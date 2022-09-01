Read full article on original website
investing.com
Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 05.09.22
South African markets closed in the green on Friday, amid rise in commodity prices and following positive US nonfarm payrolls data. Platinum miners, Impala Platinum (JO: IMPJ ), Northam Platinum (JO: NHMJ ) and Royal Bafokeng Platinum (JO: RBPCBe ) climbed 5.3%, 4.5% and 2.2%, respectively. Gold miner, Gold Fields...
investing.com
August Local Commentary: The JSE Follows World Markets Lower
The South African (SA) stock market followed a similar path to global markets in August – benefitting from strong investor sentiment to rally 5% into mid-month before a series of hawkish statements from US Federal Reserve (Fed) members soured global investor sentiment and the JSE fell alongside global markets into month-end. This left the SA stock market down for August (FTSE/JSE Capped SWIX -1.3% MoM).
investing.com
August Global Commentary: Hawkish Central Bank Rhetoric Sees World Markets Retreat
Global markets started August on a positive note, with the MSCI World Index rallying 3.5% into mid-month as it extended a c. 15% rally from its June lows. Unfortunately, sentiment turned aggressively in the back end of August, with markets reversing sharply to end the month lower (MSCI World -4.1% MoM). The start of August saw investor sentiment buoyed by corporate earnings, with the remaining c. 40% of S&P 500 companies reporting 2Q22 earnings in the first few weeks of August and continuing a trend of positive surprises as these companies, in aggregate, delivered earnings growth c. 4% ahead of expectations for the 2Q22 US earnings season.
investing.com
Eurozone S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)
The PMI monthly Composite Reports on Manufacturing and Services are based on surveys of over 300 business executives in private sector manufacturing companies and also 300 private sector services companies. Data is usually released on the third working day of each month. Each response is weighted according to the size of the company and its contribution to total manufacturing or services output accounted for by the sub-sector to which that company belongs. Replies from larger companies have a greater impact on the final index numbers than those from small companies. Results are presented by question asked, showing the percentage of respondents reporting an improvement, deterioration or no change since the previous month. From these percentages, an index is derived: a level of 50.0 signals no change since the previous month, above 50.0 signals an increase (or improvement), below 50.0 a decrease (or contraction).
investing.com
3 Buys To Beat Inflation (And The Fed)
Whether you own a Treasury or the typical dividend stock these days, you’re still losing money after inflation. I know what you’re thinking: tell me something I don’t know!. But there’s a solution hiding in plain sight: closed-end funds (CEFs), a widely overlooked (and publicly traded) asset...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Elon Musk Says 'If I Die Under Mysterious Circumstances, Nice Knowing You'
This article was originally published on May 8, 2022. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on May 8, 2022 posted a seemingly sarcastic tweet about his possible death under mysterious events after sharing an alleged note by Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin that mentioned him and the Pentagon. What...
Elon Musk Takes A Jab At Biden: Here's Who The Tesla CEO Calls 'The Real President!'
This article was originally published on July 9, 2022. That Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk does not share a rapport with President Joe Biden is a no secret. Biden's stubbornness in not acknowledging Tesla as the leader in electric vehicle manufacturing has irked and frustrated Musk. On...
investing.com
Dollar Soars as Euro Falls Below 0.99; Worry of Energy Shortages Weigh
Investing.com - The U.S. dollar rose to a new two-decade high in early European trade Monday, while the euro slumped to its lowest level since 2002 after Russia halted the supply of gas to Europe, raising fears of energy shortages as winter approaches. At 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT), the Dollar...
investing.com
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $509M Worth Of Ethereum
What happened: $509,398,833 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xcde35b62c27d70b279cf7d0aa1212ffa9e938cef. $509 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xcc9a0b7c43dc2a5f023bb9b738e45b0ef6b06e04. Why it matters:...
investing.com
62% of wallets did not sell Bitcoin for a year amid the bear market: Data
62% of wallets did not sell Bitcoin for a year amid the bear market: Data. Despite the uncertainties brought about by the bear market, on-chain metrics show that the majority of Bitcoin (BTC) traders have been using a very simple trading strategy for more than a year: hodling. According to...
