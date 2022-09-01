Staff and volunteers of the Food Bank of CNY load up the Mobile Food Pantry in preparation for this year’s Oswego County Senior Fair. Those attending the Senior Fair will receive a box filled with fresh produce, while supplies last. Boxes will be available on a first come first served basis and will be loaded into the vehicles as guests exit the fair. The Oswego County Senior Fair will be held September 9th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon at the Oswego Speedway, 300 East Albany Street in Oswego. Those wishing to attend will enter at the Oswego Speedway’s Kartway entrance on City Line Road. The Senior Fair will be a totally drive though event and is free to attend.

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO