Android Authority
USB-C vs Lightning: Which one is actually the best?
Only one connector wins and it's not even close. While most of the consumer electronics industry has consolidated around USB-C, Apple continues to use its own proprietary Lightning connector on the iPhone and entry-level iPad. But even though both connectors seem equally capable at first glance, there are plenty of practical differences — from charging power to data transfer speeds. Here’s everything you need to about USB-C vs Lightning and when we can expect Apple to ditch its unique connector.
Android Authority
Finally, syncing Huawei Health and Strava is no longer a workout
Your fitness data is free at last. Huawei has finally expanded its native Strava integration. There’s no need for an elaborate workaround — it should already be in your Huawei Health app. No, unfortunately, it still doesn’t work for US-based Huawei accounts. Our Huawei wearable reviews have...
Android Authority
This company electrifying ‘80s-era motorcycles is my personal IFA highlight
IFA is full of disposable tech, but this company is doing the opposite. Reduce, reuse, recycle. It’s a simple slogan that summarizes what we should all do to reduce our impact on the planet. But let’s be honest, most of us only think about the third tenet and forget about the others. And while recycling is important, it’s just as essential to reduce our consumption and reuse whatever we can.
Android Authority
Deal: Save up to $1,200 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Series from Best Buy
You can make huge savings on the hot foldables by trading in your old device at Best Buy. But you only have a week to do it. If you’ve got your eye on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and you have a device to trade, then Best Buy might just be your best bet. The launch deal on the new Galaxy Z series can save you as much as $1,200 on your phone purchase.
Android Authority
IFA has convinced me: Foldable laptops make more sense than foldable phones
I think foldable-screen laptops could be more impactful than the (over-)hyped foldable phones. I am at IFA 2022 this weekend, my first real-life event since the before times. Wondering the labyrinthine halls of the Messe convention center, it’s pretty obvious that everyone’s still a bit out of it. That includes bleary-eyed journalists, but the general lack of focus was more visible in the list of products that debuted at the show. It was kind of a snooze-fest, with one notable exception: foldable-screen laptops.
Android Authority
Samsung shows love to older foldables and smartwatches with big updates
Android 12L is coming to Samsung's previous foldable phones, One UI Watch 4.5 to older watches. Samsung is starting to push out Android 12L to all of its foldable phones. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will be the first to get the software. One UI 4.5...
Android Authority
Best of IFA 2022 Awards: All the very best products
From smartphones to laptops, headphones to wearables, and smart home to tablets, our Best of IFA 2022 awards are finally in!. IFA 2022 represents the first full-scale, in-person trade show in years. The manufacturers, media, and public are back in a big way and we spent the first few days of the show scouring the show floor for the best products in the categories we cover (and covet). Without further ado, here are the best products we found at IFA 2022.
Android Authority
Nokia's Circular eco-subscription wrestles with the smartphone waste problem
Saving the planet, one phone at a time. HMD Global announced three new smartphones and a tablet at IFA 2022: the Nokia X30 5G, Nokia G60 5G, G31, and T21 tablet. The four products span a variety of price points from the mid-tier to the ultra-budget-friendly. All fine handsets but the more interesting development was the debut of HMD’s eco-subscription model called Circular. We sat down with HMD Global Head of Product Proposition, Adam Ferguson, to learn more about it.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🌟 The stars of IFA 2022
We talk foldable laptops, bendable TVs, rampant heatwaves, and more in this edition of the Daily Authority. 🕶 Good day, and welcome to the Monday edition of the Daily Authority. Happy Labor Day to all those who celebrate, and we hope this is the only email you’re reading today.
Android Authority
What is Dropbox and how to use it?
It's more than just cloud storage. Cloud storage is an essential service that everyone needs. It’s a great way to back up, save, and share important documents and photos and quickly and easily access files across devices. Some services even make collaboration easy with built-in productivity tools and third-party integration. Dropbox is one of the more popular cloud storage services around and is an excellent option for anyone considering signing up for one. What is Dropbox, and how do you use it? Here’s everything you need to know.
Android Authority
Honor's latest lightweight laptop brings Nvidia RTX graphics
The Magicbook 14 2022 brings an optional RTX 2050 GPU, bringing more grunt than most slim notebook GPUs. Honor has launched several devices at IFA 2022. The Magicbook 14 2022 brings optional RTX graphics and fast charging. The company also launched the Honor 70 in global markets as well as...
Android Authority
You told us: Satellite connectivity is neat, but no extra charges please
The majority of polled readers don't mind the feature, as long as they don't have to pay extra. It seems like satellite connectivity is the latest trendy feature set to hit smartphones, as T-Mobile recently announced a partnership with SpaceX, Google confirmed support in Android 14, and Apple is widely expected to offer the functionality. This tech could go some way to ensuring that there are no dead zones anymore.
Android Authority
Promo video for first phone with 200MP sensor leaks
Newly leaked promo video reveals first smartphone with a 200MP camera. A leaked promotional video of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has leaked online. The promo shows that the device will be the first phone to ever have a 200MP camera. In a tweet released today, leaker Evan Blass showed...
Android Authority
The iPhone is the only uncompromising flat flagship and I'm tired of the envy
I can grab an Android phone with a flat display easily, but where's the no-compromises equivalent of a Pro Max iPhone?. In 2014, Samsung launched the Galaxy Note Edge. The phone was notable for having a single curved side, which was one of the first times we had seen this design technology. The device was a hot talking point for a bit, but consumers weren’t particularly interested in shelling out for one. Flat Android phones continued to be the norm and Samsung phones with “Edge” branding eventually faded into obscurity.
Android Authority
iPhones overtake Android phones in the US for the first time ever
There has never been a time the iPhone accounted for more than 50% of the market. Until now. According to Counterpoint, the iPhone now beats Android when it comes to the US market. The Apple iPhone install base accounts for 50% of the market when compared to smart and feature...
