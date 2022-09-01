Read full article on original website
Surf’s Up at The Wedge
Last week coastal Orange County experienced high tides and high waves. NB Indy photographer Jim Collins captured these shots of surfers at The Wedge on Balboa Peninsula.
CASA Celebration of Children at VEA Newport Beach Nets Nearly $1.5 Mil
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Orange County held their annual CASA Celebration of Children on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at VEA Newport Beach. This year’s gala celebration included 267 guests who were there to support CASA’s mission of serving abused, abandoned, and neglected children in Orange County with a trained and supported volunteer advocate.
UCI sweatshirts sold at Orange County Costco stores mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine"
A mistake that UC Irvine would rather forget has gained a rabid fan base online.UC Irvine sweatshirts sold at a Costco in Irvine were mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine" and students, alumni, and even people with no link to the school are finding it urresistible. Sorry, irresistible. "It's definitely like a novelty item that a lot of students are gonna want," one student said. "I would definitely show it off, be a little proud that they're reppin the merch."Photos of the misspelled sweatshirts were posted online, and now people are desperate to find them online."if anyone who knows how to get this stupid sweater, I am willing to go to LENGTHS," jabari macdonald tweeted alongside screenshots of the Costco display."I think its pretty funny and UCI should maybe consider changing the name of the school. I think its pretty iconic," another student said. A UCI spokesperson said the University was made aware of the defective merchandise over the weekend at three Costco stores in Orange County, and the stores "took immediate action to have the sweatshirts removed."Costco declined to comment on the misprinted merchandise.
Need to escape the heat but don't have a pool? This app lets you rent one by the hour
Los Angeles-based Swimply allows you to browse pools near you and rent one by the hour.
About Town Redondo: Kid on E-bike hit, Catalina Coffee project, Bridge at Park
Boy hit on e-bike, woman driver yells, keeps going. A 13-year-old boy on an E-bike was hit at the intersection of Inglewood and Artesia Aug. 15 by a vehicle making a legal left turn. After impact, the female driver stepped out of a gray-black, late-model SUV, yelled at the kid...
Dana Wharf Fish Report: Dorado Still Piling in for Offshore Trips
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Boy Arrested After Shootout at Huntington Harbour Jewelry Store
A teen has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after the owner of a Huntington Harbour jewelry store exchanged gunfire with armed robbers, authorities said Sunday. Detectives would only confirm that the boy had been arrested, offering no further immediate information, a Huntington Beach Police Department watch commander told City News Service.
California experiences longest heat wave of the year
(KERO) — The golden state is in the midst of its longest heat wave of the year , which is a major concern especially in large cities like Los Angeles, where dark pavement and buildings can easily absorb heat, bringing little relief overnight. In response to the never-ending heat...
Goodwill of OC Renovating Corporate Office Store
Goodwill of Orange County has been remodeling its corporate office store in Santa Ana and announced last week it was halfway complete. Renovations began in July and are scheduled to finish this September. The 24,000-square-foot store on W. Fifth St. has remained open throughout the process with construction only in...
Sun Valley Summer Downpour
Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: An unexpected summer shower drenched the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles within the San Fernando Valley on Friday night, Sept. 2. Video of the downpour was captured around 9:50 p.m. at Laurel Canyon and Strathern Street. The rain fell for a short time, briefly relieving residents in the area from a heat wave that is predicted to continue for a least another six days, with many areas continuing to endure triple digit temperatures.
