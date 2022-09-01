Read full article on original website
Man Disappears 3 Days Before He's Set To TestifyJeffery MacCatonsville, MD
Police Refuse To Take Stalker Case Seriously Until Woman Goes Viral On Twitter— The Disturbing Case Of Aziza MurphyMary Holman
Bad-News Birds Wreak Havoc With Rivals In American League EastIBWAABaltimore, MD
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
New Program Will Give Baltimore Families Thousands Each MonthCadrene HeslopBaltimore, MD
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: Trifecta Food Truck and Music Festival to benefit Claire Marie Foundation
Some of Maryland's best food trucks will roll into Baltimore County later this month for the sixth annual Trifecta Food Truck and Music Festival. Aside from the food and the bands, the festival is also raising awareness about something we often don't always think about. Marianne Banister, co-founder of the Claire Marie Foundation, explains how the festival is unique to Baltimore County and it benefits the foundation, which works on adolescent and young adult melanoma prevention.
Nottingham MD
White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company to hold craft show in October, vendors sought
WHITE MARSH, MD—The White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company will hold a craft show next month. The event will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Local crafters and artisans who wish to showcase their products are asked to contact Susan at susan.radtke@wmvfc.org. The craft...
'Bounce The Mall' is coming to Arundel Mills during its inaugural tour
Get ready to Jump for Joy! 'Bounce the Mall' is coming to Arundel Mills beginning on Saturday, September 3rd
wfmd.com
Parts Of Catoctin Mountain Park Will Be Closed This Weekend
Officials said the closures are for added security. Thurmont, Md. (NS) – Portions of Catoctin Mountain Park will be closed this weekend. Officials said, due to increased security measures, Park Central Road will be closed between Thurmont Vista and the Camp Greentop entrance from 3:30 p.m. on Friday through noon on Monday.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot Plate: Annabel Lee for sale, Lexington Market Plaza opening, crab soup cookoff at Fleet Week and more
With school back in session and summer winding down, this week marks a transition time in the Baltimore restaurant world, including openings, closings and vacations – plus a handful events serving as a kickoff to a fun, food-filled fall. Here’s a look at what’s happening this week:
baltimorefishbowl.com
Babyface will not perform at Charm City Live festival after ‘miscommunication’ between city and promoter
Singer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds will not headline the Charm City Live festival later this month as city officials had previously announced. In a statement Wednesday on the Baltimore City Recreation and Parks’ Instagram page, the city’s senior director of communications Monica Lewis wrote there had been “miscommunication” between the city and the festival’s promoter, Blackout Management.
Part of Mountain Road in Pasadena closed due to gas leak, police say
BALTIMORE -- Part of a major road in Pasadena, Maryland is closed due to a gas leak, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.Crews are working on a high-pressure gas line on Mountain Road at the intersection of Meehling Road. Baltimore Gas and Electric tells WJZ the road will be closed for up to 24 hours.Police recommend using Woods Road as an alternate route.Chopper 13 footage shows only one lane of traffic is open, causing delays.
First 100 customers at remodeled Wendy's restaurants can win free food for year
Want to win a year's worth of free Wendy's food? Several local Wendy's are offering free food for a year to the first 100 customers in line at their newly-remodeled restaurants.
North Avenue Market in Station North announced it's closing
North Avenue Market announced they'll be closing on Monday in a post on social media. The market, located in Station North, featured an arcade, a bar and live music.
Wbaltv.com
Several major weekend events could bring economic boom to Baltimore
Several major events will take place this weekend in Baltimore that could serve as an economic boom, but also a traffic nightmare. The weekend starts early Saturday morning with the Under Armour Charles Street 12 and two-person relay, a race that starts in Baltimore County, travels down Charles Street into Baltimore City and ends at Under Armour headquarters.
WBAL Radio
'We sincerely apologize': City official says Babyface will not perform at Charm City Live
A city official announced Wednesday that Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds will not be performing in Baltimore at the new Charm City Live festival. "Due to miscommunication between the City of Baltimore and Charm City Live Promoter Blackout Management, we were mistakenly under the impression that Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds was confirmed to perform for our event," Monica Lewis, the city's senior director of communications, wrote on the Baltimore City Recreation & Parks' Facebook page.
Lexington Market to hold closing event for historic East Market
Lexington Market is getting ready to unveil its massive new revitalization this fall, but for now, the market will be saying goodbye to one of its longtime features.
Nottingham MD
House fire reported in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday night house fire in Middle River. At around 10:45 p.m., units responded to a home in the 2200-block of Old Eastern Avenue (21220). At the scene, crews found fire showing from a single-family residence. There has been no word...
Fire severely damages Dollar General store
A fire caused $2.5 million worth of damage at a Dollar General in Hampstead. Now investigators are looking for witnesses.
Maryland Weather: Expect rain showers over Labor Day Weekend
BALTIMORE -- Saturday was the dry start to the Labor Day holiday weekend.There were a few high clouds across the area, with temperatures in the upper 1980s. Sunday should be dry for most of the day. But there will be the potential for a late-day storm north and west of Baltimore as a front drops into the region. The front will park itself over the area on Labor Day. So, rain chances will increase Sunday night into Labor Day with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures on Sunday will reach near 90 degrees with highs in the low 80s on Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will continue into Tuesday and possibly Wednesday before drying out late in the week.
Wbaltv.com
Gas leak closes some roads in Pasadena area, police say
PASADENA, Md. — A break in a high-pressure gas line Friday prompted the closure of some roads in the Pasadena area, according to Anne Arundel County police. County police tweeted shortly after 1 p.m. that Mountain Road at Meehling Road is closed. Citing Baltimore Gas and Electric, police said...
foxbaltimore.com
DPW finds coliform, E. Coli in water at several Baltimore fire and police facilities
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Department of Public Works has sampled the water at several locations in City Council District 9 due to contaminants detected. The locations include 1503 W. Lafayette Ave. (Fire Dept. Engine 8) and Police facilities at 1034 N. Mount St, and 920 N. Carey St.
restaurantclicks.com
Baltimore Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try
Also known as “Charm City,” Baltimore offers plenty to see and do. I love stopping by the National Aquarium and visiting the thriving harbor area. If you’re a fan of cultural attractions, Baltimore is also home to several museums and performance centers. Although Baltimore’s signature dishes incorporate...
Road Closed Due To Reported Gas Leak In Anne Arundel County
A major Maryland roadway was shut down on Friday afternoon due to a reported gas leak. The Anne Arundel County Police Department issued an alert shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 advising that Mountain Road at Meehling Road is completely closed due to the leak. Officials said that...
Maryland serves key role in East Coast logistics industry
(The Center Square) – Maryland is a linchpin for the logistics industry on the East Coast, the head of the Maryland Motor Truck Association (MMTA) said. With its ports, interstate corridors, and warehouses, MMTA President and CEO Louis Campion told The Center Square the state has prime north-south access along the I-95 corridor and excellent […]
