August restaurant news: 8 closed, 6 coming soon, 5 opened, others reaching milestones

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLebanon, OH
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the MidwestTravel MavenLebanon, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce back against in-state foes, beat Dayton 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Underground Railroad Museum and Tours in Springboro, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Springboro, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
Related
I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash
UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
sciotopost.com
Only a Handful of Rax Restaurants are Still Open Most of them are in Southern Ohio
CIRCLEVILLE – Rax Roast beef restaurants were much like Arbys back in the 80s and 90s but where one became a huge giant the other shrunk to only a handful of stores, one that still exists is right here in Circleville Ohio. In the Hayday Rax had as many...
dayton.com
Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill: A Guide
Welcome to the Journal-News guide to the mega sports complex Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, located at 611 N. B St. in Hamilton, Ohio. Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, founded by Sam and Melody Beiler, is one of the largest convention centers and indoor sports facilities in the United States. It is named after the original sports center on Spooky Nook Road in Manheim, Pennsylvania.
dayton937.com
7 Labor Day Festivals You’ll Want to Attend!
September 3- 5 Holiday at Home is an annual celebration in Kettering, Ohio. It is held the Sunday and Monday of Labor Day weekend. Activities include a 5K, Arts & Craft and Auto Shows, Children’s Activities, Parade, Entertainment and more! This years theme -Dog Days of Summer – is “dedicated to those in our community with four-legged family members and our local rescue partners who work tirelessly to ensure that all dogs and cats are placed in a loving home,”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Visit One of Ohio's Most Haunted Streets
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Ohio's haunted streets can be hard to spot at first. However, with a closer look and attention to local legend, these streets suddenly tell a different story.
Road closures planned on major Kettering roads for Holiday at Home parade
KETTERING — Two major roads will be closed starting early Monday morning in preparation for the Holiday at Home parade in Kettering. Far Hills Avenue between Shroyer Road and Dorothy Lane and Stroop Road between Shroyer Road and Overland Trail will be closed from 2:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Monday.
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
6 Family-Friendly Things to do in Dayton, Ohio
It’s easy to forget that Dayton is only an hour away from Columbus! It makes for a great day trip for nearby families. There really are a lot of things to do with kids in Dayton!. My family LOVES to visit the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force...
Waste and recycling collection delayed 1 day in Dayton area due to Labor Day
DAYTON — Waste and recycling collection for Dayton area residents will be delayed by one day the week of September 5, according to the City of Dayton’s Facebook page. This is due to the Labor Day holiday. Collection will be delayed by one day all week in Dayton,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton.com
Woman celebrates 100th birthday in style
Former business owner, Wright-Patt employee shares stories. “Nothing special,” Verdell Dawson of Dayton said about her 100th birthday bash, which occurred on Sunday, Aug. 28, at Summit Christian Church in Trotwood. “It’s good to be here and to have one. Age flips up on you, you know.”
Chief: Officer Burton transferred to hospice facility
Officer Burton's condition has remained unchanged, according to the update. She is still fighting for her life in Miami Valley Hospital, where she is being closely monitored.
Parking is different in Downtown Xenia and how city collects money
XENIA — You will notice changes the next time you park in the City of Xenia. There are changes to the city’s parking meters and the amount of money collected from people who ran out of time and got a ticket. For decades, you’ve had to pay to...
Best Areas In Columbus, Ohio, To Buy Your Next Home
If you're thinking of picking up property in Columbus, Ohio, here are the best neighborhoods to look. From downtown areas to the suburbs, we have you covered.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Montgomery County to hold tire buy back event
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County Environmental Services will hold a tire buy back event later this month. The event will run 9 a.m.-1 p.m on Sept. 18 at the Montgomery County Transfer and Recycling Facility. The tire buyback is only open to Montgomery County residents and proof of residency...
dayton.com
13 things you might not have known were invented in Dayton
Dayton, a hotbed of ingenuity, was known as the invention capital of the United States in the early 1900s. The Dayton area has a rich history of innovators and inventions coming out of the Miami Valley. When the Wright Brothers flew in 1903, Dayton had more patents per capita than...
wnewsj.com
Just tillin’ time ‘til Corn Fest
WILMINGTON — The traditional prelude to the upcoming Clinton County Corn Festival — the Annual Tractor Drive — paraded through Wilmington Sunday featuring tractors old and new. The procession left Mayer Farm Equipment in Jeffersonville at 10 a.m. Sunday and — despite a detour — made its...
dayton.com
2022 Dayton Reggae Festival canceled due to weather
The Dayton Reggae Festival was canceled today due to anticipation of inclement weather. The festival was part of the Downtown Summer Music Series: Groove which involves a plethora of live music, food, vendors and other such activities. Jah Soul, Luv Locz, Johnny Payne and The True Believers, Seefari and One...
RTA extends free weekend rides until January
DAYTON — As prices continue to rise, the Greater Dayton RTA hopes to help people save some cash by extending its free weekend rides. RTA will now offer free rides on Saturdays and Sundays until Jan. 1, 2023 on both fixed-route and paratransit services, according to a release. The...
Jackknifed semi debris leads to I-75 closure
According to regional dispatch, at 9:32 a.m., a semi truck swerved to avoid hitting a car heading north on I-75 past the Stanley Avenue exit.
Four Dayton-area CVS store locations closing their doors for good
DAYTON — Four Dayton-area CVS store locations will be closing their doors for good by early October, according to a news release. The closings will be staggered between September 7 through October 5, in a statement to News Center 7. All prescriptions and employees will be transferred to nearby...
dayton.com
Things to do this weekend in Champaign and Clark counties
Here are some events in Clark and Champaign counties happening this weekend:. The Springfield Swap Meet and Car Show will be held from 7 a.m. on Friday through 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike. This is Ohio’s largest swap meet and car show. Hundreds of vendors will be selling parts and accessories along with a car show. There will also be cars for sale with a large selection to choose from, and fair food.
Comments / 0