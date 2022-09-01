ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Story County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa Authorities: Man Has Stolen Vehicles in Six Different Counties

Authorities here in Iowa are searching for a man they say is behind a series of thefts of a wide variety of vehicles. The Sheriff's Office in Union County in south central Iowa, southwest of Des Moines, has released a statement asking for the public's help locating Daniel Floyd Edwards. They say Edwards has been tied to a wide variety of vehicle thefts in six different Iowa counties: Adair, Adams, Cass, Madison, Ringgold, and Union.
UNION COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: Horns Ferry bridge collapse

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 110-year-old Horns Ferry Bridge collapsed into the Des Moines River in 1991. The spectacular sight gave hundreds of Labor Day campers an extra treat during what would normally be a quiet weekend vacation. It also gave two teenagers the scare of their lives.
DES MOINES, IA
B100

Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa?

This is sadly something many of us deal with in our lives, but we probably don't ask ourselves this question a lot. The question "Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa" is a bit complicated in surrounding states, but Iowa's law is pretty straightforward. Surrounding...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

DeJear: Flat tax won’t be good for Iowa

Democratic hopeful for governor says current tax structure won't work for her agenda. Thanks for checking out this web extra from host Jim Niedelman’s conversation with Iowa gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear. We didn’t have time to bring you all of our conversation on “4 the Record.”. We...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Pets & Animals
County
Story County, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
KOEL 950 AM

Farewell to the Next of A Dying Breed: Historic Iowa Mall Closing

Shoppers in Fort Dodge, in western Iowa, may be spending their last Labor Day weekend roaming the halls of what's left of another legendary mall. Rumors had been circulating across social media that Crossroads Mall was closing its doors. On this side of the state, many were shocked to hear that, thinking it meant Crossroads Mall in Waterloo. For now, that shopping center is safe.
FORT DODGE, IA
KIMT

Northern Lights may be visible this weekend

Rochester, MN -- The Northern Lights could become visible over the Labor Day weekend as far south as southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. A series of solar flares occurred in recent days and the particles released from these flares are expected to interact with the Earth's magnetosphere, creating the aurora (Northern Lights). The aurora is visible close to the poles quite often throughout the year, but it takes high solar activity for the aurora to be visible further south into the northern United States.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Rabbits#Radio#A Home For Every Bunny#Dnr Wildlife
KOEL 950 AM

Governor Reynolds Responds to Texas’ Bussed Migrant “Wish List”

[UPDATE]: According to KCRG, in response to news of Texas Governor Greg Abbott making Iowa City a "wishlist" destination for migrants being bussed away from his state, Iowa Governor Reynolds confirmed in a message that "no migrants will be coming to Iowa from Texas". The Iowa Catholic Worker Housse organization says they remain prepared to take them in should they arrive.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Teenager shot in foot on southeast side of Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A teenager was shot in the foot early Saturday afternoon on the southeast side of Des Moines. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting around 12:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of SE 5th Street. When officers arrived they discovered a teenager who was shot in […]
DES MOINES, IA
Agriculture Online

Ethanol plant fined for ongoing excessive air pollution

A southwest Iowa ethanol plant has been ordered to pay a $10,000 fine for its repeated air emissions of excessive, cancer-causing compounds in the past five years, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy is located just south of Council Bluffs in an industrial area...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
B100

In Iowa Can You Legally Live in A RV On Your Own Property?

Have you ever thought, "hey, I could save a lot of money by buying a small plot of land and just living in an RV on my property"? Okay, me either. But if you do decide to do that, can you legally do so in Iowa?. When you really break...
Sioux City Journal

'I'm disappointed for the voters." Iowa 4th District Rep. Feenstra, challenger Melton spar over scrapped campaign forum at Clay County Fair

SPENCER, Iowa — With less than 70 days until Election Day for Iowa's Fourth Congressional District, Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, and Democratic challenger Ryan Melton are going back and forth about a canceled joint candidate appearance at the district's largest county fair. Feenstra, a first-term House member, and Melton,...
CLAY COUNTY, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, September 5-11

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Sept. 5 – 11. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
96.3 The Blaze

Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised

If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
BILLINGS, MT
KCRG.com

Texas Gov. lists Iowa City among destinations for bussing migrants to

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - For weeks, Texas Governor Gregg Abbott has reportedly been busing hundreds of immigrants from the border to various sanctuary cities. The immigrants are being bused from Texas as part of a strategy launched by Abbott this year to share the influx of people from outside the United States with liberal cities. Abbott has bused immigrants to Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C. so far.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy