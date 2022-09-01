Read full article on original website
Iowa Authorities: Man Has Stolen Vehicles in Six Different Counties
Authorities here in Iowa are searching for a man they say is behind a series of thefts of a wide variety of vehicles. The Sheriff's Office in Union County in south central Iowa, southwest of Des Moines, has released a statement asking for the public's help locating Daniel Floyd Edwards. They say Edwards has been tied to a wide variety of vehicle thefts in six different Iowa counties: Adair, Adams, Cass, Madison, Ringgold, and Union.
KCCI Archive: Horns Ferry bridge collapse
DES MOINES, Iowa — The 110-year-old Horns Ferry Bridge collapsed into the Des Moines River in 1991. The spectacular sight gave hundreds of Labor Day campers an extra treat during what would normally be a quiet weekend vacation. It also gave two teenagers the scare of their lives.
Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa?
This is sadly something many of us deal with in our lives, but we probably don't ask ourselves this question a lot. The question "Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa" is a bit complicated in surrounding states, but Iowa's law is pretty straightforward. Surrounding...
DeJear: Flat tax won’t be good for Iowa
Democratic hopeful for governor says current tax structure won't work for her agenda. Thanks for checking out this web extra from host Jim Niedelman’s conversation with Iowa gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear. We didn’t have time to bring you all of our conversation on “4 the Record.”. We...
Farewell to the Next of A Dying Breed: Historic Iowa Mall Closing
Shoppers in Fort Dodge, in western Iowa, may be spending their last Labor Day weekend roaming the halls of what's left of another legendary mall. Rumors had been circulating across social media that Crossroads Mall was closing its doors. On this side of the state, many were shocked to hear that, thinking it meant Crossroads Mall in Waterloo. For now, that shopping center is safe.
Family sues state of Iowa in connection to son's death at Adventureland
ALTOONA, Iowa — A little more than a year ago, 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo drowned in the Raging River ride at Adventureland Park. Now, his parents are taking legal action against the state of Iowa. The news comes after his mother and father previously filed a wrongful death lawsuit against...
Northern Lights may be visible this weekend
Rochester, MN -- The Northern Lights could become visible over the Labor Day weekend as far south as southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. A series of solar flares occurred in recent days and the particles released from these flares are expected to interact with the Earth's magnetosphere, creating the aurora (Northern Lights). The aurora is visible close to the poles quite often throughout the year, but it takes high solar activity for the aurora to be visible further south into the northern United States.
Moose on the move, migrating to Nevada from Idaho, Utah
RENO, Nev. (AP) — More and more moose from Idaho and Utah are making their way into Nevada, where they’re finding wilderness to their liking without the kind of help from humans most species get when they relocate. Irregular and sporadic moose sightings in Nevada date back to...
Governor Reynolds Responds to Texas’ Bussed Migrant “Wish List”
[UPDATE]: According to KCRG, in response to news of Texas Governor Greg Abbott making Iowa City a "wishlist" destination for migrants being bussed away from his state, Iowa Governor Reynolds confirmed in a message that "no migrants will be coming to Iowa from Texas". The Iowa Catholic Worker Housse organization says they remain prepared to take them in should they arrive.
Teenager shot in foot on southeast side of Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A teenager was shot in the foot early Saturday afternoon on the southeast side of Des Moines. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting around 12:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of SE 5th Street. When officers arrived they discovered a teenager who was shot in […]
Ethanol plant fined for ongoing excessive air pollution
A southwest Iowa ethanol plant has been ordered to pay a $10,000 fine for its repeated air emissions of excessive, cancer-causing compounds in the past five years, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy is located just south of Council Bluffs in an industrial area...
Nebraska Emergency Management Agency says stock up on water
As a water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi unfolds, it raises questions about preparedness among Iowa and Nebraska households.
In Iowa Can You Legally Live in A RV On Your Own Property?
Have you ever thought, "hey, I could save a lot of money by buying a small plot of land and just living in an RV on my property"? Okay, me either. But if you do decide to do that, can you legally do so in Iowa?. When you really break...
'I'm disappointed for the voters." Iowa 4th District Rep. Feenstra, challenger Melton spar over scrapped campaign forum at Clay County Fair
SPENCER, Iowa — With less than 70 days until Election Day for Iowa's Fourth Congressional District, Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, and Democratic challenger Ryan Melton are going back and forth about a canceled joint candidate appearance at the district's largest county fair. Feenstra, a first-term House member, and Melton,...
Minnesota State Fair closes early amid reports of incident at Midway
The Minnesota State Fair is closing early after a reported incident in the fairgrounds. In a statement to Bring Me The News, a State Fair spokesperson said: "The fairgrounds began closing early this evening at approximately 10:20 p.m. due to disturbances in the area of the Midway. There is nothing more to confirm at this time."
Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, September 5-11
St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Sept. 5 – 11. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler...
Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised
If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
Texas Gov. lists Iowa City among destinations for bussing migrants to
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - For weeks, Texas Governor Gregg Abbott has reportedly been busing hundreds of immigrants from the border to various sanctuary cities. The immigrants are being bused from Texas as part of a strategy launched by Abbott this year to share the influx of people from outside the United States with liberal cities. Abbott has bused immigrants to Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C. so far.
Minnesota + Wisconsin Drivers Must Obey Left Lane Law, Regardless Of Speed Limit
With Labor Day weekend upon us, traffic on Minnesota and Wisconsin highways will be busier than normal. Of course, that is the case many times throughout the year for a variety of reasons. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation used Labor Day Weekend as the perfect opportunity to remind motorists of...
Iowa State Patrol reports two fatality accidents and one injury accident on Sunday
(State) The Iowa State Patrol responded to multiple accidents on Sunday. In Clinton County, two motorcycles were eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway and each left the roadway. One bike struck a traffic sign, resulting in a fatality. The other driver sustained minor injuries. In Muscatine County, 49-year old Rachel Kay...
