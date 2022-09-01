ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry Hall, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

11 TV Hill: Trifecta Food Truck and Music Festival to benefit Claire Marie Foundation

Some of Maryland's best food trucks will roll into Baltimore County later this month for the sixth annual Trifecta Food Truck and Music Festival. Aside from the food and the bands, the festival is also raising awareness about something we often don't always think about. Marianne Banister, co-founder of the Claire Marie Foundation, explains how the festival is unique to Baltimore County and it benefits the foundation, which works on adolescent and young adult melanoma prevention.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Parts Of Catoctin Mountain Park Will Be Closed This Weekend

Officials said the closures are for added security. Thurmont, Md. (NS) – Portions of Catoctin Mountain Park will be closed this weekend. Officials said, due to increased security measures, Park Central Road will be closed between Thurmont Vista and the Camp Greentop entrance from 3:30 p.m. on Friday through noon on Monday.
THURMONT, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perry Hall, MD
Local
Maryland Society
baltimorefishbowl.com

Babyface will not perform at Charm City Live festival after ‘miscommunication’ between city and promoter

Singer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds will not headline the Charm City Live festival later this month as city officials had previously announced. In a statement Wednesday on the Baltimore City Recreation and Parks’ Instagram page, the city’s senior director of communications Monica Lewis wrote there had been “miscommunication” between the city and the festival’s promoter, Blackout Management.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Part of Mountain Road in Pasadena closed due to gas leak, police say

BALTIMORE -- Part of a major road in Pasadena, Maryland is closed due to a gas leak, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.Crews are working on a high-pressure gas line on Mountain Road at the intersection of Meehling Road. Baltimore Gas and Electric tells WJZ the road will be closed for up to 24 hours.Police recommend using Woods Road as an alternate route.Chopper 13 footage shows only one lane of traffic is open, causing delays.
PASADENA, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Live Music#Pixabay
Wbaltv.com

Several major weekend events could bring economic boom to Baltimore

Several major events will take place this weekend in Baltimore that could serve as an economic boom, but also a traffic nightmare. The weekend starts early Saturday morning with the Under Armour Charles Street 12 and two-person relay, a race that starts in Baltimore County, travels down Charles Street into Baltimore City and ends at Under Armour headquarters.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

'We sincerely apologize': City official says Babyface will not perform at Charm City Live

A city official announced Wednesday that Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds will not be performing in Baltimore at the new Charm City Live festival. "Due to miscommunication between the City of Baltimore and Charm City Live Promoter Blackout Management, we were mistakenly under the impression that Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds was confirmed to perform for our event," Monica Lewis, the city's senior director of communications, wrote on the Baltimore City Recreation & Parks' Facebook page.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Apple Music
Nottingham MD

House fire reported in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday night house fire in Middle River. At around 10:45 p.m., units responded to a home in the 2200-block of Old Eastern Avenue (21220). At the scene, crews found fire showing from a single-family residence. There has been no word...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Expect rain showers over Labor Day Weekend

BALTIMORE -- Saturday was the dry start to the Labor Day holiday weekend.There were a few high clouds across the area, with temperatures in the upper 1980s.  Sunday should be dry for most of the day. But there will be the potential for a late-day storm north and west of Baltimore as a front drops into the region. The front will park itself over the area on Labor Day. So, rain chances will increase Sunday night into Labor Day with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures on Sunday will reach near 90 degrees with highs in the low 80s on Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will continue into Tuesday and possibly Wednesday before drying out late in the week.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Gas leak closes some roads in Pasadena area, police say

PASADENA, Md. — A break in a high-pressure gas line Friday prompted the closure of some roads in the Pasadena area, according to Anne Arundel County police. County police tweeted shortly after 1 p.m. that Mountain Road at Meehling Road is closed. Citing Baltimore Gas and Electric, police said...
PASADENA, MD
restaurantclicks.com

Baltimore Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try

Also known as “Charm City,” Baltimore offers plenty to see and do. I love stopping by the National Aquarium and visiting the thriving harbor area. If you’re a fan of cultural attractions, Baltimore is also home to several museums and performance centers. Although Baltimore’s signature dishes incorporate...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy