BBC
Saltcoats man rescued boy adrift on inflatable unicorn at Southerness
An athletics coach from Ayrshire has described how his summer holidays ended up with him rescuing a boy swept out to sea on an inflatable unicorn. Paul Brennan, from Saltcoats, was at Southerness on Sunday with his family when the 10-year-old got into trouble. His father jumped into the water...
BBC
Six 'intoxicated' people rescued from boat grounded in Isles of Scilly
Six "intoxicated" people were rescued when their motorboat got stuck on a small island in the Isles of Scilly, police have said. The response involved the police, coastguard helicopter, RNLI lifeboat, and the ambulance medical vessel. HM Coastguard received a call at 02:30 BST on Saturday reporting that a motorboat...
BBC
Brown's Bay: Rescued kayaker used float-to-live advice
A man whose kayak capsized off the County Antrim coast on Friday was rescued after using float-to-live advice, rescuers said. The man's wife raised the alarm after seeing his kayak capsize off Brown's Bay near Larne at about 20:40 BST. Coastguard teams from Largs, Ballycastle and Portmuck, RNLI lifeboats and...
Hundreds gather for joint funeral of two 'inseparable' teenage boys, both 16, who died after getting into difficulty in lake in Londonderry
The heartbroken friends and families of two teenage boys who drowned in a Londonderry lake have said their deaths have been 'nothing short of unbearable' at their joint funeral. Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, both 16, died after getting into difficulty while swimming at Lough Enagh on Monday evening. Mourners...
BBC
Bristol Zoo in pictures: Attraction shuts after 186 years
One of the world's oldest zoos has closed after 186 years. Bristol Zoo Gardens, run by the Bristol Zoological Charity, opened in 1836 and was the fifth oldest zoo in the world. Due to the pandemic, and a new focus on The Wild Place Project, also owned by the charity,...
BBC
Mystery as private plane crashes into Baltic Sea
A private Cessna plane has crashed into the Baltic Sea off Latvia's coast in mysterious circumstances. Nato jets were scrambled to follow the plane on its erratic flight which began in southern Spain. Officials say the plane - believed to have had four people on board - had been due...
BBC
Last seagoing paddle steamer returns to the south coast
The last seagoing paddle steamer has returned to the south coast. On Friday, The Waverley, which was launched in 1946, welcomed passengers at Yarmouth for the first time in four years. The paddle steamer will travel between Southampton, Portsmouth, Poole, Swanage, and Yarmouth during September. The ship has "loyal supporters"...
BBC
Thornton Heath: Residents evacuated over deadly blast unable to return home
Dozens of residents evacuated after a gas explosion killed a child on their street have not been able to go home almost one month on. Sahara Salman, a four-year-old girl, died when one of the houses on Galpin's Road, Thornton Heath, collapsed. About 500 people had to leave their homes...
BBC
Woman who died in Bedford flat blast started fire deliberately
A woman who died in an explosion at a block of flats was believed to have started the fire herself, police said. More than 20 flats in the three-storey Redwood Grove block in Bedford were destroyed and much of the building's roof collapsed in the blast on 4 July. Police...
BBC
Dunbar woman leaves cash to RNLI 60 years after rescue
Almost 60 years after a dramatic sea rescue, Joan Scambler remained grateful to the RNLI for saving her life when she was 14 years old. When she died in January last year, Ms Scambler made sure to give back to the lifeboat charity which had saved her when her canoe capsized in 1965.
BBC
Entrance to forgotten square revealed by huge fire in Edinburgh
The entrance to a forgotten square which was once home to upper-class society has been found inside a pub during renovation work following a huge fire. Using old maps and directories, experts have discovered the goods entrance led through slum dwellings into an area where physicians, advocates and writers lived.
