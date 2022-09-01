Read full article on original website
j miller
4d ago
THIS IS A JOKE. Income tax reduced BUT TAX Increase on services government's way of getting more money because with this service TAX it will be more money for them EVERYONE HAS TO PAY....GO FIGURE....SAD
4
Gregory T. Kapusta
4d ago
I’d rather of had the $500 … Just another example that Kentuckians are being screwed by Andy Beshear…
5
spectrumnews1.com
Why Kentucky's income tax is going down next year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentuckians will see a cut in their state income tax next year. The drop is triggered by legislation passed earlier this year. Under House Bill 8, certain revenue benchmarks trigger a reduction in state income tax. According to the Department of Revenue, reduction conditions outlined in...
WLKY.com
Kentuckians will likely see tax cut next year: How it could affect your wallet
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky residents are looking at a tax cut next year. The Office of the State Budget Director notified state lawmakers on Wednesday the conditions have been met for a reduction to the personal income tax rate under a bill passed earlier this year, said Speaker of the House David Osborne, R-Prospect.
kentuckytoday.com
What to know about student loan forgiveness
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. - Ailey Blystone has almost $200,000 student loans. The dental school graduate said she and her husband are thankful for the recent decision by President Joe Biden to forgive some student loan debt. “For us, it’s good,” Blystone said. Biden announced that up to $10,000 in...
wdrb.com
Will you owe taxes on your student debt forgiveness in Kentucky?
President Biden’s announcement last month led to some confusion. Kentuckians who receive student debt forgiveness under President Biden’s plan will not owe state income taxes on the balances forgiven, according to state officials.
This Labor Day, Celebrate Kentucky’s Right to Work Protections
On Labor Day 2022, we should celebrate the hard-working working Americans that make our lives better every day. As a resident of Th
WBKO
Independent voter registration increasing in Kentucky
FRANKFORT. Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams says the number of people registering to vote as independent is outpacing those who are registering with the two major political parties. Adams said in a statement that the number of people who registered as “other” in July grew at...
Report shows more than 99 percent of Kentucky schools are compliant with new safety standards
State School Security Marshal Ben Wilcox released the 2021-2022 School Risk Assessment Report this week indicating improvement from all 173 Kentucky school districts regarding the safety and security of the Commonwealth’s students and staff. Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, a former principal and educator, said administrators, teachers, and students have...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky secretary of state partners with Kentucky brewers, wineries to find election workers
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams began a campaign in 2020 partnering with the Kentucky Guild of Brewers to help recruit people to serve as poll workers. Now, Adams Kentucky wineries are joining the effort. The "SOS from Your SOS" campaign launched in 2020 after thousands of election volunteers across...
Wave 3
Report: Almost all Kentucky schools are following safety law
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tasers and guns have already made their way onto local school campuses. It brings up the question, how safe are schools in Kentucky?. We now have a better idea of what the answer is. The State Safety Risk Assessment Report was released this week. There are...
$2 billion electric vehicle battery plant to bring 2,000 jobs to Kentucky
Kentucky reached another stage in developing an electric vehicle battery sector Tuesday, with groundbreaking for a $2 billion plant by a Japanese company that will create 2,000 full-time jobs. The Envision AESC factory at Bowling Green in south-central Kentucky will produce battery cells and modules that will power electric vehicles...
wbiw.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita moves to protect Indiana state employees’ retirement funds from being leveraged for corporate woke causes
INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita issued an advisory opinion today affirming that Indiana law requires Indiana Public Retirement System (INPRS) investments to be based solely on the financial interests of Hoosier public employees and retirees. . Such investments may not, under state law, be based upon any so-called environmental,...
There are more Kentuckians registering Independent than anything else
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The number of Kentucky residents registering to vote as independent is outpacing those who are registering with the two major political parties, Secretary of State Michael Adams said. The number of people who registered as "other" in July grew at more than double the rate of...
wpsdlocal6.com
KYTC starts replacement of county, state bridges damaged by Eastern Kentucky flooding
FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has begun construction to replace county and state bridges damaged by the flooding that occurred in Eastern Kentucky in late July. Projects that take priority include publicly owned crossings that were damaged or destroyed and...
wpsdlocal6.com
KYTC plans KY 303 closure starting Wednesday
PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans an extended closure of KY 303 at the 1.5 mile marker in southern Graves County starting Wednesday, Sept. 7. KY 303 will be closed at about the 1.5 mile marker to allow a culvert to be replaced. The existing culvert will...
Kentucky governor endorses Democrat nominee Charles Booker for Senate
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Democrat Charles Booker announced Thursday that Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has endorsed his campaign for U.S. Senate. Former Govs. Martha Layne Collins and Paul Patton and former Lt. Govs. Jerry Abramson and Daniel Mongiardo have also endorsed Booker as he seeks to unseat Republican Sen. Rand Paul, he said in a news release.
WTVQ
Senate nominee Booker announces endorsement by Kentucky gov.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Democrat Charles Booker has announced that Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has endorsed Booker’s campaign for U.S. Senate. Booker said in a news release Thursday that former Govs. Martha Layne Collins and Paul Patton and former Lt. Govs. Jerry Abramson and Daniel Mongiardo have also endorsed him as he seeks to unseat Republican Sen. Rand Paul.
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake
Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
WBKO
Missing helicopter flying to the Bowling Green area then on to Tennessee
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management is asking for the Bowling Green community to “be on the lookout” for a missing helicopter and its pilot. There are reports of a small jet executive helicopter flying towards our area and then on towards Tennessee. The aircraft...
WLKY.com
Updated COVID-19 booster shot in Louisville: Who can get it and when
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New COVID-19 booster shots designed to protect against the omicron variant are on the way to the Louisville area. Norton Healthcare expects to receive its first shipment of doses within the next few weeks. Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Kris Bryant believes the new shots come just...
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Water Parks In Kentucky (Most Relaxing Summer Spots!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The state of Kentucky is known for its rich history and culture. It is home to scenic national parks, bluegrass music, coal reserves, bourbon distilleries, a lot of horse farms, and of course, Kentucky Fried Chicken.
