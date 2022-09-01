ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

August restaurant news: 8 closed, 6 coming soon, 5 opened, others reaching milestones

By Natalie Jones, Eric Schwartzberg, Aimee Hancock
dayton.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash

UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton.com

Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill: A Guide

Welcome to the Journal-News guide to the mega sports complex Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, located at 611 N. B St. in Hamilton, Ohio. Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, founded by Sam and Melody Beiler, is one of the largest convention centers and indoor sports facilities in the United States. It is named after the original sports center on Spooky Nook Road in Manheim, Pennsylvania.
HAMILTON, OH
dayton937.com

7 Labor Day Festivals You’ll Want to Attend!

September 3- 5 Holiday at Home is an annual celebration in Kettering, Ohio. It is held the Sunday and Monday of Labor Day weekend. Activities include a 5K, Arts & Craft and Auto Shows, Children’s Activities, Parade, Entertainment and more! This years theme -Dog Days of Summer – is “dedicated to those in our community with four-legged family members and our local rescue partners who work tirelessly to ensure that all dogs and cats are placed in a loving home,”
KETTERING, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Englewood, OH
City
Dayton, OH
State
Indiana State
Dayton, OH
Lifestyle
City
Huber Heights, OH
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Centerville, OH
Dayton, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Fairborn, OH
City
Beavercreek, OH
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

6 Family-Friendly Things to do in Dayton, Ohio

It’s easy to forget that Dayton is only an hour away from Columbus! It makes for a great day trip for nearby families. There really are a lot of things to do with kids in Dayton!. My family LOVES to visit the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force...
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Sports Bar#Vegan#Good Food#Food Truck#Food Drink#Restaurants#Marion S Piazza
dayton.com

Woman celebrates 100th birthday in style

Former business owner, Wright-Patt employee shares stories. “Nothing special,” Verdell Dawson of Dayton said about her 100th birthday bash, which occurred on Sunday, Aug. 28, at Summit Christian Church in Trotwood. “It’s good to be here and to have one. Age flips up on you, you know.”
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WHIO Dayton

Montgomery County to hold tire buy back event

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County Environmental Services will hold a tire buy back event later this month. The event will run 9 a.m.-1 p.m on Sept. 18 at the Montgomery County Transfer and Recycling Facility. The tire buyback is only open to Montgomery County residents and proof of residency...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

13 things you might not have known were invented in Dayton

Dayton, a hotbed of ingenuity, was known as the invention capital of the United States in the early 1900s. The Dayton area has a rich history of innovators and inventions coming out of the Miami Valley. When the Wright Brothers flew in 1903, Dayton had more patents per capita than...
DAYTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Just tillin’ time ‘til Corn Fest

WILMINGTON — The traditional prelude to the upcoming Clinton County Corn Festival — the Annual Tractor Drive — paraded through Wilmington Sunday featuring tractors old and new. The procession left Mayer Farm Equipment in Jeffersonville at 10 a.m. Sunday and — despite a detour — made its...
WILMINGTON, OH
dayton.com

2022 Dayton Reggae Festival canceled due to weather

The Dayton Reggae Festival was canceled today due to anticipation of inclement weather. The festival was part of the Downtown Summer Music Series: Groove which involves a plethora of live music, food, vendors and other such activities. Jah Soul, Luv Locz, Johnny Payne and The True Believers, Seefari and One...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

RTA extends free weekend rides until January

DAYTON — As prices continue to rise, the Greater Dayton RTA hopes to help people save some cash by extending its free weekend rides. RTA will now offer free rides on Saturdays and Sundays until Jan. 1, 2023 on both fixed-route and paratransit services, according to a release. The...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Things to do this weekend in Champaign and Clark counties

Here are some events in Clark and Champaign counties happening this weekend:. The Springfield Swap Meet and Car Show will be held from 7 a.m. on Friday through 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike. This is Ohio’s largest swap meet and car show. Hundreds of vendors will be selling parts and accessories along with a car show. There will also be cars for sale with a large selection to choose from, and fair food.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy