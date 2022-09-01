Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver marketing campaigns cost taxpayers almost $17 millionDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver advances plan to boost marijuana deliveryDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver offering help with air-conditioning bills, repair costsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
The Colorado “Hammer Killer” From 1984 Murder Spree IdentifiedTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Lakewood, CO
State patrol reports wrong-way DougCo DUI ahead of dangerous weekendHeather WillardDenver, CO
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Mizzou football running game packs a punch in season's first victory
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The offseason concerns and questions surrounding Missouri’s running game weren’t necessarily silenced in Thursday’s opener, but the Tigers turned down the volume knob considerably. After 11 more Southeastern Conference teams played games on Saturday, the Tigers woke up Sunday leading the conference in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri volleyball sweeps Northwestern State to extend winning streak to three games
There’s a piece of black-painted plywood propped against the south section of the bleachers, about 4 feet wide and 2 feet high, that blocks volleyballs from shooting their way into the cavity beneath the stands in the Hearnes Center. It’s an imperfect solution, but it makes a strong placeholder, except on the rare occasion a strong spike or serve hits it square in its center.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Snap judgments: Fact, fiction or wait-and-see from Missouri's Week 1 win
Snap judgements after Week 1 are an annual tradition. One look at Power Mizzou’s message board after Missouri’s first offensive possession and one could find fans expressing their frustrations at the Tigers’ three-and-out and Eli Drinkwitz’s play-calling in ways that they probably regretted after the offense scored 52 points.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri wide receiver Luper to miss time with illness
Missouri sophomore Chance Luper "encountered an illness" Thursday morning prior to Missouri's season opener with Louisiana Tech. The receiver will miss six to eight weeks, if not more, according to head coach Eli Drinkwitz. Luper was going to start Thursday's game on the offensive side of the ball following a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
MU men's golf leads Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate after first day
Missouri men’s golf leads the Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate after playing 36 holes Sunday, the first of two days in the event in Verona, New York. The Tigers’ five-man lineup of Jack Lundin, Charlie Crockett, Alfons Bondesson, DJ Springer and Tommy Boone finished with a 15-stroke lead on second-place Stetson in the 11-team event. Lundin recorded a 7-under 72 in his first round and a 4-under 72 in his second round to finish first on the day.
Solo hiker falls 900 feet near summit of Capitol Peak
The body of a Denver woman was recovered at Capitol Peak after a hiking party witnessed her fall several hundred feet Saturday morning.Someone in the hiking party called 911 just before 8 a.m. to report a hiker who fell after a rock she was holding onto gave out, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. Capitol Peak has an elevation of 14,137 feet and is about 14 miles west of Aspen, Colo.Mountain Rescue Aspen crews convened and were given the location of her body by the witness who initially called 911. Officials theorize she fell from the route that connects...
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
Historic Colorado Restaurant Is Closing For Good This Week after 47 Years
Colorado seems to be losing quite a few locally famous restaurants and bars in the last couple of years. Add one more to the list as this Colorado favorite is closing its doors after nearly 50 years in business. Historic Colorado Restaurant Is Closing Its Doors For Good This Week.
RELATED PEOPLE
Police clock driver going 69 mph in school zone
Denver students are into their second week back and police are taking extra measures outside of classrooms to teach drivers about speed safety in school zones with the start of the new school year.
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Colorado
LoveFood found the best restaurants serving up delicious barbecue.
Driver rescued after SUV went off Trail Ridge Road, 500 feet down slope
ESTES PARK, Colo. — Trail Ridge Road was closed Friday — but not because of the weather. The high-altitude road through Rocky Mountain National Park temporarily closed Friday morning for the removal of a vehicle that was off road from an incident Thursday night. About 8:50 p.m., RMNP...
Driver identified after fatal, wrong-way crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — A driver who died after driving the wrong way on I-25 before crashing into two other vehicles, has been identified, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver as 41-year-old Kaulana Watson of Lafayette, Colorado. On Sunday, Aug. 28, just before 2 a.m., […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fort Collins Man Posts Free Couch on Facebook in a Hilarious Way
At one time or another, you will have an item in your life that you want to just get rid of. It also could be that your significant other hates that item and wants it gone too, or you may be sleeping on the couch. One Fort Collins man won't...
Family of Loveland woman killed searching for answers
The family of a woman found dead at a Loveland park earlier this month hope they find justice for their loved one.
KKTV
Woman reported missing in Colorado was found and is safe
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: Russell was found and is safe, according to the CBI. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert on Tuesday for a missing woman. A photo of 92-year-old Margaret Russell is at the top of this article. She was last seen in the Lakewood...
Vandals wanted for causing over $10K in damage to Castle Rock park
Castle Rock police are looking for two individuals who are wanted for causing over $10,000 in damages to a local park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Witness who called 911 after fatal crash calls intersection dangerous
A deadly crash that occurred just outside of Brighton at the intersection of 136th Avenue and Riverdale Road is now under investigation.
Police: 10-year-old found safe
A missing 10-year-old girl was last seen at 3 p.m. Thursday at Crawford Elementary and police say she may be with her estranged mother.
Thousands of Xcel customers locked out of thermostats during 'energy emergency'
When thousands of Xcel customers in Colorado tried adjusting their thermostats Tuesday, they learned they had no control over the temperatures in their own homes.
$2,000 reward for info on deadly Friday night shooting in Denver
Investigators with the Denver Police Department are asking for the public's help to locate the suspect responsible for a shooting that left one man dead Friday evening.
Comments / 0