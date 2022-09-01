ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

thestreamable.com

How to Watch Mercer vs. Auburn Live Online on September 3, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Auburn Tigers face the Mercer Bears from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+. You can watch the Auburn vs. Mercer game with subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.
collegeandmagnolia.com

GAME OPEN THREAD: Auburn vs Mercer

Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL - 6:00 pm CST/7:00 pm EST, ESPN+. Watch on ESPN+ (Broadcast Crew: Mike Corey, Aaron Murray, and Nicole Rigoni) Listen to Andy Burcham, Stan White, and Ronnie Brown on the Auburn Radio Network. All-time series: Auburn leads 12-0. Auburn is favored by 30.0 points, with the...
Opelika-Auburn News

Defense, special teams deliver for Central-Phenix City against Enterprise

Historically, it’s the offense that gets it done for Central-Phenix City. Last year’s squad, which made a state title appearance, averaged 41.8 points and 450.5 yards per game. This year’s crew of Red Devils is attempting to keep pace, averaging 476 yards and 37.5 points per game heading into its Week 3 matchup with Enterprise, but Central bucked a trend against the Wildcats on Friday.
AL.com

How much has tuition increased at Alabama, Auburn over the years?

How much does it cost to attend Alabama’s two largest public universities? More than it used to. According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, tuition and fees at Auburn University - the more expensive of the two - came to $11,826 for in-state students for the 2021-2022 school year, and a whopping $31,986 for out of state students. That’s a 313% increase in raw dollars for in-state students since the 1999-2000 school year, and a 368% increase for out-of-state students.
WDHN

The Extra Point: Eufaula vs Headland

HEADLAND, Ala. (WDHN) — The Eufaula Tigers have moved down to class 5A this season, which means they will take on more Wiregrass schools. Friday, the Tigers traveled down highway 431 to take on the Headland Rams. Both teams entered this game undefeated, so who would keep the streak going? Eufaula scores 28 unanswered and […]
WSFA

Brand new outlook for September’s weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Goodbye summer, hello fall! Meteorological fall, that is. The first day of September annually marks the first day of meteorological fall, which runs through November 30th. With the arrival of a new month comes an updated monthly forecast from the Climate Prediction Center. That update includes...
Opelika-Auburn News

Commentary: Auburn voters favor community over development in recent municipal election

In the recent Auburn City Council elections, those who voted appear to have expressed a clear preference for community values over unbridled economic development. In Wards 5, 2 and 1, the candidates voicing strong support for economic development and weaker support for preserving neighborhoods were resoundingly defeated. These are the three wards that are most threatened by urban encroachment. If you want to see what this future fueled by business interests might look like in Auburn, visit Asheville, N.C.
wrbl.com

Dwindling daylight, shorter days and longer nights ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Have you noticed daylight decreasing as summer comes to an end, there’s a reason why this occurs. Meteorologist Cody Nickel explains how much daylight we’ve lost to date. As we transition from summer to autumn, the sun’s angle or altitude to the horizon...
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika doctor makes history at EAMC with her 1,000th robot-assisted surgery

Dr. Njideka Obiekwe made history on Aug. 17 when she became the first physician at East Alabama Medical Center to perform 1,000 robot-assisted procedures. This record-breaking surgery came nearly 11 years after her first robot-assisted surgery on Nov. 30, 2011. “When I first started, I thought you needed to know...
WRBL News 3

Samford Avenue lane expected to close on Sept. 5

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The city of Auburn announced an expected lane closure on Sanford Avenue near the intersection of Gay Street on Sept. 5, as construction continues on the South College Street, Samford Avenue, South Gay Street improvements project.  According to Director of Public Affairs David Dorton, the contractor for the project is starting […]
