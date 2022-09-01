Bold & Beautiful’s Scott Clifton Ponders an Unthinkable New Relationship for Liam: ‘We’re Not There Yet,’ But…

Read full article on original website
Bold & Beautiful Just Set the Stage For Steffy’s Worst Nightmare to Become a Reality
“It’s finally over,” said Taylor as Bold & Beautiful bid farewell to Sheila, with the Forrester family relieved to hear that this time, she’s really, most sincerely dead. “As if,” said the audience, who’ve definitely been down this road before. Bear-ing Witness. I’ve got...
Who Switched Steffy's DNA Baby Daddy Results On The Bold And The Beautiful?
Since "The Bold and the Beautiful" teased Steffy and Finn's epic reunion after so many outside sources coming between them, they have more than delivered. Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) suffered a near-death experience at the hands of his birth mother and criminal mastermind Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), reports Soaps.com. Finn's shooting was unintentional and broke her, but that did little to stop Sheila's reign of terror as she attempted to silence her real target, his wife.
Who Are Liam And Wyatt's Mothers On The Bold And The Beautiful?
On "The Bold and the Beautiful," the Spencer brothers are probably best known for their continuous competition over women, particularly Hope Logan and Steffy Forrester, which played no small part in their feud. Liam, played by soap vet Scott Clifton, showed up in the soap's fictional version of Los Angeles in 2010 searching for his biological father (via Soaps in Depth). Though several of the show's leading men revealed themselves as potential fathers for Liam, money-hungry businessman Bill Spencer Jr. (Don Diamont) ended up being the lucky winner. Though the pair didn't initially get along, the father-son duo eventually formed a relationship, even if it's occasionally disrupted by Bill's uncanny ability to get himself into trouble.
Lawrence Saint-Victor’s Bold & Beautiful Future Revealed: Is Carter Leaving With Quinn?
Though Rena Sofer’s exit from The Bold and the Beautiful is bad news for “Quarter” shippers, Lawrence Saint-Victor’s fans can rest easy: He’s not going anywhere. When Quinn’s portrayer shared photos from her goodbye party on the set, her leading man Instagrammed that “I’m so bessed to have worked with you. Thank you for your talent, your desire and your friendship.”
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Sheila’s Determination to See Finn Leads Her to Take a Huge Risk
Sheila’s not taking no for an answer. In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of September 5 – 9, Deacon tries to reason with Sheila, who won’t listen to him. Read about it below and watch the preview. After discovering Sheila was...
Why The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Have Fans Convinced Sheila Carter Will Never, Ever Really Be Dead
Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has been terrorizing everyone on "The Bold and the Beautiful" since returning to the show last year (via Daytime Confidential). Nobody has been off limits throughout her reign of terror. From the moment everyone learned she was Dr. Finn's (Tanner Novlan) biological mother, nobody was safe. Sheila had a one-track mind for getting close to Finn and his infant son Hayes, and anything that stood in the way of that goal became a target. Unfortunately for the Logans, Spencers, and Forresters, that would be most characters on the canvas.
The Real Reason Marci Miller Left Days Of Our Lives
Marci Miller became a quick favorite among "Days of Our Lives" fans when she took over the role of Abigail Deveraux DiMera from Kate Mansi. The actress stepped into the shoes of the legacy character and made it her own, showing off her acting chops with storylines such as a split personality disorder, which landed her an Emmy nomination. However, viewers know that Miller's time on the soap opera wasn't always a smooth transition, per Soap Hub.
The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Pick Sides Over Ridge's Controversial Taylor Kiss
There's nothing "The Bold and the Beautiful" excels at better than love triangles between its most iconic characters. More recently, love triangles on the soap have largely centered on the younger characters of Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Liam's tendency to bounce between the two women has made for compelling television over the last decade. However, the most memorable love triangle for fans is undoubtedly that of Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen).
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Brooke and Liam Engage in a Forbidden Affair
'The Bold and the Beautiful' rumors suggest that Brooke Logan and Liam Spencer will start an affair which will have heartbreaking consequences.
Welcome Back: The Old Adam Returns To The Young and the Restless
Adam Newman has done a lot of damage on The Young and the Restless. There was the baby kidnapping, the adult kidnapping, the lying, the blackmailing, the love and leave 'em lifestyle, and the conviction that Connor Newman was the most amazing child who ever lived. However, he seemed to have mellowed over the past year.
