimer’s disease worsens. Their findings were recently published in the journal Nature Communications.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find That the Loss of a “Youth” Protein Could Drive Aging
Mice without a protective protein in their eyes have symptoms resembling age-related macular degeneration. According to a recent National Eye Institute (NEI) study in mice, loss of the protein pigment epithelium-derived factor (PEDF), which protects retinal support cells, may promote age-related changes in the retina. Age-related retinal diseases, such as...
Fast Company
This bubble bench purifies local air with 120 liters of algae water
It is green, it is slimy, and it produces a staggering 70% of oxygen in the atmosphere. Algae may not be the most glamorous of plants, but it uses photosynthesis to absorb carbon dioxide and produce oxygen, which makes it an ideal candidate material for purifying air. Now, one designer thinks it could be used to make pollution-fighting street furniture.
scitechdaily.com
New Compound Fights Off Over 300 Drug-Resistant Bacteria
The drug candidate, called fabimycin, was shown to be potent against over 300 drug-resistant clinical isolates. Because the bacteria that cause urinary tract infections are becoming more and more resistant to many antibiotics, they are becoming more and more difficult to treat. Researchers report the discovery of a new molecule that suppresses drug-resistant bacteria in lab experiments as well as in mice with pneumonia and urinary tract infections in a study published in ACS Central Science. According to the researchers, the compound fabimycin may one day be used to treat severe bacterial infections in humans.
archyworldys.com
Doctors propose changes in the classification of obesity to value health – Jornal da USP
Márcio Corrêa Mancini presents the benefits of controlled obesity, which he considers important for maintaining health. Doctors propose to change the classification of obesity and the objective is to value the impact of weight loss on health, prioritizing well-being to the detriment of aesthetics. The initiative is from the Brazilian Association for the Study of Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome (ABESO) and the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabology (SBEM).
MedicalXpress
Following computational predictions, scientists demonstrate that cancer drug counters pulmonary fibrosis
An experimental cancer drug with a favorable safety profile shows promise as a treatment for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), according to a study published on August 23, 2022, in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine by Yale School of Medicine, Mount Sinai, and National Jewish researchers. The drug, saracatinib, works as well or better than current FDA-approved treatments for IPF at countering fibrosis in preclinical models, including human lung cells in culture and fibrotic lung slices obtained from IPF patients who received transplants.
Germ-tainted money poses health risks to everyone
Every time I hand a clerk a brand-new $20 bill, I get back some of the cruddiest, broke-back, dirty, raggedy, bills in the universe. Apparently, the Treasury Department is no longer prompt about replacing worn-out, filthy, bills with new paper money. Result: there is no end to bacterial contamination on the worn-out paper bills.
