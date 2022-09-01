Read full article on original website
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Dead: Exec Leaps From New York City Tower Days Following Announcement of 150 Store ClosuresJoel EisenbergNew York City, NY
It Was Only Right Serena Williams Played Her Final Match in NYCGenius TurnerNew York City, NY
Remembering Tom Seaver, Two Years After His DeathIBWAAQueens, NY
This Bar Has Been Named The Best In New York State
That's a pretty bold claim, right? The best bar in the whole entire state? My guess is there are hundreds, if not thousands of bars that would beg to differ. But, 24/7 Wall St. stands by its list of the best bar in every state, so let's take a look at the one named the best in New York.
Things to Do With Kids in NYC
When you are 12 miles west of Manhattan, there’s no reason no to make New York City your playground. It’s easy to make the trip in for a day of fun with the family — either by car, train or bus — and with so many things to do, there’s no way you’ll get bored. Check out these family-friendly destinations for inspiration.
Quirky and Unique New York Restaurants That You Must Try
There are almost 27,000 restaurants in New York, and according to research done by Open Table, you could eat at a different place every night for 22.7 years and visit the same place twice. Many of the New York restaurants are classic institutions that draw in a big tourist crowd,...
HV Restaurants That Are Off The Beaten Path New York
Chances are one of these two scenarios has happened to you recently when you were thinking about going out to eat. One, you are tired of the same old place and want to go somewhere new. Or Two you want to try a place that is off the beaten path maybe it is "off the beaten path.
There’s Absolutely No Way This Is New York’s Favorite Chip and Dip
An informal survey of people in our office (a whole four people, but still!) has come to the conclusion that this "study" must have been swayed in some way because there is no way that New Yorkers are chowing down on this chip and dip combo more than other combo.
The Best Small Towns To Retire In New York
New York is a versatile state, from the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple to the vast forests of the Adirondack Mountains. If you are looking for the perfect place to settle down, these best small towns to retire in are known for affordability. Which one will suit your ideal retirement lifestyle?
The location of Times Square. Quite the conundrum
Time Square conjures images of a lively street scene for many New Yorkers and visitors, reaching for blocks north from the intersection of 42nd Street and Broadway. Okay, but how many squares is that? I mean, where exactly does Times Square end? According to recent report of Corey Kilgannon, many people view it in terms of sensory limitations. Do the flashing billboards catch your eye? Can you make out the hot dog stands? Are you desperately trying to ward off furry-costumed people who are begging for money from you? If so, then you haven't left Times Square.
5 Stunning Long Island Wineries That Are Worth The Trip From NYC For A Perfect Fall Afternoon
Long Island extends from New York City to Montauk, with the tip of the island splitting into a North and South Fork, and these forks, along with western Suffolk County, are home to 57 distinct wine producers. The very first Long Island vineyard was planted in 1973 in Cutchogue, and the island is now home to a rich wine region and is the most diverse wine region in the U.S. Long Island’s harvest season is between September and October, and believe it or not, that means harvest season has officially arrived! And while a warm, summer day at a vineyard...
What Events are Happening In September Hudson Valley New York
The calendar has flipped and we are also flipping seasons in September. The fall fun is rolling into the Hudson Valley at full steam. Before you know it our calendars will be full of all things chilly and pumpkin spice. I decided to get the ball rolling by finding a...
East New York is not coming in September 2022
Fall TV begins this month, and that includes many of the new shows on various networks. Sadly, East New York is not one of the new arrivals this month. It’s time for fall TV to get started. That’s the case every September, and we look forward to the rush of content. There are some favorites returning, but we’re also getting some new TV shows to trial.
See a movie for just $3 on Saturday at movie theaters across U.S.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Saturday, Sept. 3 is National Cinema Day and movie theaters across the country are offering movie tickets for just $3 for the one-day-only special event. National Cinema Day celebrates a summer of blockbuster moviegoing, inviting guests of all ages to enjoy a day at the...
You’ve seen her on Hallmark, SNL – and as an NHL dancer. A Staten Island daughter lives her dream with a music career and a new album.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Passionate over her musical career, Alexandra Mazzucchelli has outpaced her years as an accomplished vocalist in her illustrious journey as a singer, songwriter, actor and a proud native New Yorker. One of her first achievements dates back to her teen years when she gained recognition...
Staten Island Home of the Week: Custom-built, adjacent to Blue Heron Park, Anndale, $3.2M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This five-bedroom, five-bathroom, custom home is located on 257 Poillon Ave., Annadale, and it is priced at $3,200,000, according to the listing on SILive.com. The home is “situated adjacent to Blue Heron Park, with picturesque scenic pond views, an indoor state-of-the-art swimming pool with a...
What Went On In Building 23 of New York State’s Infamous ‘Lobotomy Hospital?’
There once was a revolutionary psychiatric center in Brentwood, New York, notorious for treating certain patients by drilling a hole in their head to treat their mental illnesses. Abandoned buildings, a brick silo and a graveyard filled with former patients are about all that remains of the 'Lobotomy Hospital', Pilgrim State Hospital.
NYC’s MetroCard Machines Will Soon Be No More
Though we learned last year that the NYC subway’s iconic MetroCards would be replaced by OMNY (the “tap-to-pay” system) by 2023, we didn’t think about what that would mean for the bulky, metal (and dare we say, beloved?) machines that have become such an integral part of New Yorkers’ commutes. New York Magazine recently paid homage to the machine, marking what will be our last year with them. The switch to new OMNY vending machines (which will provide cards for those who can’t pay with a smartphone or credit card with contactless pay) will begin early in 2023 — they confirmed with the manufacturers of the new machines — and is estimated to be completed by the end of the year. Which means by that by the end of next year, the MetroCard machines will be no more. In the not-so-distant future, the MetroCard Machine will be phased out and replaced with OMNY vending machines.
New York Police Searching for Machete-Wielding Man on Staten Island’s South Shore
New York, NY -The New York City Police Department is searching for a man who...
New York MTA Cuts Bus Service
“New York City bus riders are in for more pain as Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials [in August] quietly cut service across the five boroughs,” reports Clayton Guse in a paywalled article for the New York Daily News. The changes are intended to address the transit agency’s ongoing fiscal crisis,...
Malone’s Chophouse is Opening in Bay Ridge
Malone’s Chophouse is opening on 3rd Avenue and 95th Street (formerly Embers Steakhouse at 9519 3rd Avenue). Since the building was sold in May, people have been wondering if a new restaurant will open there. What’s the difference between a chophouse and a steakhouse? A chop house has beef...
More Than 30 New York City Theaters Will Offer $3 Movies This Saturday
This Saturday, September 3, participating theaters throughout NYC will be showing all movies in all formats for just $3 in honor of National Cinema Day. The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, is hosting this nationwide event as a way to entice people to head to theaters throughout the U.S. In total, more than 3,000 theaters will be participating, including major chains such as Regal Cinemas and AMC, showing movies on over 30,000 screens at this discounted price. “After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” said Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.” Audiences of all ages will also get a peek at exclusive previews of upcoming titles from A24, Amazon Studios, Disney, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Neon, Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, Sony, United Artists Releasing, Universal, and Warner Bros., according to a press release, as well as special in-theater promotions before the movie starts.
These 4 Hudson Valley Prisons Have a Puppies Behind Bars Program
Have you ever found yourself scrolling channels on the weekend and stumbled across the show "Pitbulls and Parolees?" In that TV show, there are former prisoners that are out on parole, and the show cornicles the work that the parolees do with the dogs. Would it be great to have...
