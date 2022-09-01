Read full article on original website
Antelope Valley Press
Strong start to season
POMONA — Highland senior Matthew Donis won the Cool Breeze Invitational boys sundown race Saturday night at the Pomona Fairplex. Donis won the 3-mile race in 14 minutes, 36.8 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Emmanuel Hernandez of Cathedral (14:50.4).
Antelope Valley Press
DC competes well at McFarland Invite
MCFARLAND — The Desert Christian High School cross country team kicked off its season at the McFarland Invitational on Saturday. In attendance at the meet were McFarland legendary coach Jim White, and most of the team, including top runner Thomas Valles, from the 1987 State Champion team, which was the subject of the 2015 Disney movie “McFarland.”
Antelope Valley Press
Turnovers cost Desert Christian in season opener
HESPERIA — Five turnovers total, four interceptions, two special teams touchdowns, one pick six and one lost fumble. The only thing that was missing was a partridge in a pear tree. It wasn’t the auspicious beginning to the season that the Desert Christian football team had hoped for. Hesperia...
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale hits wall in Oak Hills
PALMDALE — Not much went right for the Palmdale football team Friday night against Oak Hills. Injuries, penalties, turnovers and mistakes plagued the Falcons in a 55-14 non-league loss to Oak Hills at Palmdale High School.
Antelope Valley Press
Opening setback
LANCASTER — The College of the Canyons football team has owned Antelope Valley College in recent years, and the season opener for the Marauders was no different. Of course, penalties, turnovers, and special teams’ miscues didn’t help AVC’s cause.
Antelope Valley Press
Lancaster Baptist rolls to win over Trona
TRONA — The Lancaster Baptist football team defeated Trona 53-20 for its second win to start the season on Friday at Trona. Fil De Paula Rosa scored five rushing touchdowns to lead the Eagles’ offense, while Sammy Flores added a rushing touchdown and Daniel Flores recorded one rushing and one receiving touchdowns.
Antelope Valley Press
High-speed rail EIR available for viewing
PALMDALE — The draft Environmental Impact Report for the segment of the planned California High-Speed Rail system between Palmdale and Burbank is available for public review and comment. The proposed bullet train, which would link Los Angeles and San Francisco, is facing an uncertain future, given escalating costs and...
Antelope Valley Press
Ducks racing for $1 million
PALMDALE — You might be singing “rubber duckie, you’re so fine” if your rubber duck wins the $1 million top prize at the Antelope Valley Rubber Duck Race presented by the Kiwanis Club of Palmdale West. The race is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m., Friday,...
Antelope Valley Press
White substance coats Littlerock streets
LITTLEROCK — Los Angeles County Public Works employees, on Thursday, were cleaning up a spill of a road-treatment substance called magnesium chloride that spread over about three miles in Littlerock and Sun Village. “It was actually pouring down the street; it looked like some sort of water main break,”...
Antelope Valley Press
Heat persists across Southland; sweaty Labor Day expected
LOS ANGELES — Punishing triple-digit heat continued to bear down on Southern California, Saturday, with flash flood and thunderstorm warnings sprinkled into the mix in some areas. A strong thunderstorm was expected to impact portions of central Los Angeles County through 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather...
Antelope Valley Press
LA County urges COVID precaution over holiday
LOS ANGELES — With holiday weekend gatherings ahead — accompanied by a heat wave that’ll keep many people indoors — Los Angeles County’s public health director again preached caution against spread of COVID-19, Friday, despite falling local transmission rates. The county, on Thursday, officially moved...
Antelope Valley Press
Coalition seeks wider access to broadband
PALMDALE — The Community Coalition of the Antelope Valley believes that where you live should not decide whether you have access to quality broadband. The coalition wants to bring fast, reliable and affordable broadband to rural portions of the Antelope Valley that have limited or no broadband access.
Antelope Valley Press
Judge tosses manslaughter charge in deadly boat fire
LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles federal judge threw out an indictment, Friday, charging a dive boat captain with manslaughter in the deaths of 34 people in a 2019 fire aboard a vessel anchored off the Southern California coast. The ruling came on the third anniversary of one of...
Antelope Valley Press
City lands contract for landscaping
LANCASTER — Van Nuys-based Parkwood Landscape Maintenance Inc. will keep the City of Lancaster’s landscaping looking good under an approximately $1.86 million, two-year contract with the city for landscape maintenance services. The contract is good from September through August 2023. The second year of contract, from September 2023...
Antelope Valley Press
Valley taking steps to conserve water
PALMDALE — Brown, parched lawns are perhaps locally the most outwardly visible sign of the extreme drought gripping the state, and the water conservation requirements put in place to address it. As the lawns show, Antelope Valley residents are working to cut their water use, and many are acting...
Antelope Valley Press
Sierra Highway crash kills one
PALMDALE — A Mojave woman was killed, on Thursday, when the car in which she was a passenger collided with a semi-truck, on Sierra Highway, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. The fatal collision occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m., as two people in a 2011 Ford Fusion...
Antelope Valley Press
LA County again asks judge to compel Villanueva testimony
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County is asking a judge to once again order Sheriff Alex Villanueva answer questions from the Office of Inspector General about alleged deputy secret societies within the department, claiming in new court papers that he refused to respond to critical inquiries when he appeared before the Office of Inspector General in a virtual closed session, in April.
Antelope Valley Press
Roadwork, Sept. 5, 2022
Palmdale officials have announced a number of road closures for the upcoming week. The closures, in effect through Sunday unless otherwise noted, include:
