TVGuide.com

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Live on September 5

On September 5 at 7:10 PM ET, the Houston Astros will play the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Bally Sports Southwest. Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros. When: September 5 at 7:10 PM ET. TV: MLBN (out-of-market only), AT&T SportsNet Southwest...
HOUSTON, TX
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live on September 5

On September 5 at 4:10 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Rays will play the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), Bally Sports Sun and NESN. TV: MLBN (out-of-market only), Bally Sports Sun and NESN. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. Nationally, the game is streaming on MLB...
BOSTON, MA
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers Live on September 3

On September 3 at 6:10 PM ET, the Detroit Tigers will play the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit and Bally Sports Kansas City. TV: Bally Sports Detroit and Bally Sports Kansas City. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally...
DETROIT, MI
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live on September 4

On September 4 at 12:05 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Pirates will play the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Peacock. For 18 consecutive Sundays, an MLB Sunday Leadoff game will stream on Peacock, making it the exclusive home of live MLB action until 1:30 p.m. ET that day. Peacock will be the exclusive home of the MLB Sunday Leadoff postgame and pre-game shows. For $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, a Peacock Premium subscription gives you access to today's game, live sports, thousands of hours of movies and shows, and everything else Peacock has to offer. Upgrade to Premium Plus for $9.99 per month or $99 per year, to gain access to everything Premium has to offer, stream ad-free, and watch select titles offline on mobile.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To U.S. Basketball, Brittney Griner News

Despite Brittney Griner being arrested and sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison, several Americans are reportedly set to play basketball in the country moving forward. According to a report by USA TODAY, more than 30 Americans are set to head overseas to play basketball in Russia, while Griner is presumably locked up.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory

First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
IOWA CITY, IA

