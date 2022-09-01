Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
'We're home' l Black Bourbon Society hosts first event in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A group of whiskey enthusiasts brought their annual celebration to Louisville's Bourbon District. As part of its weekend-long Bourbon Boule, the organization hosted an open house at Michter's Distillery in downtown Louisville as one of their final events. The Black Bourbon Society, which has more...
foodanddine.com
R.I.P. Tom Clemons, bar founder and operator extraordinaire
Tom Clemons lived a full and rich life, and localism was at his very core. Clemons opened and operated bars, and mercifully did it the old-school way, drawing inspiration from his own heart, mind and soul, while mercifully sparing us references to “concepts” and “hospitality groups.”. For...
wdrb.com
Hundreds of participants mark Louisville's 18th Hike, Bike and Paddle on Labor Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Greg Fischer's Hike, Bike and Paddle event kicked off Labor Day morning in Louisville. The event started at 8 a.m. with hundreds of participants. There were four different route options for hikers, and this year featured the longest bike course yet of 18.2 miles. Paddlers...
WLKY.com
Señor Iguanas owner opening new brunch spot in former Bob Evans
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Laurel Deppen) — Segoviano Management Group Inc. will open its fifth restaurant concept this fall,according to Louisville Business First. The group is the owner of restaurants in Louisville and Southern Indiana, including La Catrina in New Albany, Señor Iguanas in Louisville and Clarksville, El Catrin in Sellersburg and Taqueria Don Juan in Clarksville.
A Wizard’s Christmas Dinner & Marketplace Coming to Louisville
Calling all wizards! You can have a one-of-a-kind experience in Louisville, Kentucky this December. In the late 90s and early 2000s, the Harry Potter books and movies really put wizards on the map. To this day, so many people are fascinated by the "wizarding world", and everything that goes along with it. I'm sure you know a few people who are big fans, you might even be one of them. If that's the case, you will want to be a part of something very "magical" in Louisville.
Wave 3
Watching Out for You: ‘Quiet quitting’ and ‘quiet firing’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The pandemic changed how people looked at their home and work life balance and had many people talking about “quiet quitting,” basically doing work that’s required, but not going overboard for their company. Now, social media is sharing the ways employers are pushing...
wdrb.com
Belterra Casino Resort reopens Monday morning after water main break
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Belterra Casino reopened at 8:30 a.m. Monday after a water main break forced the southern Indiana facility to close early Sunday night. The southern Indiana casino posted on Facebook at 9 p.m. that the casino was temporarily closed. David Strow, the vice president of corporate communications...
wdrb.com
Clark County museum hosts Elvis-themed fundraiser
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana museum decided to "shake things up" with an Elvis-themed weekend-long fundraiser. The "All Shook Up" celebration in Jeffersonville supports the Clark County Museum, which was created in 2008 by a group of people who were collectors of Clark County artifacts and memorabilia. Funds...
leoweekly.com
Southern Restaurant Chain Waldo’s Chicken & Beer To Open In Louisville Next Month
Waldo’s Chicken & Beer, a fast-casual restaurant chain that serves chicken and beer (of course) and has locations only in Southern states, will open a Louisville location next month. Waldo’s, which Endeavor Restaurant Group is bringing to Louisville, will open on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 10700 Meeting St. in...
wdrb.com
WorldFest brings together Louisville's international culture for weekend of fun
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friday kicked off Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education. More than 100 languages are spoken in Louisville's public schools, and 35% of the city’s population growth over the past 19 years has come...
wdrb.com
Hack shuts down internet for thousands across Bardstown
BARDSTWON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hacked heading into a holiday weekend. The digital network went down in the Bourbon Capital of the World on Friday. Thousands of people across Bardstown lost internet access, crippling servers at city and county agencies. Around 8 p.m. Friday night, Bardstown Connect's Facebook page posted an...
wdrb.com
Belterra Casino Resort temporarily closed after reported water main break
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Belterra Casino closed early on Sunday evening after a water main break, according to an official with Boyd Gaming Corporation. The southern Indiana casino posted on Facebook at 9 p.m. that the casino was temporarily closed. David Strow, the vice president of corporate communications for Boyd...
wdrb.com
Him & Her Boutique opens new east Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local business opened up a new storefront Thursday in east Louisville. Him & Her Boutique cut the ribbon on its new location in The Paddock Shops. The shop is a go-to fashion destination that focuses on enhancing confidence in style. This is the second Him...
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville man uses Kentucky bourbon barrel heads to make 3D artwork
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Inside the garage of Jay Lane lies hundreds of bourbon barrel heads. “If you could imagine a bourbon scented candle, like a thousand of them, that’s what it smells like in here and that’s the thing that hits people when the door first opens,” Lane said.
WLKY.com
Updated COVID-19 booster shot in Louisville: Who can get it and when
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New COVID-19 booster shots designed to protect against the omicron variant are on the way to the Louisville area. Norton Healthcare expects to receive its first shipment of doses within the next few weeks. Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Kris Bryant believes the new shots come just...
WHAS 11
'So come out and support him': Yard sales save Louisville family from houselessness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man's trash, is another man's treasure. And that's the case for one man who's refurbishing used items to help him get back on his feet. Throughout the week, Tyson Lewis hosts a yard sale alongside Eastern Parkway. Lewis started hosting yard sales a few months...
wdrb.com
Stretch of Phillips Lane closes for more than 3 weeks in preparation for Louisville's 2 music festivals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Phillip Lane from Preston Highway to Freedom Way shut down Monday morning in preparation for Bourbon & Beyond and Louder than Life. The road will remain closed through Sept. 30 as crews prepare the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center for the two weekend music festivals.
2022 Cutest Baby in Kentuckiana Contest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Click here to register for the 2022 Cutest Baby in Kentuckiana Contest for a chance to win a baby gift basket and a $100 Target gift card. 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.
wdrb.com
Homes washed off foundations as floodwaters sweep through Shelby County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homes were knocked off their foundations when late-night floodwaters hit Shelby County late Sunday night. Emergency crews had to rescue some people trapped in their homes, LEX18 reported Monday. Multiple resident said heavy rains caused the creek to rise about 2.5 feet in one hour. Alvin...
UofL student says she discovered her apartment was infested with mold
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student at the University of Louisville says while moving out she discovered she was living with mold in her apartment. 21-year-old law student Danielle Coats said she was already in the process of leaving Cardinal Towne Apartments, but when she made the university aware of the mold she was still expected to pay more than $5,000 to break her lease.
