Ernie Goss, Ph.D. Photo by Creighton University. (Radio Iowa) Economic growth slowed in Iowa and in the Midwest during August, according to the latest survey of supply managers in the nine states. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says while the numbers slipped on the Business Conditions Index at the state and regional levels, both remained above growth neutral for the 27th straight month. Still, he says the forecast remains cloudy.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO