Boulder, CO

KPVI Newschannel 6

Mizzou football running game packs a punch in season's first victory

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The offseason concerns and questions surrounding Missouri’s running game weren’t necessarily silenced in Thursday’s opener, but the Tigers turned down the volume knob considerably. After 11 more Southeastern Conference teams played games on Saturday, the Tigers woke up Sunday leading the conference in...
COLUMBIA, MO
KPVI Newschannel 6

Missouri volleyball sweeps Northwestern State to extend winning streak to three games

There’s a piece of black-painted plywood propped against the south section of the bleachers, about 4 feet wide and 2 feet high, that blocks volleyballs from shooting their way into the cavity beneath the stands in the Hearnes Center. It’s an imperfect solution, but it makes a strong placeholder, except on the rare occasion a strong spike or serve hits it square in its center.
COLUMBIA, MO
KPVI Newschannel 6

Snap judgments: Fact, fiction or wait-and-see from Missouri's Week 1 win

Snap judgements after Week 1 are an annual tradition. One look at Power Mizzou’s message board after Missouri’s first offensive possession and one could find fans expressing their frustrations at the Tigers’ three-and-out and Eli Drinkwitz’s play-calling in ways that they probably regretted after the offense scored 52 points.
COLUMBIA, MO
KPVI Newschannel 6

Missouri wide receiver Luper to miss time with illness

Missouri sophomore Chance Luper "encountered an illness" Thursday morning prior to Missouri's season opener with Louisiana Tech. The receiver will miss six to eight weeks, if not more, according to head coach Eli Drinkwitz. Luper was going to start Thursday's game on the offensive side of the ball following a...
COLUMBIA, MO
KPVI Newschannel 6

MU men's golf leads Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate after first day

Missouri men’s golf leads the Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate after playing 36 holes Sunday, the first of two days in the event in Verona, New York. The Tigers’ five-man lineup of Jack Lundin, Charlie Crockett, Alfons Bondesson, DJ Springer and Tommy Boone finished with a 15-stroke lead on second-place Stetson in the 11-team event. Lundin recorded a 7-under 72 in his first round and a 4-under 72 in his second round to finish first on the day.
VERONA, NY
CBS Denver

Solo hiker falls 900 feet near summit of Capitol Peak

The body of a Denver woman was recovered at Capitol Peak after a hiking party witnessed her fall several hundred feet Saturday morning.Someone in the hiking party called 911 just before 8 a.m. to report a hiker who fell after a rock she was holding onto gave out, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. Capitol Peak has an elevation of 14,137 feet and is about 14 miles west of Aspen, Colo.Mountain Rescue Aspen crews convened and were given the location of her body by the witness who initially called 911. Officials theorize she fell from the route that connects...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Woman reported missing in Colorado was found and is safe

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: Russell was found and is safe, according to the CBI. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert on Tuesday for a missing woman. A photo of 92-year-old Margaret Russell is at the top of this article. She was last seen in the Lakewood...
LAKEWOOD, CO
