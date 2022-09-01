ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Senior Fair Set for Sept. 9th at Oswego Speedway

Staff and volunteers of the Food Bank of CNY load up the Mobile Food Pantry in preparation for this year’s Oswego County Senior Fair. Those attending the Senior Fair will receive a box filled with fresh produce, while supplies last. Boxes will be available on a first come first served basis and will be loaded into the vehicles as guests exit the fair. The Oswego County Senior Fair will be held September 9th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon at the Oswego Speedway, 300 East Albany Street in Oswego. Those wishing to attend will enter at the Oswego Speedway’s Kartway entrance on City Line Road. The Senior Fair will be a totally drive though event and is free to attend.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Local man appears on A&E's Panic 911

UTICA, NY - If you're a fan of A&E’s Panic 911, and happened to catch the latest episode, you might have recognized a familiar face. Eugene Thomas, better known as G-Swiss, appeared on the show playing a man on a bus who is believed to have had a gun. One of the passengers on the bus called 911 to alert authorities of the situation.
UTICA, NY
14850.com

Dozens of circus performers in Ithaca for Hupstate Circus Festival this weekend

The second annual Hupstate Circus Festival starts in Ithaca this evening, with free performances downtown alongside First Friday Gallery Night, free and ticketed events all weekend, and a series of free shows at Stewart Park on Sunday and Monday. “Shows include free and ticketed, indoor and outdoor, geared towards all ages, and adult-only offerings,” say organizers.
ITHACA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Oldest store on Marshall Street supporting Syracuse University on Saturday

It’s Orange madness in Central New York. On Saturday, the Syracuse University football team took the field against Louisville in the first game of the season. A local store owner who sells SU merchandise is excited about back to school and Orangemen football. “This is our day," said Manny’s...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Risk for flooding in CNY on Labor Day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - I t's been a pleasant start to this holiday weekend, but a soaker is on the way to CNY! It arrives for the second half of the weekend, but especially on Labor Day with the risk for flooding. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for the FUTURECAST) Here's the...
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

The official start to the fall season is fast approaching

Autumn is fast approaching, and if you’re like me, you’re looking forward to crisp, cool days, chilly nights, the changing colors of the leaves, football and pumpkin and apple everything. Labor Day weekend is typically labeled as the unofficial end to summer, while meteorologists consider Sept. 1 as...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

2 adults, 1 child dead in Oneida County crash

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Three people are dead, including a child, after a two-car crash on Route 20 in the town of Bridgewater. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene on Route 20 around 1:30 Saturday afternoon, about a half mile east of Route 8.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
waer.org

CNY health organizations spread awareness about the growing opioid crisis

A moment of silence was held Wednesday morning at Helio Health’s Recovery Center in Syracuse to remember family members, loved ones or friends who have died because of a drug overdose. Katelin Arnold, the program director, led the group's moment of silence to mark National Overdose Awareness Day, which falls during awareness week and month.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Man stabbed in altercation at New York State Fair

A 27-year-old man was stabbed at the New York State Fair on Saturday. Troopers said the victim was stabbed in a physical altercation with 34-year-old Richard J. Killins outside of gate 11. Killins was charged with 2nd-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
SYRACUSE, NY

