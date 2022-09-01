Read full article on original website
Doug Fisher: Friend to farmers, firefighter for 50 years, a man who made people laugh
Doug Fisher, 1954-2022: ‘He just wanted to make the world better’ Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature onsyracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. In hindsight, Doug Fisher’s family and friends probably should have seen it coming. Note to...
iheartoswego.com
Senior Fair Set for Sept. 9th at Oswego Speedway
Staff and volunteers of the Food Bank of CNY load up the Mobile Food Pantry in preparation for this year’s Oswego County Senior Fair. Those attending the Senior Fair will receive a box filled with fresh produce, while supplies last. Boxes will be available on a first come first served basis and will be loaded into the vehicles as guests exit the fair. The Oswego County Senior Fair will be held September 9th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon at the Oswego Speedway, 300 East Albany Street in Oswego. Those wishing to attend will enter at the Oswego Speedway’s Kartway entrance on City Line Road. The Senior Fair will be a totally drive though event and is free to attend.
Reddit Users Suggest ‘Don’t Move To Rome New York’- But Why?
Even though the "Copper City" has played a pretty big role in United States history, those on Reddit are suggesting to not move to Rome. But, why?. On a post in the Reddit board for Upstate New York titled "Why not Rome?", one poster asked why people are hating on the Rome region:
2 Central NY communities remember 2 teens killed in freak accident, rally to help families, friends
Oswego County, N.Y. — The deaths of two teens in a freak accident has hit two small Oswego County communities hard, with friends, family and strangers gathering for a vigil, raising money for funerals and taking time to remember the two who died. Matthew Bice, 17, of Albion, was...
Man who killed brother, then himself in Oswego County posted haunting message online
Hastings, N.Y. — An Oswego County man who fatally shot his brother before killing himself this weekend posted a message on Facebook minutes before the shootings were reported to police. Colin Teeter on Saturday afternoon posted on his Facebook page: “I’m (sic) been tortured too long.”. Four...
WKTV
Local man appears on A&E's Panic 911
UTICA, NY - If you're a fan of A&E’s Panic 911, and happened to catch the latest episode, you might have recognized a familiar face. Eugene Thomas, better known as G-Swiss, appeared on the show playing a man on a bus who is believed to have had a gun. One of the passengers on the bus called 911 to alert authorities of the situation.
$850K home in Manlius: See 189 home sales in Onondaga County
This week, 189 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Aug. 22 and Aug. 26. The most expensive home sold was a 5-bedroom, 4½-bath Colonial in the Town of Manlius that sold for $850,000.00. The home last sold for $490,000.00 in 2017. (See photos of the home)
Where to go when you gotta go: 10 of the best restrooms at the NY State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. — Yes, you read that headline correctly. This is a story about bathrooms at the New York State Fair. Consider this the natural follow-up to all those articles about fair food. Look, we all end up needing a toilet at the fair, so we’re here to give you the inside poop on where to take care of business.
localsyr.com
Golf club kitchen fails its health inspection with two critical violations: August 14-20
(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection report for restaurants checked during the week of August 14 to August 20, 2022. Sunset Ridge Golf Club in Marcellus failed its health inspection with two critical violations and five other violations. The two critical violations were related to...
Utica’s Matt/Saranac brewery unveils new outdoor Biergarten
Utica, N.Y. — A brewery founded by a German immigrant more than 130 years ago now has an outdoor Biergarten. The F.X. Matt (Saranac) Brewing Co. this week opened the 18,000-square-foot outdoor space that will serve beer and food through late fall. The Biergarten seats up to 1,300 people.
newyorkupstate.com
NY State Fair Fare: 8 things you should try before the gates close for 2022
Geddes, N.Y. — It’s already shaping up to be a busy final weekend of the New York State Fair, with attendance climbing each day. Some of you haven’t been here since 2019, and others have made multiple visits. A lot has changed in the food scene since...
14850.com
Dozens of circus performers in Ithaca for Hupstate Circus Festival this weekend
The second annual Hupstate Circus Festival starts in Ithaca this evening, with free performances downtown alongside First Friday Gallery Night, free and ticketed events all weekend, and a series of free shows at Stewart Park on Sunday and Monday. “Shows include free and ticketed, indoor and outdoor, geared towards all ages, and adult-only offerings,” say organizers.
cnycentral.com
Survivors call for resignation of second Vera House leader after resignation of director
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Longtime Vera House leader Randi Bregman has resigned. The news broke following weeks of exclusive reporting on the nonprofit’s decision to knowingly hire a sex offender. Now, survivors and one prominent local leader with deep ties to Vera House are questioning why Bregman is the...
WKTV
Prison workers rally in Whitesboro calling on legislators to repeal HALT Act
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Members of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association union finished up five days of rallies with a final event in Whitesboro Friday pushing for the repeal of the HALT Act. The Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Act limits the time inmates...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Oldest store on Marshall Street supporting Syracuse University on Saturday
It’s Orange madness in Central New York. On Saturday, the Syracuse University football team took the field against Louisville in the first game of the season. A local store owner who sells SU merchandise is excited about back to school and Orangemen football. “This is our day," said Manny’s...
cnycentral.com
Risk for flooding in CNY on Labor Day
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - I t's been a pleasant start to this holiday weekend, but a soaker is on the way to CNY! It arrives for the second half of the weekend, but especially on Labor Day with the risk for flooding. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for the FUTURECAST) Here's the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
The official start to the fall season is fast approaching
Autumn is fast approaching, and if you’re like me, you’re looking forward to crisp, cool days, chilly nights, the changing colors of the leaves, football and pumpkin and apple everything. Labor Day weekend is typically labeled as the unofficial end to summer, while meteorologists consider Sept. 1 as...
localsyr.com
2 adults, 1 child dead in Oneida County crash
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Three people are dead, including a child, after a two-car crash on Route 20 in the town of Bridgewater. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene on Route 20 around 1:30 Saturday afternoon, about a half mile east of Route 8.
waer.org
CNY health organizations spread awareness about the growing opioid crisis
A moment of silence was held Wednesday morning at Helio Health’s Recovery Center in Syracuse to remember family members, loved ones or friends who have died because of a drug overdose. Katelin Arnold, the program director, led the group's moment of silence to mark National Overdose Awareness Day, which falls during awareness week and month.
cnycentral.com
Man stabbed in altercation at New York State Fair
A 27-year-old man was stabbed at the New York State Fair on Saturday. Troopers said the victim was stabbed in a physical altercation with 34-year-old Richard J. Killins outside of gate 11. Killins was charged with 2nd-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