investing.com
Navigating Volatility
We are facing a great number of headwinds. Someone we follow had a commentary that said “wake me up after September.” I will cover some of the upcoming challenges we may be facing. What Happened To The Summer Rally?. We had been enjoying a powerful and long overdue...
investing.com
Unstoppable U.S. Dollar Could Rise To 2001-02 Highs
The dollar index rose above 110, updating 20-year highs on Monday morning as a flash reaction to increased pressure on the euro and British pound. European currencies are selling off amid an energy crisis related to Russian gas supplies, which have entirely halted through the Nord Stream pipeline. Although it...
investing.com
Think Daily: Nonfarm Payrolls at 315,000; Dollar Hit 20-Year High
In Friday’s trading session in the local markets, the Top 40 closed the day up 2.25%. The Resources 10 sector went up by 3.65%, the Financial 15 went up by 1.53%, the Industrial 25 went up by 1.72% and lastly the South African Listed Property index was up by 0.24%. The Rand traded at R17.31 against the Dollar , R19.92 against the Pound , and R17.24 against the Euro . In Friday's trading session, investors had a delayed response to Motus' (JO: MTHJ ) annual results which were reported on the 31st of August 2022, where the share price surged approximately 10% during intraday trading. After trading hours, Impala Platinum (JO: IMPJ ) announced the acquisition of 180'000 ordinary shares of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (JO: RBPCBe ). In the morning, Renegen announced that their Virginia Gas Project is now operational, and the company will now focus on ramping-up operations over the coming months to full Phase 1 capacity which will play a key role in reducing the country's carbon footprint by substituting diesel in trucks and for commercial users. Bidvest (JO: BVTJ ) reported its annual financial report. Group revenue has increased by 13% and a dividend of R7.44 was declared.
investing.com
Russia scraps gas pipeline reopening, stoking European fuel fears
FRANKFURT/GDANSK (Reuters) -Russia has scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows via a major gas supply route to Germany, deepening Europe's difficulties in securing winter fuel, after saying it had found faults in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline during maintenance. Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea, had...
investing.com
1 Stock To Buy, 1 Stock To Dump This Week: ExxonMobil, DocuSign
For the week ahead, the focus will be on Fed Chair Powell's speech and the ISM Services PMI. ExxonMobil is a buy amid fresh oil-market developments. DocuSign is set to struggle on a worsening long-term outlook. Stocks on Wall Street tumbled on Friday to suffer their third straight weekly decline,...
investing.com
Down 50%, Advanced Micro Devices Looks Like A Buy
History shows that volatility in AMD stock is no surprise. On Nov. 29 of last year, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD ) stock set an all-time closing high of $161.91. Since then, shares have lost more than half of their value. That fact alone doesn’t make AMD a buy here....
investing.com
OPEC+ Agrees to Cut Output from October in Bid to Boost Oil Prices
Investing.com -- OPEC+ has agreed to slash oil output quotas by about 100,000 barrels per day from October, as the producer group looks to bolster prices that have been falling due to worries over a possible global economic slowdown. The decision from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, as...
investing.com
Gazprom: Nord Stream 1 gas to stay shut until fault fixed, "workshop conditions needed"
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom (MCX: GAZP ) said on Friday that natural gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would remain shut off after the main gas turbine at the Portovaya compressor station near St Petersburg was found to have an engine oil leak during a joint inspection with Siemens Energy, which maintains the turbine.
investing.com
Bitcoin market dominance plumbs 4-year lows as BTC price ditches $20K
Bitcoin market dominance plumbs 4-year lows as BTC price ditches $20K. Bitcoin market dominance plumbs 4-year lows as BTC price ditches $20K. Bank of Russia agrees to legalize crypto for cross-border payments: Report By Cointelegraph - Sep 05, 2022. The Bank of Russia, the country’s central bank, has reportedly admitted...
