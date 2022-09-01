Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
u.today
Here's When Bitcoin Will Start Growing Again: Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Crypto to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
Crypto prices have crashed several times over the past decade, but the market has always recovered. The Shiba Inu community has outlined an ambitious roadmap that aims to make the meme token more useful. Bitcoin is the most valuable, the most secure, and the most liquid crypto on the market.
bitcoinist.com
Become A Crypto Millionaire With Uniglo (GLO), Ethereum Name Service (ENS), ApeCoin (APE) And Maker (MKR)
Are you looking to become a crypto millionaire? While the opportunities for that have become a bit more limited recently, with the overall markets in turmoil, they still aren’t impossible. You just have to look in the right places and make the right investments. Newcomers are attracted to crypto because they see how much money people before them have made, which is a key aspect in bringing new money into the space. While many of these newcomers often make poor decisions, jump on already booming coins when it’s too late, and fail to make their riches—it’s still possible for you to do so. Especially if you take a small risk and look at underrated tokens or coins people haven’t heard of. Those tokens that haven’t hit the mainstream news yet but still have incredibly strong credentials could be fine-tuned for success…
Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
bitcoinist.com
The Sandbox, NEAR Protocol And HUH Exchange: Essential Cryptocurrencies For Long-Term Investment
If you’ve got funds you want to lock up on long-term, cryptocurrency investment is usually one of the best options, especially during a bear market rally. The rationale behind this is simple — prices drop during the bear market run, prompting you to buy at a low cost without hopes of immediate returns. In the long run, the market condition gets favorable, and asset prices increase, promoting you to sell the whole or part of it.
coingeek.com
Basel banking proposals on ‘crypto’ assets spell bad news for BTC bag holders—part 3
This is a three-part editorial series. Check out Part 1 here and Part 2 here. The hallmark of the proposals from the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) for the regulation and prudential treatment of ‘crypto’ assets is a two-group taxonomy. Group 1 crypto assets are strictly limited to tokenized versions of real-world assets and stablecoins, with strict criteria that would likely preclude any popular stablecoins currently in use today. These assets are subject to a tough, albeit relatively familiar set of carrying requirements for banks, with the primary points of emphasis found in existing frameworks from Basel.
dailyhodl.com
Quantitative Analyst Plan B Says Bitcoin’s ‘Weak Hands’ Indicator Is Flashing – Here’s What It Means for Crypto Markets
Quantitative crypto analyst Plan B says that Bitcoin (BTC) is now trading below the realized price and the 200-week moving average, an indicator that tells if the top coin is in a bull or bear market. This is only the eighth time that the cryptocurrency breached the historical level since...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Still Enjoys A High Trust Rating Despite Bear Market Negativity, Study Shows
Crypto users in the United States exhibited increased loyalty and trust in digital assets despite the crippling bear market. A Q2 Crypto Pulse Study validated that the increased volatility of crypto prices have failed to dampen the enthusiasm of Americans in the asset class. The study covered more than 28,000...
cryptopotato.com
Mad Money Jim Cramer Says the Fed Will Take Down Speculative Assets Like Bitcoin
“Mad Money” host Jim Cramer thinks the Federal Reserve will bring down all speculative assets. Jim Crame is back at it again with yet another U-turn in terms of his cryptocurrency stance. He called bitcoin and altcoins speculative assets and warned individuals to refrain from investing in them. In...
bitcoinist.com
Gaming Sector To Be Worth $340B By 2027 As Crypto Sector Progresses
Gaming is gradually receiving attention in the crypto space. The use of blockchain in developing some gaming platforms is increasing as more people now embrace virtual assets. Also, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have been acting as the catalyst for accelerating users’ engagement in virtual gaming. While considering the trend in...
CoinDesk
Nigeria Plans to Create a Virtual Free Zone With Binance Crypto Exchange
The Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) is in discussions with crypto exchange Binance over plans to create a virtual free zone focusing on blockchain and the digital economy, the agency said in a Saturday press release. NEPZA, which helps regulate and operate free zones in the country, wants the...
bitcoinist.com
Bitfarms Reports Higher BTC Production Following Increase In Miner Revenues
Public bitcoin miners have had a difficult couple of months since the price of bitcoin dropped below the $30 level. The digital asset’s mining revenues had plummeted with the price and had brought down the cash flow on bitcoin miners with it. Despite this decline, some bitcoin miners are taking the bear market head-on, using this as a time to build.
dailyhodl.com
Trading Bot Known for Beating Crypto Markets Allocates to Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and One More ETH Rival
A trading robot that’s garnered a reputation for outperforming the markets is unveiling its newest portfolio allocations as most cryptocurrencies try to recover from a week-long slump. Every week the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys while compiling algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus. The...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Says Ethereum, Polkadot and Four Additional Crypto Assets Are Top Altcoin Picks for Accumulation
A popular analyst says he has his radar locked on a number of altcoins that are high on his list for accumulation including Ethereum (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT). Crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe tells his 624,700 Twitter followers that he believes the crypto markets are giving long-term bulls the opportunity to accumulate digital assets at deeply discounted prices.
bitcoinist.com
2 Cryptocurrencies to Put on Your Watchlist for The Coming Season: Privacrip and Decentraland
In this article, we will be discussing two notable cryptocurrencies that can get you long-term profits. These projects have made giant strides in decentralized finance (DeFi) technological advancements, and have shown to provide useful blockchain solutions to many limitations in traditional financial institutions. These cryptocurrencies are Privacrip (PRCR) and Decentraland (MANA).
bitcoinist.com
MetaCryp Has Referral Bonuses For Its Early Adopters – Is It A Better Investment Than Fantom?
If you enter a simple query on a search engine like Google, you will be inundated with countless articles on any subject matter. For example, if you search for suggestions on how to deal with the cryptocurrency market during the ongoing crypto crash, you will find dozens of articles on what tokens are worthwhile and which ones you should avoid.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Will Find Success Via Ultimate Utility
The below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1257: “Success via ultimate utility.” Sign up for the newsletter here. I'm currently on a flight from Newark to Oslo, Norway as I make my trek to Riga, Latvia for the Baltic Honey Badger conference hosted by HodlHodl. Please excuse any typos as I am wedged into my seat like a sardine with my laptop screen halfway open because the lady in front of me has her seat jammed all the way back.