The Real Reason Steffy Married Wyatt On The Bold And The Beautiful
Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and her history with the Spencer men on "The Bold and the Beautiful" has been well-documented. As many viewers can recall, the reason why Steffy slept with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) while she was still married to Liam Spencer was because her husband had kissed Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) behind her back at the time, according to Soaps in Depth. Don Diamont, who plays Bill Spencer on the hit CBS soap, told Soap Opera Digest that their affair was definitely one of his favorite storylines. He said, "That was truly an intense and passionate relationship. You consummate their relationship, but yes, it was intense. What might have started out as a flirtatious manipulation on Steffy's part really turned into a heavy-duty love relationship."
Is The Young And The Restless' Michelle Stafford Really Going Back To School?
Michelle Stafford is a daytime television icon, having played the role of Phyllis Summers on "The Young and the Restless" on and off for decades. Fans know that Phyllis can be quite dramatic, especially when it comes to her love life. In the past, she's developed romances with characters such as Billy Abbott, Damon Porter, Malcolm Winters, Ronan Mallory, and many more. She's also been married multiple times to fan favorites such as Jack Abbott, Nick Newman, and Danny Romalotti (via Soap Central).
Here's How Days Of Our Lives Will Change After Its Move To Peacock
"Days of Our Lives" is one of the longest-running soap operas of all time, per Showbiz CheatSheet. The NBC sudser has been a staple on daytime television for nearly six decades, and fans are still obsessing about the dramatic lives of the residents of the fictional Midwestern town, Salem. Viewers of the show span generations within many families, but things are about to change.
Why The Young And The Restless Has Fans Frustrated With Nikki And Phyllis' Revenge Plot
It's been everything but smooth sailing for Genoa City since bringing Diane Jenkins back from the "dead" on "The Young and the Restless." She has consistently had to explain herself to anyone and everyone, and regardless of her answers, most people don't believe her. Despite many Genoa City residents having an innate distrust for Diane, two people take their hatred into the next stratosphere. Since first learning of Diane's resurrection, Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) has been borderline obsessed with running her longtime rival out of town. Once Diane made the move to Genoa City herself, Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) joined the band to rid their lives of her (via Soaps.com).
The Real Reason Reese Buckingham Sold Hope's Baby On The Bold And The Beautiful
In 2018, versatile star Wayne Brady joined the cast of "The Bold and the Beautiful" for a short stint as Dr. Reese Buckingham, who supposedly came to town to reconnect with his daughter, Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), per Soaps in Depth. He soon began a romantic relationship with Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo), and Zoe revealed that her father had a reputation for being a golddigger and only spending time with women to get his hands on their money before moving on to the next. The impetus for that behavior stemmed from his long-term gambling addiction, which Zoe was extremely concerned about.
What Does 'Married at First Sight' Star Stacia Do for a Living? Details on Her Net Worth
In an iconic moment, Stacia and Nate bickered over whether or not a $700 espresso machine was a worthwhile investment on Married at First Sight Season 15, Episode 7. Honestly, their investment argument seemed solidly on-point for Stacia and Nate, given the couple's career fields. So what is Stacia's job,...
Trouble’s Headed for Young & Restless — and Adam’s Right In Its Path
Trouble and Genoa City go hand in hand and even though Victor, Nick and Victoria are in it up to their ears, there’s plenty more to go around — and Adam could be the next Newman to step in it!. In a couple of weeks, viewers are going...
The Young And The Restless Makes A Big Change For Major Show Milestone
On March 26, 1973, "The Young and the Restless" debuted on the CBS network and set out to change the soap opera format forever. Since soaps had begun in radio, the TV serials still reflected that lineage by having the emphasis be on narrative and dialogue. By adding a more romantic feel to the show via lighting and camera angles, "Y&R" set itself apart from the existing sudsers, leading the way into territories daytime dramas weren't going. It pushed boundaries by incorporating previously taboo issues such as rape, mental illness, euthanasia and more into its storylines, showing just how inventive and relevant the medium could be (via Encyclopedia).
‘The Young and the Restless’: What Happened to Nick’s Son Christian Newman?
'The Young and the Restless' fans are curious about what happened to Nick Newman's son Christian who's been absent for a while.
