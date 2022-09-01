Read full article on original website
WCAX
Book chronicles century of Champlain Valley Fair in photos
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A new book marks the 100-year anniversary of the Champlain Valley Fair through the photographs taken over the years. Steve Mease’s new book “Champlain Valley Fair” chronicles how the fair has and hasn’t changed over the century since opened for its first four-day run in the Essex Junction in 1923.
Casella won’t buy Grow Compost’s Moretown facility￼
The state’s largest waste management company already bought Grow Compost’s business operations and collection service, but will look for a new property where it can compost. Read the story on VTDigger here: Casella won’t buy Grow Compost’s Moretown facility￼.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont hosted 56 countries to explore the importance, value and concepts of agritourism
Over 500 participated from around the world with 350 visiting Vermont this past week. Vermont Business Magazine After two postponements because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Workshop on Agritourism was finally able to come together in Burlington, Vermont this past week. Over 500 participants from 56 countries, 44 states and 4 Canadian provinces set a new mark for participation. 350 came to Burlington with the rest joining virtually. Participants spent three days together sharing and learning about agritourism from all over the world while making trips to experience the amazing farms, food and working lands businesses here in Vermont.
Adirondack Council: Prohibit private weapons testing in Adirondacks
Group calls for hearing in reaction to proposed cannon range in Lewis. In light of an application to test the ballistics of military cannons in the Town of Lewis, the Adirondack Council is calling on the Adirondack Park Agency to hold a hearing and create a policy against private party military weapons testing in the park.
Peggy Stevens: PFAS plan at landfill is severely lacking
Recent EPA guidance about PFAS chemicals states that there is no known safe level of exposure for many of the bio-accumulative 9,000 PFAS chemicals. Read the story on VTDigger here: Peggy Stevens: PFAS plan at landfill is severely lacking.
Cabot School closes gymnasium after PCBs detected
The Pre-K-12 school was among the first in Vermont to be screened for the toxic chemicals under a new state testing program. Read the story on VTDigger here: Cabot School closes gymnasium after PCBs detected.
WCAX
Vt. State Park campgrounds near capacity for Labor Day weekend
The Vermont State Police hope to open their new barracks in Williston by next fall. Appointments are available for the Mpox vaccine for select Vermonters. Applicable Vermonters will be able to sign up for the Mpox vaccine. Water boil order for Iowa Circle in Plattsburgh, New York. Updated: 9 hours...
WCAX
Richmond farm offering sunflower strolls, wagon rides
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Those looking for a little sunshine in their lives need look no further than Richmond. Farr Farms is hosting its sunflower walk for a second year. It’s four acres of flowers, and the pollinators are loving it. Erin Farr says people often ask how they...
mymalonetelegram.com
Stained-glass map of Chateaugay added to Franklin County Courthouse
MALONE — A stained-glass map of Chateaugay has been added to the third floor of the Franklin County Courthouse, joining maps of Malone, Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake. Members of the Foothills Art Society were joined by the artists who worked to create the map and Franklin County Court Judge Derek P. Champagne, on Thursday to unveil the new map, a stained-glass rendering of the village of Chateaugay.
Paul Bean: Vermont has a workforce crisis
There is an unfortunate stigma about not going to college — that you won’t ever be able to find meaningful, well-paid work. This is completely untrue. Read the story on VTDigger here: Paul Bean: Vermont has a workforce crisis.
YWP: Right back down
This week’s Young Writers Project entry is by Vivien Sorce, 15, of Hinesburg. 'Oceanside Beauty' artwork by Astrid Longstreth, 12, of Jericho. Read the story on VTDigger here: YWP: Right back down.
mychamplainvalley.com
City of Plattsburgh to implement new parking policy
Plattsburgh, NY — Downtown Plattsburgh will soon be seeing some big changes, from parking to new construction. Beginning in October, paid parking for the lots downtown will be enforced but the free two hour on-street parking remains free. Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said his office has received many complaints about...
VTDigger
Williston Hannaford supermarket supports Age Well
Williston, VT – September 1, 2022, Age Well’s Meals on Wheels program has been selected as a beneficiary of the Hannaford Fight Hunger Bag Program for the month of September. The Hannaford Fight Hunger Bag Program, which launched in April 2014, is a reusable bag program that facilitates...
WCAX
Super Senior: Mary Fay
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a tradition at the Champlain Valley Fair. Precisely at 5 p.m., a parade with bands, horses... and Mary Fay. The fair this year is celebrating a big anniversary -- 100 years. So is Fay -- 50 Years of being a 4-H leader. “There are some people -- this is the only place I see them all year,” Fay said.
WCAX
Victim identified in Burlington's third homicide of year
The latest from the WCAX weekend weather team. The recumbent bike owned by a student with autism was stolen from the Danville school. New England Center for Circus Arts celebrating 15 years. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT. Founded in 2007 the New England Center for Circus Arts...
WCAX
Fair fun: Cat visits with the draft horses
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Part of the fun at the Champlain Valley Fair is seeing some of the large animals, including draft horses. Whiskey and Governor, Boss and Esther, and JoJo and Ivy made up the draft horse contingent for Friday’s parade. They are all from Sugar Ridge in Danville and they’re huge, averaging about 2,100 pounds -- a little over a ton. Whiskey, their tallest, is 19 hands, or about 6-foot-4.
The Valley Reporter
Valley businesses receive cannabis cultivator licenses
As of June 1, 2022, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board began to issue licenses for cannabis cultivators in the state. Three such licenses have been issued to Valley businesses. Serene Products in Waitsfield has received a Tier 1 outdoor license while ZsGreenZ in Duxbury and Happy Valley Products (a chain based in Massachusetts) in Waitsfield have both received Tier 1 mixed licenses.
WCAX
Burlington rental weatherization mandate enters 2nd phase
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Burlington renters will be in more energy-efficient homes this winter as landlords comply with the city’s new weatherization policies. This year, 30 landlords of the most inefficient buildings were compelled to schedule an energy audit to see what work needs to be done to give their renters a better living experience and meet the city’s climate goals. Now, landlords at 130 more properties are being notified that it’s their turn to get to work.
mychamplainvalley.com
VSP break ground for new two-story barracks in Williston
Williston, VT — Vermont State Police are officially moving into Williston and a new field station will house state of the art equipment for troopers. The project has been eight years in the making and the new, two-story building is said to reduce response times, and give troopers a safe environment to work in.
NECN
Homicide Under Investigation in Burlington, VT
Authorities in Burlington, Vermont, announced an investigation into a homicide early Sunday which left one man dead. The Burlington Police Department responded to a scene around 12:42 a.m. at City Hall Park in Burlington, where it said that a 32-year-old man, whose name has not been released, had been killed.
