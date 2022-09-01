Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Friday: the benefits of bank charters, the sound of crypto and Binance’s mystery employee. Are NFTs dead? The drop in Bored Ape floor prices and the collapse in OpenSea’s trading volume naturally raise that question. But the Bill Murray NFT collection previewed at NFT.NYC in June may be bucking the trend. Brant Boersma bid nearly $190,000 in a charity auction for an NFT offering a beer with the actor. Murray himself has a respectable NFT collection, including a CryptoPunk and a Gutter Cat.

