Iowa State

NBC Bay Area

Most Californians Now Eligible for Updated Booster Vaccines Targeting Omicron

The California Department of Public Health announced that most California residents are now eligible for an updated Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot. These boosters are bivalent, which means they are pulling double duty by increasing immunity against the original coronavirus strain while also protecting against the newer Omicron variants, according to the statement released Saturday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
LocalNewsMatters.org

State legislature sends paid COVID sick leave extension to Newsom’s desk for signature

State legislators approved an extension this week of COVID-specific paid sick leave, keeping it intact through the end of December. State officials last approved an extension of paid leave for full-time workers in February, requiring businesses with more than 25 employees to provide at least 40 hours of paid sick leave to workers who get infected or care for another person who is sick.
CALIFORNIA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Inflation & Supply Chain Troubles Continue to Drag State, Regional Economies

Ernie Goss, Ph.D. Photo by Creighton University. (Radio Iowa) Economic growth slowed in Iowa and in the Midwest during August, according to the latest survey of supply managers in the nine states. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says while the numbers slipped on the Business Conditions Index at the state and regional levels, both remained above growth neutral for the 27th straight month. Still, he says the forecast remains cloudy.
IOWA STATE
SFGate

How Californians Feel About Ripping Out Their Lawns

After decades of dedication to their manicured lawns, Californians are finally giving them up amid a worsening drought that’s prompted stringent new water restrictions. In other words, the California dream of a single-family home surrounded by lush grass is maybe, probably, finally dead. And that’s elicited a host of complicated feelings.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFist

Sunday Links: Here's When It's Going to Be the Hottest During This Bay Area Heat Wave

The Labor Day weekend heat wave will bring its warmest days Monday and Tuesday — with some inland areas expected to get over 107 degrees. A Heat Advisory will go into effect for most areas around the SF Bay today at 11 a.m. and last until 8 p.m. Monday; an Extreme Heat Warning is expected to last from 11 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Tuesday for most inland areas; the vast majority of California is now either under an Excessive Heat Warning, Excessive Heat Watch, or Heat Advisory. [ABC7]
SAN JOSE, CA
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joseph Man Charged in Death of 6-Year Old Child

ST. JOSEPH, MO – Buchanan County authorities have filed charges against a St. Joseph man in connection to the death of a child in St. Joseph. Dustin L. Beechner is facing charges of felony child abuse resulting in the death of the 6-year old female. He is being held without bond.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

