NBC Bay Area
Most Californians Now Eligible for Updated Booster Vaccines Targeting Omicron
The California Department of Public Health announced that most California residents are now eligible for an updated Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot. These boosters are bivalent, which means they are pulling double duty by increasing immunity against the original coronavirus strain while also protecting against the newer Omicron variants, according to the statement released Saturday.
State legislature sends paid COVID sick leave extension to Newsom’s desk for signature
State legislators approved an extension this week of COVID-specific paid sick leave, keeping it intact through the end of December. State officials last approved an extension of paid leave for full-time workers in February, requiring businesses with more than 25 employees to provide at least 40 hours of paid sick leave to workers who get infected or care for another person who is sick.
northwestmoinfo.com
Inflation & Supply Chain Troubles Continue to Drag State, Regional Economies
Ernie Goss, Ph.D. Photo by Creighton University. (Radio Iowa) Economic growth slowed in Iowa and in the Midwest during August, according to the latest survey of supply managers in the nine states. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says while the numbers slipped on the Business Conditions Index at the state and regional levels, both remained above growth neutral for the 27th straight month. Still, he says the forecast remains cloudy.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Looking for a deal on a car? California may offer $1,000 tax break for not buying one
With 28 million vehicles on the road, California can rightfully call itself the unofficial capital of American car culture. The Legislature, though, just passed a bill offering a $1,000 tax break to households that don’t have any. In an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change,...
Car-less people in California to get $1K incentive if Newsom signs this bill
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bill that would provide a $1,000 incentive to car-less Californians is now awaiting Governor Gavin Newsom’s signature. If approved, SB457 written by State Senator Anthony J. Portantino (D – Burbank) would provide a rebate for each person without a car in their household. The goal is to reduce Californian’s dependency […]
Help paying water bills may be on way for low-income Californians
As tens of thousands of low-income Californians struggle to pay their water bills, the Legislature approved a bill offering assistance. But without funding, the program won’t start this year. Maria Dolores Diaz sighs when she opens her water bill every month because she knows what she’ll see: another bill...
KTLA.com
These 10 California housing markets are due for a price dip, analysts say
(NEXSTAR) – Between high prices and high interest rates, there hasn’t been much good news for would-be homebuyers lately. But new data from CoreLogic, a financial analytics company that tracks real estate markets around the country, has a glimmer of hope for those looking to buy in California.
centraloregondaily.com
Thousands told to flee 3 Northern California towns ahead of fire
The Oregon Department of Transportation reported Friday afternoon that U.S. Highway 97 was closed 20 miles south of the Oregon-California border. Weed is located at the junction of U.S. 97 and Interstate 5. Travis Pittman contributed to this report.
KTLA.com
5 California coffee shops among the Top 10 in the U.S., according to Yelp reviewers
The Pacific Northwest might hog the spotlight when it comes to popular coffee brands, but picky sippers in California will be pleased to know that some of the top-rated coffee shops in the nation are right here in the Golden State. The analysts at Yelp have compiled a list of...
Residents Face Threat of Rotating Outages Monday As Heat Blankets California
As record highs continued throughout the state Sunday, officials warned that the heat wave, set to afflict the state through the end of the week, could test the limits of the electric grid. California officials urged residents Sunday to limit their power usage for the fifth day in a row...
SFGate
How Californians Feel About Ripping Out Their Lawns
After decades of dedication to their manicured lawns, Californians are finally giving them up amid a worsening drought that’s prompted stringent new water restrictions. In other words, the California dream of a single-family home surrounded by lush grass is maybe, probably, finally dead. And that’s elicited a host of complicated feelings.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Evacuations in Tuolumne County fire, latest in CA heat wave, Kiely Rodni’s celebration of life
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
SFist
Sunday Links: Here's When It's Going to Be the Hottest During This Bay Area Heat Wave
The Labor Day weekend heat wave will bring its warmest days Monday and Tuesday — with some inland areas expected to get over 107 degrees. A Heat Advisory will go into effect for most areas around the SF Bay today at 11 a.m. and last until 8 p.m. Monday; an Extreme Heat Warning is expected to last from 11 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Tuesday for most inland areas; the vast majority of California is now either under an Excessive Heat Warning, Excessive Heat Watch, or Heat Advisory. [ABC7]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Is there anywhere to escape Central Valley’s heat wave? Here’s forecast for the Bay and Tahoe
The Central Valley is battling a triple-digit heat wave — with temperatures in the region forecast to be as high as 115 degrees next week. Sacramento may break a record Labor Day weekend. It could beat a 1955 high September downtown temperature of 109 degrees. As Sacramento County urges...
Weather service adjusts SF Bay Area forecast as low pressure stalls over NorCal
The weather service bumped the start of the excessive heat warning for inland areas from Saturday to Sunday.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Man Charged in Death of 6-Year Old Child
ST. JOSEPH, MO – Buchanan County authorities have filed charges against a St. Joseph man in connection to the death of a child in St. Joseph. Dustin L. Beechner is facing charges of felony child abuse resulting in the death of the 6-year old female. He is being held without bond.
