Greenville, SC

How three friends grew Greenville’s tech landscape

It started with a stroll through downtown Atlanta in late 1973. Two young, hungry environmental engineers — Larry Blackwell and Joe Busby — were at a waste-pollution-control conference and, having known one another from their days in Clemson’s graduate school of environmental systems engineering, decided to take a walk and talk things over.
Anderson County farmer awarded 2021 Order of Palmetto passes away

PELZER, S.C. — Tom Trantham, an Upstate dairy farmer, passed away Saturday morning, according to his family. Trantham, known as "Hay Tom" and then "Farmer Tom," owned Happy Cow Creamery, in Pelzer. He was awarded the Order of the Palmetto in February 2021, which is the state's highest honor.
1 dead in shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Piedmont. Deputies said they responded to 5 Natick Drive around 5:46 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death […]
Homey waiting area for foster children opens in Spartanburg social services office

SPARTANBURG — Foster children in Spartanburg awaiting placements have a more nurturing space to use. Lily Pad-A Soft Place to Land, Inc. opened its third Lily Pad space in the Spartanburg County office of the Department of Social Services. The Greenville County-based nonprofit helps create safe places within social services offices. The first two Lily Pad locations area in Greenville, one in Greenville County’s Department of Social Services and another in the South Carolina Department of Social Services Adoption Services Region I office.
Hot Air Balloon festival raises money for Upstate non-profit

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The rain stopped hot air balloons from taking to the sky as part of Hot Air Affair Rising Above Cancer on Sunday, but the weather hasn’t completely dampened the weekend-long fundraiser for an Upstate non-profit. “It’s amazing freedom, it’s peaceful,” explains Balloonmeister Roger Clark...
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles’ Woodruff branch staying open

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles’ (SCDMV) Woodruff branch at 351 South Main Street is staying open. The agency was previously due to close on November 10, 2022 after the current lease expired. According to a press release from the SCDMV, the agency is in the process of entering into a new lease with the landlord of the existing location.
Glimpses of Greenville: Black’s Sanatorium

Before Greenville had its first official hospital, City Hospital, in 1912, doctors worked in various capacities ranging from traveling doctors who would stay for short periods, some who had offices in Main Street buildings and those who set up practices in their homes. One of the city’s early resident doctors...
Global Leader of Self-Driving Cars Coming to Greenville

The future has arrived in Greenville – riding “shotgun” with Argo AI, a global leader in autonomous vehicles, coming to the South Carolina Technology and Aviation Center (SC-TAC) on the former Donaldson Air Force Base campus. Mayor Knox White recently joined Argo AI president Pete Rander as...
Police: No evidence of shots fired at Upstate arena

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said officers did not find evidence of a shooting after a concert Saturday night held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. According to Bon Secours Wellness Arena, the Lil Baby & Friends concert was held at the arena. Police said after the concert, multiple people were running […]
