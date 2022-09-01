Read full article on original website
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Juvenile Following Pursuit of Stolen Vehicle
Delaware State Police have arrested a 17-year-old juvenile for operating a stolen vehicle and other charges following a pursuit that took place in the Wilmington area on Saturday evening. On September 3, 2022, at approximately 9:10 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a silver 2019 Toyota Highlander traveling northbound on...
fox29.com
Man critically shot in the head and back in Wissinoming, police say
WISSINOMING - A 23-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday evening, just after 7:30, on the 5700 block of Tacony Street. Responding officers found the 23-year-old victim with gunshot wounds in his head and...
CBS News
Man fatally shot at gas station in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 19-year-old man was shot eight times and killed at a gas station in West Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened in the parking lot of a Global gas station on the 4600 block of Lancaster Avenue around 1:40 p.m. Police say he...
Police: 2 people shot in separate incidents in Philadelphia overnight
Philadelphia police are investigating after two people were shot in separate incidents overnight.
Police: 19-year-old shot dead after argument in restaurant drive-thru lane
The 19-year-old victim is now one of six people killed this Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia.
5 arrested after gunfire rings out in Center City Philadelphia
Video obtained by Action News shows people running from the area as officers chase down one suspect.
Video captures drive-by-shooting in North Philadelphia; suspects sought
Video captures the gunshots being fired from a white Chevy Impala at the corner of 23rd and Indiana streets.
Man shot while crossing the street in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man in his 40s or 50s was shot crossing the street in Southwest Philadelphia. Police say it happened at the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and 63rd Street at about 4 p.m. on Sunday.Two cars fired shots at each other and the man was hit in the back. At least eight shots were fired. Police say the man was placed in critical condition. Police believe the motive for the shooting might be gang-related.
CBS News
Man shot twice, killed in Kensington, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 35-year-old man was shot twice and killed in Kensington on Sunday morning, Philadelphia police say. The shooting happened on the 800 block of East Willard Street around 4 a.m. Police say he was shot twice in the stomach. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and...
MyChesCo
Philadelphia Police Department Asks for Public’s Help in Identifying Suspects in Shooting
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Do you have any information about the suspects in this shooting? The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public’s assistance. Authorities state that on August 29, 2022, at 8:35 pm, two males were walking on 23rd St. when they...
Innocent victim wounded during gang-related hit in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
A bullet went into a car and hit a driver in the back as he was waiting for a red light. Police say he was an unintended target.
fox29.com
Man shot multiple times and killed outside South Philly corner store
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - A 37-year-old man is dead, shot multiple times outside a corner store in South Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Sunday night, about 9:30, at 7th and Ritner Streets. The man was outside the store when a sedan with two, or possibly three, men got out and...
Video released of vehicle sought for fatal North Philadelphia hit-and-run
The video shows a gray or silver sedan. Police say it should have damage to the right front side and possibly to the windshield.
Man killed after 30 shots fired in South Philadelphia; 2 suspects sought
Five bullets went into a Chinese takeout restaurant, just missing a 4-year-old boy and customers.
Woman accused of shooting husband in Upper Dublin Township
A woman was taken into custody in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania after she allegedly shot her husband.
2 dead after shooting in Hunting Park section of Philadelphia, several others injured
The victims are among the dozens of people who have been shot this Labor Day weekend in the city.
CBS News
2 men shot, killed in Southwest Philadelphia: Police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men were shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened at 52nd Street and Woodland Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Police say one man in his 20s was shot in the back of the head once. He was pronounced dead...
Suspect was shot as he and two others fled woman’s fatal shooting, charges claim
An Atlantic City man accused in a shooting that killed a woman was wounded by gunfire as he and two co-conspirators fled in a vehicle, BreakingAC has learned. Lester Robinson, 28, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the killing last Sunday of Malikah McLaughlin. Three men got out...
CBS News
Trenton Police: Two men shot, one fatally, authorities alerted by shot spotter
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Two men were shot, one of them fatally, in Trenton Friday evening, police say. The shooting happened on the 200 block of Spring Street around 7:30 p.m. Police received information about the shooting from a shot spotter. Authorities identify the deceased victim as 35-year-old Rasheed...
NBC Philadelphia
2 Dead in Montco Crash Friday Night, Police Say
Two people died in a two-vehicle collision in Limerick Township Friday night, authorities said. Around 9:20 p.m., Limerick and Upper Providence police responded to the crash on the 1200 block of South Township Line Road between Linfield Trappe and Rittenhouse Roads, Limerick police said. Two “heavily damaged” vehicles were found...
