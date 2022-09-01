ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Clemente, CA

welikela.com

7 Days of Free Things To Do in L.A. [Part 1]

Not all weekends are created equal. I know this well, because years ago I worked the graveyard shift at Hollywood Park Casino. My off-days were Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and when not on the job my body dragged itself around in the daylight hours, teetering on the brink of zombification. Yeah… not going on a lot of dates.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lapca.org

18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium | August 11, 2023- May 12, 2024

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes presents 18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium, an exhibition recounting the 80-year history (1925-2005) of the Olympic Auditorium, the home for visceral entertainment in Los Angeles. From the dangerous combat of boxing to the dramatic theatricality of wrestling, roller derby, and music (from rhythm & blues to hardcore punk), the gritty punch palace at the corner of 18th Street and Grand Avenue distilled the beauty and brutality of a divided city.
LOS ANGELES, CA
momsla.com

The Best Off Leash Dog Parks in and Around Los Angeles

Many families count dogs as an extra member of the family. And just like our kids, dogs need the chance to run and play and socialize with others. Luckily, there is no shortage of dog parks in our city. Here is our list of the Best Dog Parks in and Around Los Angeles. Them them Off Leash and have fun!
LOS ANGELES, CA
newportbeachindy.com

CASA Celebration of Children at VEA Newport Beach Nets Nearly $1.5 Mil

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Orange County held their annual CASA Celebration of Children on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at VEA Newport Beach. This year’s gala celebration included 267 guests who were there to support CASA’s mission of serving abused, abandoned, and neglected children in Orange County with a trained and supported volunteer advocate.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
L.A. Weekly

Serge Cannabis Debuts with Blackberry Gary

Serge Damirdjian has been a player in the Los Angeles scene for over a decade, and after grows, dispensaries, hydro shops and hit flower lines he’s partnered on in the past, today he drops his official line, Serge Cannabis. Some of the most notable things he’s been affiliated with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Terry Mansfield

Best Seafood Restaurants in L.A. (Opinion)

There are many great seafood restaurants in L.A. to choose from. Delicious seafood saladImage by tove erbs from Pixabay. Los Angeles has endless dining options, and seafood lovers will not be disappointed with the wealth of seafood eateries available. From fine dining establishments with exquisite menus to casual spots with delicious seafood dishes, there is something for everyone.
LOS ANGELES, CA
localemagazine.com

How to Score a VIP Advance Access Invite to the New Orange County Museum of Art

On Oct. 8, the Orange County Museum of Art is reopening its doors to the public, providing an immersive cultural, artistic and architectural experience right in the heart of Orange County. This 53,000-square-foot space will feature five inaugural exhibitions, including the California Biennial, a stunning outdoor sculpture by Sanford Biggers and a collective exhibition that pays tribute to the female founders of the museum. Orange County Museum Art.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

California experiences longest heat wave of the year

(KERO) — The golden state is in the midst of its longest heat wave of the year , which is a major concern especially in large cities like Los Angeles, where dark pavement and buildings can easily absorb heat, bringing little relief overnight. In response to the never-ending heat...
CALIFORNIA STATE
maritime-executive.com

Heat Wave Forces California to Suspend Shore Power Rules for Vessels

Faced with the prospect of a week-long heat wave bringing record-setting temperatures and straining the state’s power grid, California’s governor on Friday issued an executive order that among other steps suspends California’s requirement that ocean-going vessels use shore power in port. It was the first time in 2022 that the state took the action to reverse its increasingly tight emissions controls on vessels.
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

At Knott's Scary Farm, the food is just as scary as the mazes

BUENA PARK, Calif. — The fried frog legs were bent like a splayed bowlegged diver propped up in the middle of a shallow plate of brown sausage and rice. The black shredded seaweed on top of the crab sushi roll appeared like spider legs on a porch step. One...
BUENA PARK, CA
Key News Network

Sun Valley Summer Downpour

Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: An unexpected summer shower drenched the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles within the San Fernando Valley on Friday night, Sept. 2. Video of the downpour was captured around 9:50 p.m. at Laurel Canyon and Strathern Street. The rain fell for a short time, briefly relieving residents in the area from a heat wave that is predicted to continue for a least another six days, with many areas continuing to endure triple digit temperatures.
LOS ANGELES, CA

