The sounds of laboring echoed through the M-Streets area in Dallas on Labor Day, as homeowners and contractors cleaned up after Sunday's storm. "I have never seen anything like this," homeowner Zachary Stone said looking at part of a towering 100-year pecan tree that crashed onto his garage. "There were lots of storm noises because the wind was so insane, so it was hard to see at first, but I realized it was bad pretty quickly."

DALLAS, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO