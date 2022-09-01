Read full article on original website
Avian influenza virus activity continues in California
As the Eurasian strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian influenza, or HPAI, H5N1 continues to impact wild and domestic birds across the state, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, or CDFW, wildlife disease specialists are reminding the public of steps they can take to help reduce the spread of infection. To...
Caltrans and California Coastal Commission celebrate Coastal Cleanup month with events throughout September
Caltrans and the California Coastal Commission are joining forces for the 38th annual California Coastal Cleanup Day on Sept. 17 and are inviting the public to participate in cleanup and litter prevention activities throughout September. “The California Coastal Commission’s Coastal Cleanup Day and Caltrans’ Let’s Change This to That stormwater...
Clear Lake Soroptimist Club to make cash awards
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — After two years of zoom meetings and limited activity due to the COVID pandemic, Soroptimist International of Clear Lake is again fully operational. Through the “Live Your Dream” Program, two local women will each receive cash awards of $1,000. The club’s mission is...
