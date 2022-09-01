ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New report on firearms in N.J. homes raises safe-storage concerns

By Dana DiFilippo
New Jersey Monitor
New Jersey Monitor
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eYyAR_0hdrjUE500

Some N.J. gun owners said they store their weapons unlocked, loaded, or in their cars, while about 8% of gun owners said they always or almost always carry guns outside their home, a new Rutgers University survey found. (Photo by Getty Images)

Almost 1.5 million New Jerseyans live in homes with guns, and thousands store them unlocked, loaded, in cars, and in other ways that contribute to gun violence, according to a new report from Rutgers University.

Researchers at Rutgers’ Gun Violence Research Center and Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling surveyed 1,018 adult residents in July in a study undertaken to better inform programs and policies to reduce gun violence.

The findings come as gun ownership climbs, largely due to pandemic-fueled anxieties, and as gun control nationally is eroding in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court decision in June that struck down restrictions on concealed carry.

“We need to be really thinking as a state about how we can persuasively promote secure storage, because that protects against just about every form of gun violence,” said Michael D. Anestis, executive director of the Gun Violence Research Center. “It’s a really effective tool that isn’t a threat to the Second Amendment.”

Legislation that would have established requirements and penalties for gun storage in New Jersey failed to pass last year.

The Rutgers study found:

  • About 1 in 5 New Jerseyans live in homes where firearms are typically kept, which is lower than the national average of 30-40%. Guns in the home are more common in exurban areas, the South Jersey/Philadelphia area, and Shore towns.
  • Men and white people are likelier than other demographic groups to live in a home with firearms.
  • Republicans and residents with military experience are likelier to endorse having guns in the home. These two groups also more often refused to answer researchers’ questions about guns in the home.
  • Most residents store firearms in their homes, locked and unloaded. But 15% store them unlocked, 20% store them loaded, and more than 10% store them in their vehicles.
  • About 8% of gun owners said they always or almost always carry guns outside their homes. These residents were more often male and between the ages of 45-54.

The survey had a margin of error of +/- 3.8 percentage points.

Researchers’ findings on gun storage have potentially deadly implications for gun violence, Anestis said.

Unsafe storage can raise suicide risks, boost the odds a child will handle the firearm and unintentionally shoot themselves or someone else, increase the likelihood of domestic violence becoming fatal, and put firearms more at risk for theft, trafficking, and crime use, he said. Guns stored in cars especially are ripe targets for theft and also raise the risk of road rage incidents turning deadly, he added.

Anestis said the answer here may involve law enforcement because they are most often the most credible messenger on secure firearm storage.

“So I think that might be our path — not law enforcement saying, ‘Do this or we’re gonna come catch you.’ But law enforcement modeling the behavior and saying, ‘Look, this simple step saves lives,'” he said.

Researchers also found that less than 10% of New Jerseyans have ever been asked by a medical professional about guns in the home.

That needs to change too, Anestis said. Health care providers should offer information about safe storage and gun risks in the same way they educate on other public health concerns, he added.

“There are opportunities to normalize these conversations so that it doesn’t feel like a gun grab,” he said.

Researchers will do more surveys, starting this fall, as part of a three-year study in which they hope to learn more about things like why people carry guns for protection, where they take them, and what kinds of firearms they carry, Anestis said.

“The physical presence of a firearm makes you see danger in ambiguous situations and makes you respond more aggressively to potentially threatening stimuli,” he said. “Doing a deeper dive on the data will help us develop interventions and identify safer options for people.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post New report on firearms in N.J. homes raises safe-storage concerns appeared first on New Jersey Monitor .

Comments / 55

Gary Harrigan
4d ago

The buffoons at Rutgerss actually think gun owners are going to give confidential information over the phone to pollsters. This whole poll is dubious at best lacking in ant concrete facts.

Reply
29
Guest
4d ago

It’s funny how this survey picks on storage of guns by gun owners, but then they show a picture of a guy with his finger on the trigger which most responsible gun owner don’t do. Most gun owners know to keep your finger off the trigger unless you plan on firing the weapon.

