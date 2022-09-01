Read full article on original website
The stock market is on the verge of flashing a sell signal that could lead to a swift 7% decline, Fairlead's Katie Stockton says
The stock market is likely to flash a technical sell signal that could lead to more downside ahead, according to Fairlead Strategies. A loss of momentum in stocks means the S&P 500 could fall 7% to its 50-day moving average, Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. "If these indications unfold at today's...
u.today
Shiba Inu’s BONE Surges 130%, JPMorgan Says You Should Sell Your Crypto, SHIB Metaverse Crucial Upgrade Revealed: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
The last days of summer were rich with crypto events. Take a look at the most important of them with U.Today’s top four news stories. As per Bloomberg’s recent report, JPMorgan’s chief global strategist David Kelly stated that investors should get rid of their crypto stashes. He believes that the Fed’s hawkishness will cause more problems for digital assets. Kelly is also bearish on large-cap tech stocks. This year, Bitcoin has traded alongside with the heavily tech-weighted Nasdaq 100 index, failing to serve as an inflation hedge. At the moment of publication, the first cryptocurrency is changing hands at $20,315, down almost 6% over the past week. Bitcoin took a sharp nose dive after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole conference, in which he said that the central bank would continue its aggressive campaign.
Motley Fool
Shiba Inu: Bull vs. Bear
Shiba Inu has seen volatile swings since its debut in 2020, but it's still up big even after huge sell-offs. The popular meme token has an enthusiastic community supporting it. SHIB is shaky in terms of fundamentals and looks like a very high-risk investment. You’re reading a free article with...
bitcoinist.com
Chronoly.io Expected to Grow by 5000% as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu holders Invest in CRNO
The bearish market sentiments and the fall of meme coin projects like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have caused investors to look for investments that have tangible utility and the backing of real-world assets. Investors who had put their money into projects that did not have any real-world utility suffered losses during the recent market crash. Taking lessons from this trend, investors across the globe are leaving meme coin projects like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) for stable projects like Chronoly.io (CRNO).
cryptonewsz.com
Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Aiming to Achieve Millions in Profit for Holders
This famous saying developed to serve as a motivational quote for getting wealthy. As humans, one of our primary focuses is to become wealthy, and this is one of the primary reasons why most people work daily, with some running two jobs or more. Unfortunately, life can be a bit...
NEWSBTC
How Low Can Bitcoin Go? Here’s What The Different Price Models Say
The bitcoin bear market has continued on recently as the crypto has failed to keep up any upwards momentum. How low can the price go before a bottom is in?. Bitcoin Price Models Put Different Targets For The Cycle Bottom. A recent post by CryptoQuant has discussed about the various...
Bank of America Mortgage Program—First-Time Buyers Eligible in These Cities
The scheme will target Black/African American and Hispanic-Latino neighborhoods.
How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, Gold After Friday's Plunge Would Be Worth Upon Return To All-Time Highs
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell copped the blame for sending the financial markets into a tailspin on Friday with his hawkish Jackson Hole speech. Rally Stalls: The setback came even as the markets were fighting back from the weakness seen for much of the first half of the year. Most assets bottomed in mid-June, raising hopes that sentiment may have reversed.
u.today
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 4
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
It's not the 2008 foreclosure crisis, but a dark future is brewing for the housing market: Fewer new homes built and even higher prices
Despite falling demand from homebuyers, experts have maintained that the US real estate market is healthy. But recent data on homebuilding highlights a dark storyline brewing. Builders are feeling the pain of tanking demand and are slowing down new construction, fueling a vicious cycle. For months economists and housing experts...
The U.S. housing market downturn will be worse in 2023, forecasts Goldman Sachs
The U.S. entered into its first housing downturn of the post–Great Financial Crisis era. And the worst still awaits. On Tuesday, researchers at Goldman Sachs released a paper titled “The Housing Downturn: Further to Fall.” The investment bank now forecasts that activity in the U.S. housing market will end 2022 down across the board. The firm projects sharp declines this year in new home sales (22% drop), existing home sales (17% drop), and housing GDP (8.9% drop). For perspective, Russia’s souring economy is only expected to see its GDP fall 3% this year.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Predicts Over 60% Crash for One Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Unveils Outlook for Bitcoin and Cardano
A widely followed crypto trader is expressing bearish sentiment toward one Ethereum-based altcoin while revealing his forecast for Bitcoin (BTC) and Cardano (ADA). The pseudonymous crypto analyst known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 182,400 Twitter followers that the native token of Lido DAO (LDO), the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) behind the Lido Ethereum staking protocol, could fall by about 64% from its current price.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether edge up; Cardano, Solana lead gains in crypto top 10
Bitcoin rose slightly in Monday morning trading in Asia, but the world’s largest cryptocurrency was trading below the key resistance line of US$20,000 after falling below that mark on Saturday. Ether edged up, along with Cardano and Solana, while most other tokens in the top 10 by market capitalization were little changed.
NEWSBTC
How To Become A Millionaire? Invest In Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Polygon (MATIC)
Many people move into crypto because they dream of future riches. It’s an understandable dream. But it’s important to note that this isn’t as far-fetched as it might seem. Countless normal people have already been turned into millionaires thanks to savvy investments at the right time in the crypto world. A new generation of millionaires has been created out of almost nothing. Some think that because of the current market downturn, these dreams are over. Far from it—there will be more millionaires made from crypto in the future. And now could be the time to shore up your portfolio with some of the best investments the space has to offer. You’re actually getting discounts on all-time highs and the chance to enjoy massive gains when the markets finally start moving in the right direction. And when they do start moving in that direction, they could move in a big way, quickly. So you will need to have invested in the right tokens before that point. And experts think the right tokens could be GLO, BTC and MATIC. Let’s have a look at why…
Motley Fool
These 2 Stocks Are Defying a September Slump
Stock market futures moved lower to begin the new month. Shares of Nutanix rose as the cloud company reported quarterly results that were better than expected. Turquoise Hill accepted a sweetened takeover bid from Rio Tinto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 179% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Advanced Micro Devices is succeeding thanks to its diverse mix of consumer and business customers. The company just completed its acquisition of Xilinx, making it the global leader in high-performance computing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Community Sees $XRP Price Explode Upward in September, Data Shows
The cryptocurrency community is predicting that the price of $XRP will explode upward to end the month of September at $0.4917, which would mean the cryptocurrency’s price would rise 51.3% from its current $0.324 level. The figures come from CoinMarketCap’s price estimate feature, which saw over 1,200 users predict...
u.today
Cardano (ADA) Becomes Most Profitable Asset on Crypto Market
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Close To The Critical Support Level, Further Downside Could Be A Possibility
Ethereum price has been trying to secure small gains over the last 24 hours. In the past week, the king altcoin brought home gains which were close to 6%. At the current moment, however, the coin was mostly moving laterally. Ethereum price had also broken below its head and shoulder...
