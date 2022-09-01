Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
SC cities are bringing more people to the state supporting economic development, job growth
They might not have the bright lights of the big city, the hustle and bustle of crowds on Fifth Avenue or the Miracle Mile, but South Carolina's metropolitan areas have an appeal all their own. Not surprisingly, people from large cities across the country have been discovering the benefits of...
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System hosts hiring event
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System will host a walk-in hiring event Wednesday and is looking to hire Certified Nursing Assistants.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
How three friends grew Greenville’s tech landscape
It started with a stroll through downtown Atlanta in late 1973. Two young, hungry environmental engineers — Larry Blackwell and Joe Busby — were at a waste-pollution-control conference and, having known one another from their days in Clemson’s graduate school of environmental systems engineering, decided to take a walk and talk things over.
WYFF4.com
Anderson County farmer awarded 2021 Order of Palmetto passes away
PELZER, S.C. — Tom Trantham, an Upstate dairy farmer, passed away Saturday morning, according to his family. Trantham, known as "Hay Tom" and then "Farmer Tom," owned Happy Cow Creamery, in Pelzer. He was awarded the Order of the Palmetto in February 2021, which is the state's highest honor.
1 dead in shooting in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Piedmont. Deputies said they responded to 5 Natick Drive around 5:46 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death […]
The Post and Courier
Homey waiting area for foster children opens in Spartanburg social services office
SPARTANBURG — Foster children in Spartanburg awaiting placements have a more nurturing space to use. Lily Pad-A Soft Place to Land, Inc. opened its third Lily Pad space in the Spartanburg County office of the Department of Social Services. The Greenville County-based nonprofit helps create safe places within social services offices. The first two Lily Pad locations area in Greenville, one in Greenville County’s Department of Social Services and another in the South Carolina Department of Social Services Adoption Services Region I office.
SCDOT held T-Bridge project event in Gaffney
The South Carolina Department of Transportation held an event Friday to preview the Gaffney T-Bridge improvement project.
Upper SC State Fair kicks off at the Greenville-Pickens Speedway
The Upper South Carolina State Fair kicked off Thursday evening at the Greenville-Pickens Speedway.
FOX Carolina
Hot Air Balloon festival raises money for Upstate non-profit
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The rain stopped hot air balloons from taking to the sky as part of Hot Air Affair Rising Above Cancer on Sunday, but the weather hasn’t completely dampened the weekend-long fundraiser for an Upstate non-profit. “It’s amazing freedom, it’s peaceful,” explains Balloonmeister Roger Clark...
abccolumbia.com
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles’ Woodruff branch staying open
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles’ (SCDMV) Woodruff branch at 351 South Main Street is staying open. The agency was previously due to close on November 10, 2022 after the current lease expired. According to a press release from the SCDMV, the agency is in the process of entering into a new lease with the landlord of the existing location.
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: Black’s Sanatorium
Before Greenville had its first official hospital, City Hospital, in 1912, doctors worked in various capacities ranging from traveling doctors who would stay for short periods, some who had offices in Main Street buildings and those who set up practices in their homes. One of the city’s early resident doctors...
Michelin to host hiring event Friday
Michelin will host a hiring event Friday in downtown Spartanburg.
greenville.com
Global Leader of Self-Driving Cars Coming to Greenville
The future has arrived in Greenville – riding “shotgun” with Argo AI, a global leader in autonomous vehicles, coming to the South Carolina Technology and Aviation Center (SC-TAC) on the former Donaldson Air Force Base campus. Mayor Knox White recently joined Argo AI president Pete Rander as...
WYFF4.com
'Generational change': Upstate leaders share thoughts on proposed 31-mile Saluda Grade Trail
LANDRUM, S.C. — A group of community leaders and stakeholders met at the Landrum Train Depot Thursday morning to learn more about a potential 31-mile trail along the Saluda Grade Railroad. It was part of an event organized by the Carolina Foothills Chamber of Commerce. The rail lines are...
Soldier, home from deployment, surprises daughter at SC school
A U.S. Army Specialist from Spartanburg County returned home Friday from deployment and surprised his daughter at Inman Elementary School.
Police: No evidence of shots fired at Upstate arena
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said officers did not find evidence of a shooting after a concert Saturday night held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. According to Bon Secours Wellness Arena, the Lil Baby & Friends concert was held at the arena. Police said after the concert, multiple people were running […]
FOX Carolina
Officials advise people to move as flooding threat continues in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials from Greenville County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg, SC (NWS GSP), said people near Highway 11 should consider moving as the threat of flooding increases. The NWS GSP announced earlier that parts of Greenville County are under a Flash Flood...
Concerns for homelessness rise in Anderson County
The concern for homelessness in Anderson is greater than ever.
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to scene in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Piedmont Fire Department is responding to a fire on Whittlin Way. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
my40.tv
76th Annual NC Apple Festival kicks off with farmers boasting a bumper crop
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 76th Annual North Carolina Apple Festival kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, in Hendersonville. The four-day event began on Friday with the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast -- the first time holding the breakfast at the festival since the pandemic began. Organizers are excited to keep...
