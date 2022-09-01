Read full article on original website
There's no bad time to get a new COVID booster if you're eligible, CDC director says
Americans will now have access to updated COVID booster shots after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on reformulated versions of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines Thursday night. Some doses could be available as soon as Friday, with a wider rollout planned for next week. Health...
CDC recommends new booster shots to fight omicron
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has endorsed the first updated COVID-19 booster shots. The decision came just hours after advisers to the CDC voted to recommend reformulated versions of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines. The vote was 13 in favor and one no vote. "The updated COVID-19...
New COVID-19 boosters to be available for those 12 and up
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved new booster shots for the vast majority of Americans - the first boosters to target the variants that are actually infecting people now. NPR's health correspondent Rob Stein joins us. Rob, thanks for being with us. ROB STEIN, BYLINE: Good morning,...
CDC director answers questions about the new COVID boosters
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about the CDC's authorization of new omicron-specific booster shots.
Urgent warning as grocery item recalled in 15 states after salmonella found in packs for sale
AN urgent warning has been issued as 15 states have recalled certain types of mushrooms over salmonella fears. The recall was announced by the company, Tai Phat Wholesalers, on Monday, following routine testing done by the Maryland Department of Health. The FDA followed up with its announcement on Tuesday, urging...
An E. coli outbreak possibly linked to Wendy's has expanded to six states
An E. coli outbreak that was first detected largely in the Midwest is growing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. There are now reported illnesses in New York and Kentucky in addition to those previously recorded in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Though the CDC said the specific...
With kids back in school, educators brace to help with ongoing mental health troubles
As the new school year begins, teachers at many schools across the country are adding a new component to their routines: a mental health check-in with their students. The idea is to open up conversations around how kids are feeling emotionally, and to connect them to help before issues escalate to a crisis.
