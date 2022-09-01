ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders Hope QB Carson Wentz Brings 'Stability' to Offense

By Jeremy Brener
 4 days ago

Wentz is on his third team in as many seasons.

Case Keenum. Dwayne Haskins. Colt McCoy. Kyle Allen. Alex Smith. Ryan Fitzpatrick. Taylor Heinicke. Garrett Gilbert.

Those are all the quarterbacks that have started a game for Washington in the last three seasons, but this season, the team is only hoping to have one quarterback it needs to turn to.

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz was acquired in March to upgrade the quarterback position and to hopefully push the team back into the playoff picture after missing it in 2021.

General manager Martin Mayhew shared what he feels Wentz brings to the table during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

“I think stability," Mayhew said. "You look at the last two seasons. I mean, playing eight quarterbacks over two seasons, he has stabilized that position for us. And we're excited about what he brings to the table in terms of his physical talent and also what he brings to the table as a person, as a leader.”

Wentz, a former No. 2 pick has a lot of talent, but he's had trouble finding ways to showcase it in the past few seasons. The Philadelphia Eagles moved on from him, and so did the Indianapolis Colts.

So, in a weird twist of fate, Wentz is also looking for stability and he hopes that Washington can be that place that provides that for him.

"I think going forward, it's really about, you know, putting the rest of the pieces in place," Wentz said. "You know, we like a lot of the things that we've done. We like the guys that we have in a lot of the positions now, it's just making sure we have what we need to continue to improve and get better as a football team.”

Mayhew and Rivera spent all offseason trying to put Wentz and these other pieces into place, but with the regular season looming, it's time to put all that aside and let the pieces do what they do best.