Reply(1)
25
Trooper28
4d ago

I’ll keep my weapons anyway and anywhere I see fit for my family’s protection. Mind your own business. Where did this study get its funding? $30 trillion and counting!

Reply(1)
19
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Guns#Gun Control#Gun Violence#Domestic Violence#Rutgers University#U S Supreme Court
Business Insider

Trump supporter who took private jet to Jan. 6 riot and called Capitol police 'traitors' pleads guilty to federal misdemeanor

Katherine Schwab traveled to Washington, DC, by private jet before the Jan. 6 riot, prosecutors said. Video footage shows the Texas realtor calling Capitol police "traitors," per prosecutors. Schwab on Thursday pleaded guilty to disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. A Trump supporter who flew to Washington DC...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Baltimore

Dealers rush to sell ghost guns before new rules take effect

With just days remaining until new federal rules will effectively ban so-called ghost guns on Aug. 24, many companies are scrambling to sell parts needed to make the largely untraceable firearms — and gun enthusiasts continue to build them.In April, President Joe Biden announced new regulations that will treat ghost guns — which can be made from parts bought online or with 3D printers — like any other firearms sold in the U.S.Typical firearms must include a serial number that lets law enforcement trace them if they're used in a crime, but ghost guns don't have serial numbers. Also, anyone...
POLITICS
Fox News

California gun control law stays unenforceable after Democrat lawmakers fail key vote

Democratic lawmakers in California failed to replace an existing gun control bill that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional Thursday, leaving the state's concealed carry regulations unenforceable. The legislation failed to pass the California Assembly by a single vote early Thursday morning. California Attorney General Rob Bonta lamented that Californians...
CALIFORNIA STATE
restaurantbusinessonline.com

New York restaurants adjust to new gun-carry rules

Restaurants in New York are adjusting to a new set of regulations that govern when and where consumers can carry a handgun while dining out. As of Sept. 1, places that don’t sell alcoholic beverages can allow guests to carry a pistol during their visit by expressly granting permission via a posted sign or a verbal go-ahead from management. Only patrons with a concealed-carry permit from the state can bring the firearm with them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling

Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards across New York's Times Square, city authorities are posting new signs proclaiming the bustling crossroads a “Gun Free Zone.”The sprawling Manhattan tourist attraction is one of scores of “sensitive” places — including parks, churches and theaters — that will be off limits for guns under a sweeping new state law going into effect Thursday. The measure, passed after a U.S. Supreme Court decision in June expanded gun rights, also sets stringent standards for issuing concealed carry permits.New York is among a half-dozen states that had key provisions of its gun laws invalidated...
POLITICS
ABC News

In new gun law, a quiet breakthrough for victims of abuse

WASHINGTON -- Nikiesha Thomas was on her way to work one day when she told her sister that she was thinking about getting involved with domestic violence prevention. The idea gave Keeda Simpson pause. Her younger sister had never mentioned anything like that before, and she was bringing it up in a phone call just days after filing for a protective order against her ex-boyfriend.
LAW
Jeffery Mac

Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police Warn

Four unjustifiable blindside assaults across New York City — the most recent on a 74-year-elderly woman — have flagged the arrival of the tricky “game,”. This has been dubbed “the knockout game”. It involves a challenge where a person is tasked with delivering a random knockout punch to an unsuspecting passerby, police told The New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Monitor

New Jersey Monitor

Trenton, NJ
4K+
Followers
936
Post
738K+
Views
ABOUT

The New Jersey Monitor is an independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan news site that strives to be a watchdog for all residents of the Garden State. When policy makers are making decisions, our reporters will tell you what they’re doing, why they’re doing it and how their actions matter to you. When a public official behaves badly, we’ll expose it. When there’s a story that hasn’t been told, we’ll find it. We strive to hold powerful people accountable and explain how their actions affect New Jerseyans from Montague to Cape May.

 https://newjerseymonitor.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy