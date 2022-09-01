ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVCR NEWS

CDC recommends new booster shots to fight omicron

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has endorsed the first updated COVID-19 booster shots. The decision came just hours after advisers to the CDC voted to recommend reformulated versions of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines. The vote was 13 in favor and one no vote. "The updated COVID-19...
KVCR NEWS

New COVID-19 boosters to be available for those 12 and up

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved new booster shots for the vast majority of Americans - the first boosters to target the variants that are actually infecting people now. NPR's health correspondent Rob Stein joins us. Rob, thanks for being with us. ROB STEIN, BYLINE: Good morning,...
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

