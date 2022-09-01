ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Tyrone Shulack
4d ago

please don't tell people this. We are trying to keep the illegals far away from here.

abc27.com

Counties with the oldest homes in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Counties with the most seniors in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Pennsylvania

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Keystone State has to offer along the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway.
JIM THORPE, PA
PhillyBite

Exploring Gifford Pinchot State Park in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for a scenic, relaxing camping vacation, you can't go wrong with Gifford Pinchot State Park in PA. This state park offers a large campground, yurts, and cabins on the lakeshore. It is also home to several recreation facilities, including playgrounds, horseshoe pits, and two disc golf courses. There are also plenty of opportunities for biking and hiking. The park is open from mid-May to the end of September and has plenty to offer visitors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Local Life#Linus Outdoor#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Info#One Summer#Northwestern Pennsylvania#Summer Nights#Dog Days
timespub.com

Spotlight: Pennsylvania Dutch Handyman

Thanks to you, our business is growing! Because of the tremendous response to our service, we have been adding some very talented people to our team of craftsman. We now provide a complete line of home repair and remodeling services. So, if you need someone to coordinate a few smaller projects and would also like to get a free estimate on that larger project, please give us a call.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
wmmr.com

This is Pennsylvania's Best Breakfast Spot

I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Pennsylvania has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Flood watch issued for parts of central Pa. through Tuesday

A slow moving system is bringing much-needed rain to central Pennsylvania, and along with it the possibility for flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon and Cumberland counties. Flood watches are issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. Showers and thunderstorms are...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Labor Day weekend; marijuana pardons; new farmers market: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. High: 86; Low: 65. Sunny today; hot and mostly sunny this weekend. Harrisburg’s Kipona: The Kipona Festival in the capital will be held from Saturday-Monday, with artists, food, musical acts and kids’ programming. Sunday will have a laser light show at the river instead of fireworks. Police presence will be stepped up.
HERSHEY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Department of Health offering medication to protect against radioactive iodine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Department of Health is offering special medication for Pennsylvanians living near four active nuclear plants in case of future emergencies.That includes the Beaver Valley Power Station in Shippingport.The potassium iodide should only be taken when instructed by health leaders or the governor -- and is not a replacement for evacuation.The tablets help protect the thyroid gland against radioactive iodine. People who live within 10 miles of the plant can pick up the tablets at Beaver Valley Mall on September 15 from 2 PM to 7 PM.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania will miss September RGGI auction as court battle continues

The state Supreme Court says Pennsylvania can’t enforce a rule meant to limit power plant emissions while a legal challenge plays out. The high court on Wednesday denied the Department of Environmental Protection’s motion that would let the state participate in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative on an emergency basis while DEP defends the rule.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

