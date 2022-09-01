Read full article on original website
Tyrone Shulack
4d ago
please don't tell people this. We are trying to keep the illegals far away from here.
This Pennsylvania Hike Leads to a Cave and Abandoned Mine
Pennsylvania is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore. No matter how many state parks and hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Keystone State.
abc27.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Pennsylvania
(STACKER) — There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
abc27.com
Counties with the most seniors in Pennsylvania
(STACKER) — Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a...
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Pennsylvania
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Keystone State has to offer along the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway.
fox40jackson.com
Josh Shapiro bets tough message on crime, economy will outrun red wave in Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA, PA. – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is leaning into crime and the economy in his campaign for governor this year, even as other fellow Democrats find themselves playing defense on the issues. Shapiro, who has led nearly all public polling in the race, told Fox News Digital...
PhillyBite
Exploring Gifford Pinchot State Park in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for a scenic, relaxing camping vacation, you can't go wrong with Gifford Pinchot State Park in PA. This state park offers a large campground, yurts, and cabins on the lakeshore. It is also home to several recreation facilities, including playgrounds, horseshoe pits, and two disc golf courses. There are also plenty of opportunities for biking and hiking. The park is open from mid-May to the end of September and has plenty to offer visitors.
Visit The Largest Antique Mall in Pennsylvania
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Pennsylvania is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
wskg.org
Pennsylvania labor advocates push for changes aimed at bolstering working conditions
(WITF) – Pennsylvania labor advocates are offering state lawmakers a few ideas they say will improve working conditions in the Commonwealth. Though the pressures of the last few years on the labor market are fading, the U.S. is still experiencing a pandemic-induced shortage of workers. At a news conference...
timespub.com
Spotlight: Pennsylvania Dutch Handyman
Thanks to you, our business is growing! Because of the tremendous response to our service, we have been adding some very talented people to our team of craftsman. We now provide a complete line of home repair and remodeling services. So, if you need someone to coordinate a few smaller projects and would also like to get a free estimate on that larger project, please give us a call.
This Pennsylvania town is one of the best for fall festivities: study
September rolls around and everyone starts to cozy up to the fall vibes. If you’re looking for the perfect spot to traipse through fallen leaves in an oversized sweater, there’s one right here in Pennsylvania you can head to. SIMILAR STORIES: This place in N.J. is Airbnb’s most...
wmmr.com
This is Pennsylvania’s Best Breakfast Spot
I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Pennsylvania has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
Pa. Health Dept. to give iodide tablets to residents near Peach Bottom Power Plant
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Health has announced they will be offering free potassium iodide (KI) tablets on Thursday Sept. 15 to residents who are within 10 miles of the state’s four active nuclear power plants, including Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station, located in York County. “Emergency preparedness is a critical part of […]
Flood watch issued for parts of central Pa. through Tuesday
A slow moving system is bringing much-needed rain to central Pennsylvania, and along with it the possibility for flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon and Cumberland counties. Flood watches are issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. Showers and thunderstorms are...
Labor Day weekend; marijuana pardons; new farmers market: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. High: 86; Low: 65. Sunny today; hot and mostly sunny this weekend. Harrisburg’s Kipona: The Kipona Festival in the capital will be held from Saturday-Monday, with artists, food, musical acts and kids’ programming. Sunday will have a laser light show at the river instead of fireworks. Police presence will be stepped up.
This Abandoned Pennsylvania Mining Town Offers Visitors a Glimpse into the Past
There are a handful of forgotten towns and communities in the state of Pennsylvania due to its rich coal mining history. Many of these places were bustling with people and opportunities. By the 1900s, they were nearly deserted.
Pennsylvania Department of Health offering medication to protect against radioactive iodine
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Department of Health is offering special medication for Pennsylvanians living near four active nuclear plants in case of future emergencies.That includes the Beaver Valley Power Station in Shippingport.The potassium iodide should only be taken when instructed by health leaders or the governor -- and is not a replacement for evacuation.The tablets help protect the thyroid gland against radioactive iodine. People who live within 10 miles of the plant can pick up the tablets at Beaver Valley Mall on September 15 from 2 PM to 7 PM.
17 states, including Pa., weigh adopting California’s electric car mandate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Seventeen states with vehicle emission standards tied to rules established in California face weighty decisions on whether to follow that state’s strictest-in-the nation new rules that require all new cars, pickups and SUVs to be electric or hydrogen powered by 2035. Under the Clean Air...
Pennsylvania will miss September RGGI auction as court battle continues
The state Supreme Court says Pennsylvania can’t enforce a rule meant to limit power plant emissions while a legal challenge plays out. The high court on Wednesday denied the Department of Environmental Protection’s motion that would let the state participate in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative on an emergency basis while DEP defends the rule.
Megabus adds new bus service from Allentown to Philadelphia, 11 other cities
Starting Thursday, Megabus bus company is now offering service between Allentown and Philadelphia, part of a new partnership that will connect Queen City riders to 11 other cities in the state. Megabus is partnering with Fullington Trailways, and other stops include Williamsport, Lewisburg, Danville, Bloomsburg, Hazleton, Jim Thorpe, Beaver Meadows,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa.'s Health Department is distributing free potassium iodide tablets to residents
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Department of Health will offer free potassium iodide, or KI, tablets on Thursday, Sept. 15, to Pennsylvanians within 10 miles of the state's four active nuclear power plants. The KI tablet giveaway is part of routine preventive efforts in case of future emergencies. "Emergency preparedness is...
