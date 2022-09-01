ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 6

j miller
4d ago

THIS IS A JOKE. Income tax reduced BUT TAX Increase on services government's way of getting more money because with this service TAX it will be more money for them EVERYONE HAS TO PAY....GO FIGURE....SAD

Reply
4
Gregory T. Kapusta
4d ago

I’d rather of had the $500 … Just another example that Kentuckians are being screwed by Andy Beshear…

Reply(1)
5
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Why Kentucky's income tax is going down next year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentuckians will see a cut in their state income tax next year. The drop is triggered by legislation passed earlier this year. Under House Bill 8, certain revenue benchmarks trigger a reduction in state income tax. According to the Department of Revenue, reduction conditions outlined in...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

What to know about student loan forgiveness

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. - Ailey Blystone has almost $200,000 student loans. The dental school graduate said she and her husband are thankful for the recent decision by President Joe Biden to forgive some student loan debt. “For us, it’s good,” Blystone said. Biden announced that up to $10,000 in...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WBKO

Independent voter registration increasing in Kentucky

FRANKFORT. Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams says the number of people registering to vote as independent is outpacing those who are registering with the two major political parties. Adams said in a statement that the number of people who registered as “other” in July grew at...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Report shows more than 99 percent of Kentucky schools are compliant with new safety standards

State School Security Marshal Ben Wilcox released the 2021-2022 School Risk Assessment Report this week indicating improvement from all 173 Kentucky school districts regarding the safety and security of the Commonwealth’s students and staff. Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, a former principal and educator, said administrators, teachers, and students have...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentuckians#Economy#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Caucus#House#Budget Reserve Trust Fund#General Fund
Wave 3

Report: Almost all Kentucky schools are following safety law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tasers and guns have already made their way onto local school campuses. It brings up the question, how safe are schools in Kentucky?. We now have a better idea of what the answer is. The State Safety Risk Assessment Report was released this week. There are...
KENTUCKY STATE
wbiw.com

Attorney General Todd Rokita moves to protect Indiana state employees’ retirement funds from being leveraged for corporate woke causes

INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita issued an advisory opinion today affirming that Indiana law requires Indiana Public Retirement System (INPRS) investments to be based solely on the financial interests of Hoosier public employees and retirees. . Such investments may not, under state law, be based upon any so-called environmental,...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Senate
wpsdlocal6.com

KYTC plans KY 303 closure starting Wednesday

PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans an extended closure of KY 303 at the 1.5 mile marker in southern Graves County starting Wednesday, Sept. 7. KY 303 will be closed at about the 1.5 mile marker to allow a culvert to be replaced. The existing culvert will...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky governor endorses Democrat nominee Charles Booker for Senate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Democrat Charles Booker announced Thursday that Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has endorsed his campaign for U.S. Senate. Former Govs. Martha Layne Collins and Paul Patton and former Lt. Govs. Jerry Abramson and Daniel Mongiardo have also endorsed Booker as he seeks to unseat Republican Sen. Rand Paul, he said in a news release.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Senate nominee Booker announces endorsement by Kentucky gov.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Democrat Charles Booker has announced that Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has endorsed Booker’s campaign for U.S. Senate. Booker said in a news release Thursday that former Govs. Martha Layne Collins and Paul Patton and former Lt. Govs. Jerry Abramson and Daniel Mongiardo have also endorsed him as he seeks to unseat Republican Sen. Rand Paul.
KENTUCKY STATE
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake

Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Updated COVID-19 booster shot in Louisville: Who can get it and when

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New COVID-19 booster shots designed to protect against the omicron variant are on the way to the Louisville area. Norton Healthcare expects to receive its first shipment of doses within the next few weeks. Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Kris Bryant believes the new shots come just...
LOUISVILLE, KY
townandtourist.com

15 BEST Water Parks In Kentucky (Most Relaxing Summer Spots!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The state of Kentucky is known for its rich history and culture. It is home to scenic national parks, bluegrass music, coal reserves, bourbon distilleries, a lot of horse farms, and of course, Kentucky Fried Chicken.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy