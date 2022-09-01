BALTIMORE -- Saturday was the dry start to the Labor Day holiday weekend.There were a few high clouds across the area, with temperatures in the upper 1980s. Sunday should be dry for most of the day. But there will be the potential for a late-day storm north and west of Baltimore as a front drops into the region. The front will park itself over the area on Labor Day. So, rain chances will increase Sunday night into Labor Day with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures on Sunday will reach near 90 degrees with highs in the low 80s on Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will continue into Tuesday and possibly Wednesday before drying out late in the week.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO