Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thestreamable.com
How to Watch Mercer vs. Auburn Live Online on September 3, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Auburn Tigers face the Mercer Bears from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+. You can watch the Auburn vs. Mercer game with subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.
collegeandmagnolia.com
GAME OPEN THREAD: Auburn vs Mercer
Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL - 6:00 pm CST/7:00 pm EST, ESPN+. Watch on ESPN+ (Broadcast Crew: Mike Corey, Aaron Murray, and Nicole Rigoni) Listen to Andy Burcham, Stan White, and Ronnie Brown on the Auburn Radio Network. All-time series: Auburn leads 12-0. Auburn is favored by 30.0 points, with the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban issues challenge to Alabama players after blowout win over Utah State
Nick Saban is never satisfied after an Alabama win, even against an overmatched non-conference opponent like Utah State. The Alabama coach laid out a challenge to his players about how to respond following games like Saturday, and how to find an edge going forward. “There are things that we need...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Key Alabama offensive player on sidelines in walking boot for Utah State game
Alabama’s offense will be without a key offseason addition on Saturday against Utah State as Tyler Harrell was seen on the sidelines before the game in sweatpants and wearing a walking boot on his right foot. Harrell dealt with a foot sprain for most of camp ahead of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scarbinsky: Has Auburn swapped a coach inquiry for a quarterback controversy after a Game 1 victory?
Lightning was detected in the vicinity of Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday evening. The weatherman confirmed it late in the third quarter. Amateur meteorologists spotted it much earlier, and those bolts of electricity came with a name. Robby Ashford. The other Auburn transfer quarterback made quite a first impression in his...
Auburn football: The good, the bad, and the ugly of the Mercer win
Week 1 finally came and went, and after the offseason that preceded it, it couldn’t come soon enough. Auburn football is officially 1-0, failing to cover the spread (as predicted) but willing to provide plenty of fireworks en route to an over hit with dance partner Mercer in a 42-16 drubbing.
Opelika-Auburn News
Defense, special teams deliver for Central-Phenix City against Enterprise
Historically, it’s the offense that gets it done for Central-Phenix City. Last year’s squad, which made a state title appearance, averaged 41.8 points and 450.5 yards per game. This year’s crew of Red Devils is attempting to keep pace, averaging 476 yards and 37.5 points per game heading into its Week 3 matchup with Enterprise, but Central bucked a trend against the Wildcats on Friday.
How much has tuition increased at Alabama, Auburn over the years?
How much does it cost to attend Alabama’s two largest public universities? More than it used to. According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, tuition and fees at Auburn University - the more expensive of the two - came to $11,826 for in-state students for the 2021-2022 school year, and a whopping $31,986 for out of state students. That’s a 313% increase in raw dollars for in-state students since the 1999-2000 school year, and a 368% increase for out-of-state students.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Extra Point: Eufaula vs Headland
HEADLAND, Ala. (WDHN) — The Eufaula Tigers have moved down to class 5A this season, which means they will take on more Wiregrass schools. Friday, the Tigers traveled down highway 431 to take on the Headland Rams. Both teams entered this game undefeated, so who would keep the streak going? Eufaula scores 28 unanswered and […]
WATCH News 3 Nightwatch: Opelika teen feud and Prep Zone scores and highlights
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Opelika police say a feud between two groups of teens has sparked at least seven shootings since February and a growing concern someone is going to get injured or killed. Investigators believe the rash of back-and-forth shootings began when two teens got into a physical fight that escalated into gun violence […]
WSFA
Brand new outlook for September’s weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Goodbye summer, hello fall! Meteorological fall, that is. The first day of September annually marks the first day of meteorological fall, which runs through November 30th. With the arrival of a new month comes an updated monthly forecast from the Climate Prediction Center. That update includes...
$50 million commitment to improve Auburn Parks and Rec sports facilities
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Significant upgrades are on the way for the City of Auburn’s Athletic and community centers including turf athletic fields for a variety of sports. Over the next two years, a $50-million commitment to Parks and Recreation to vastly improve existing facilities and open new ones so kids and adults can compete […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Opelika-Auburn News
Commentary: Auburn voters favor community over development in recent municipal election
In the recent Auburn City Council elections, those who voted appear to have expressed a clear preference for community values over unbridled economic development. In Wards 5, 2 and 1, the candidates voicing strong support for economic development and weaker support for preserving neighborhoods were resoundingly defeated. These are the three wards that are most threatened by urban encroachment. If you want to see what this future fueled by business interests might look like in Auburn, visit Asheville, N.C.
WATCH News 3 Midday: Danielle is now a hurricane and an update on Macon Road construction
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On WRBL News 3 Midday, if you’ve driven down Macon Road in Columbus recently, you’ve noticed some road blocks along the road. The department of transportation is currently working to re-pave nearly five miles. We’ll have an update on the project. Beginning September 1, 2022, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) […]
wrbl.com
Dwindling daylight, shorter days and longer nights ahead
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Have you noticed daylight decreasing as summer comes to an end, there’s a reason why this occurs. Meteorologist Cody Nickel explains how much daylight we’ve lost to date. As we transition from summer to autumn, the sun’s angle or altitude to the horizon...
Opelika-Auburn News
Here's a list of Labor Day closings; oh, and parking's mostly free downtown Saturday through Monday
Most city facilities in Auburn and Opelika will be closed on Monday for Labor Day. Auburn, Opelika and Lee County schools will be closed. There will be no garbage or recycling pickup on Monday, and collection will be delayed by one day during the week. Here’s a fun fact: Parking...
WATCH New 3 Midday: New details on Torch Hill Road homicide and school merger update
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On News 3 Midday, well have an update on a double homicide on Torch Hill Road. Plus, two schools in the Muscogee County School District are set to become one in just two years. An update on a the new school being built to replace Dawson Elementary and St. Marys Road […]
Alabama family offering $1,000 reward in hit and run case
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A Wedowee, Alabama family involved in a hit and run accident is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whomever crashed into their car and fled the scene on foot. The crash happened on SR 219 near Pine Lake Road in Harris County, Georgia on March […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika doctor makes history at EAMC with her 1,000th robot-assisted surgery
Dr. Njideka Obiekwe made history on Aug. 17 when she became the first physician at East Alabama Medical Center to perform 1,000 robot-assisted procedures. This record-breaking surgery came nearly 11 years after her first robot-assisted surgery on Nov. 30, 2011. “When I first started, I thought you needed to know...
Samford Avenue lane expected to close on Sept. 5
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The city of Auburn announced an expected lane closure on Sanford Avenue near the intersection of Gay Street on Sept. 5, as construction continues on the South College Street, Samford Avenue, South Gay Street improvements project. According to Director of Public Affairs David Dorton, the contractor for the project is starting […]
Comments / 0