KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska child welfare system taking alternative approach with more troubled families
The situation sounded bad. Children missing school day after day. Roaches crawling throughout the home. Parents wary and uncooperative with the child welfare worker who showed up at their door. It could have resulted in the Lincoln parents being charged with child abuse and neglect, their children being removed from...
Top Republican on House Veterans Affairs Committee tours Omaha VA hospital
OMAHA — The top Republican on the House Veterans Affairs Committee got a look at the Omaha VA hospital and its 2-year-old ambulatory care clinic last week. “You’ve got a great facility,” said Rep. Mike Bost, R-Illinois. “There are certain VA facilities that are aging out, certain ones the veterans don’t want to go to. You don’t get that here.”
Omaha police officer who shot man followed department policy, chief says
An Omaha police officer who fatally shot a man Wednesday followed the department’s policy and procedure, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said Friday. Schmaderer’s statement was released along with additional information regarding the death of 39-year-old Jacob Jamrozy. The Omaha Police Department previously stated Jamrozy was shot by...
Dam project near Gretna will bring new lake, park to Omaha area
OMAHA — A small lake that will be built south of Gretna is a big deal, state and local officials say. The dam and park is the first project in the four-state region of Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas to be selected for final review and funding in a new competitive grant program through the Federal Emergency Management Agency that supports more resilient communities. The states didn’t win a competitive grant last year, and so far, this dam is the only one among the four states to win final approval for the grants being distributed this year. (The states did receive some FEMA funding through set-aside money.)
Omaha police investigating after man dies by suicide with officers present
OMAHA — A 25-year-old man shot and killed himself Saturday morning just minutes after Omaha police officers arrived on scene and attempted to talk him out of taking his life, according to police. Officers responded to a report of a suicidal person near the intersection of North 77th and...
A third Costco warehouse is in the works in Omaha
OMAHA -- Shoppers who live in far west Omaha and buy in bulk soon could have another shopping option nearby. A third Costco warehouse is in the works for the Omaha metro area. An application to rezone a 36-acre lot near 180th Street and West Maple Road for the project is set to go before the Omaha Planning Board on Wednesday.
Cass County deputies investigate death of man at Platte River State Park
OMAHA — Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of man found Saturday inside a tent at Platte River State Park near Louisville. Paramedics from the Louisville Volunteer Fire Department and Cass County Emergency Services were called to the campground about 1:10 p.m., according to a spokesman for the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The first responders located a man, who had been dead for some time.
Omaha police investigating shooting that killed 20-year-old man
OMAHA — A 20-year-old man was killed in a Saturday morning shooting. Officers responded to a reported shooting near North 52nd and Boyd streets, according to a news release from the Omaha Police Department. They found Derrick Hayes Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Nebraska...
