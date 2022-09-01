Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Police: Shots Fired at Irving Mall, No Injuries Reported
A disagreement between two people led to a shooting and evacuation at Irving Mall on Sunday afternoon, Irving Police say. Investigators said two people that knew each other had an argument at the mall at about 4 p.m. and one of them pulled out a gun and started shooting. No...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Shooting in Dallas Leaves 1 Dead, Gunman at Large: Police
A man is dead following a shooting that happened in Dallas early Saturday morning, police say. At approximately 1:17 a.m., officers were flagged down regarding a shooting at Malcolm X Boulevard and Commerce Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old male lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. According...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
4 Fort Worth Firefighters Injured in Rollover Accident
A Fort Worth fire truck was involved in a rollover accident on NW 28th Street early Saturday morning that injured four firefighters. Just before 3:30 a.m., Engine 12 was responding to a house fire when it was involved in the accident on the north side of Fort Worth. All 4...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Parker County City of Reno Debates Whether It Should Exist
The small Parker County city of Reno is debating whether it should exist or dissolve itself and turn over essential services to the county. Reno, near Azle, doesn’t have a single traffic light. No gas stations, no stores, not even a post office. The 13-square-mile country town of about...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Volunteers Help Fort Worth Flood Victims; City to Discuss Drainage Issues This Week
Neighbors in Fort Worth’s West 7th area are still cleaning up from floods two weeks ago. While homeowners wait on the city to address ongoing draining concerns, they received some much-needed help Monday. Volunteers with the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief team spent Monday ripping out sheetrock and insulation inside...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Arlington's Veterans Park Honors Military, First Responders in 9/11 Observance
This holiday weekend, families are visiting the Field of Honor at Arlington Veterans Park, an event commemorating Patriot Day on Sept. 11, to see flags on display in memory of loved ones. As the 21st anniversary of 9/11 draws near, different memorials paid tribute to veterans and first responders. This...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Candidates Make Labor Day Push in North Texas
The final stretch of campaign season is here. “We have been block walking for weeks now, and this is like a reenergize type of thing, and just bringing all of the republicans together,” said Abraham George, Chairman of the Collin County Republican Party. Republican candidates and supporters gathered on...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Loaned Life Jackets From Grapevine Lake Going Unreturned
The Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, and that means a lot of North Texans are spending their days by the water. Yet at Grapevine Lake, hundreds of donated life jackets that are displayed to be borrowed for the day have not been returned. “We lose an...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
$50K Donation Will Help Tarrant Area Food Bank Secure Thanksgiving Meals
With Labor Day here, it won't be long before the holidays are upon us. And with that in mind, a Dallas company is doing something good to make sure families have a Thanksgiving meal. Mitchell Ward, the owner and CEO of MW Logistics, donated $50,000 to the Tarrant Area Food...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
NTFB Expands Food Drive to Collect 500,000 lbs of Peanut Butter
The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) announced the launch of the Annual Spread the Hope Peanut Butter Drive Thursday as part of Hunger Action Month. The food drive runs throughout September and the goal is to collect 500,000 pounds of peanut butter, both physically and online through a monetary donation, to help feed North Texans facing hunger.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Labor Day Holiday See More Drivers on Texas Roads
It's been a busy labor day weekend on the roads. According to AAA, most Americans who are traveling for holiday are driving. The number of people on the road this Labor Day surpasses other years, possibly because of falling gas prices and ongoing issues with air travel. But with so...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
H-E-B Frisco Set to Open This Month
Grocery chain H-E-B is set to officially open its Frisco location on Wednesday, Sept. 21, the company announced Monday. The announcement comes over a year after plans were announced for the construction of two North Texas locations in Plano and Frisco. An additional store in McKinney and in Mansfield has also been announced.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Abbott, TxDOT Announce 85 Billion Dollar Transportation Plan
Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Transportation have announced a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan, the department announced in a press release. The Unified Transportation Program is set to improve transportation safety, dissolve congestion, connect rural spots and preserve roadways. "The State of Texas is...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Garland Intersection Littered With Downed Power Lines To Be Closed Through Tuesday: PD
It's been 24 hours since a strong storm left thousands without power. In Garland strong winds brought down power lines at North Shiloh and Beltline Road. Crews spent Labor Day fixing the broken poles and lines that also caused power outages to businesses and schools in the area. "I was...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Dallas Building Standards Can Reduce Storm Drainage
New building standards can help reduce runoff from downpours North Texas has seen recently and these measures are getting attention with extreme weather expected to increase in years to come. There’s talk in Dallas of making voluntary measures a requirement in the future. In one downpour Sunday, water raced...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Showers Lead to Partial Construction Collapse
Strong winds, heavy rain and isolated hail led to flooded roadways, downed trees and a partial collapse of townhomes under construction in Dallas. The storms intensified Sunday afternoon in Collin County leading to reports of tree limbs down in parts of Richardson and Garland. Overall, the majority of damage and power outages were reported in Dallas County. Oncor reported more than 92,000 outages as of 10:30 p.m. At the peak of the storm more than 110,000 customers lost power.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Storm Cleanup Continues Monday as Downed Trees Removed, Crews Working to Restore Power to 30,000
Many North Texans will spend their Labor Day holiday recovering from severe thunderstorms that blew through the area on Sunday afternoon. Overall, the majority of damage and power outages were reported in Dallas County. At the peak of the storm, more than 110,000 customers lost power. But the storms impacted Collin County as well, leading to reports of tree limbs down in parts of Richardson and Garland.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Storm Leaves Damage Behind in Dallas M-Streets Area
The sounds of laboring echoed through the M-Streets area in Dallas on Labor Day, as homeowners and contractors cleaned up after Sunday's storm. "I have never seen anything like this," homeowner Zachary Stone said looking at part of a towering 100-year pecan tree that crashed onto his garage. "There were lots of storm noises because the wind was so insane, so it was hard to see at first, but I realized it was bad pretty quickly."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Storm Damage, Power Loss Closes Dallas Zoo on Labor Day
The Dallas Zoo will be closed on Labor Day due to damage caused by Sunday's storms, the park says. The park also confirmed it experienced a site-wide power outage Sunday. "Due to a strong storm this afternoon, we sustained significant tree damage, have debris in the Zoo and have a zoo-wide power outage," Zoo officials said. "Thankfully, teams have confirmed habitats are intact, animals are safe and no guest or staff injuries have been reported."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Here's How it's Going Since Texas Lifted a Ban on Sunday Morning Beer and Wine Sales
A year ago, the law changed in Texas to allow stores to sell beer and wine before noon on Sundays. People who moved to the state never quite understood why grocery stores’ big, elaborate wine and beer sections were out of bounds because of the time on the clock.
