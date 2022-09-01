Read full article on original website
KVIA
El Paso motorcyclist killed after early morning crash
EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed an El Paso motorcyclist died Sunday morning following a crash. Officials said the single-vehicle crash happened on I-10 at mile marker 3 around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the motorcyclist dead. The man...
cbs4local.com
Overnight deadly motorcycle accident left I-10 East closed early Sunday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Early Sunday the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to a call on I-10 east. This incident was a single-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle in I-10 area near Vinton, officials say. Officials say, they found the motorcyclist dead at the scene. El Paso...
cbs4local.com
Police Investigate a single motorcycle crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An overnight single motorcycle crash in far east El Paso is being investigated. The incident sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries, according to officials. El Paso Police Department's Special Traffic Investigators are investigating the incident. No other information is available right...
cbs4local.com
Lower Valley crash sent three people to the hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash that involved two vehicles happened late Friday night in the Lower Valley. The collision occurred at 7631 North Loop. According to a spokesperson for El Paso Police, three people were taken to Del Sol Hospital. A spokesperson with El Paso Fire Department...
cbs4local.com
Women airlifted to UMC after an off-roading accident
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A 27-year-old woman was flown to University Medical Center following an incident in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, according to officials. The incident occurred while off-roading on a quad at "The Wall" officials say. The woman was taken to UMC in a serious but stable...
cbs4local.com
Officer-involved shooting reported after aggravated robbery at northeast El Paso Walmart
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An officer-involved shooting was reported in northeast El Paso Friday evening after an aggravated robbery at a Walmart. The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. at the Walmart located at the 7600 block of Hondo Pass. Officers said they were responding to a theft call.
What to expect on Labor Day in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All administrative offices in El Paso will be closed tomorrow due to the Labor Day holiday, however some businesses will be open. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Monday, September 5: CLOSED/NO SERVICE Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations City COVID-19 Vaccination sites […]
cbs4local.com
3 people arrested, accused of firing shots at guests of house party in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Three people were arrested and accused of firing shots at some guests of a house party in far east El Paso in July. Officers arrested 19-year-old Madoc Gaither from Chaparral, 20-year-old Daniel Najera from Chaparral and 18-year-old Isaac Carlos from El Paso. The incident...
KFOX 14
Manhunt underway after El Paso bank robbed by man covered in disguise
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Authorities are looking for a man who robbed a bank. He was covered head to toe in disguise. The GECU bank at 10425 Vista del Sol in east El Paso was robbed Friday morning. A man entered the bank around 11:15 a.m. and shots...
Crime of the week: Car burglar steals 2K in cash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying a young male who burglarized at least two vehicles on the morning of August 23. At approximately 3:00 A.M., a man burglarized at least two different vehicles at the 5000 block of Joe Castillo. At the time of […]
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 2, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
KVIA
Officer-involved shooting began with an armed robbery at Walmart neighborhood market
EL PASO, Texas -- The shooting happened near The White Sands Federal Credit Union on the 4500 block of Hondo Pass. It all began with the robbery at the Walmart Neighborhood market a few blocks east Police believe the suspect tried to run away, but officers began a chase. Investigators...
EPPD investigating shooting in Central El Paso, one injured
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police responded Thursday to a call that came in around 3 a.m. regarding a shooting that occurred at the 3800 block of Morehead Ave. near Dyer St. in Central El Paso. According to officials, one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Officers were on the […]
27-year-old airlifted with serious injuries after ATV crash in Santa Teresa
SANTA TERESA, New Mexico -- A 27-year-old female was airlifted to University Medical Center in El Paso after being seriously injured in an ATV rollover Saturday morning. The Sunland Park Fire Department told ABC-7 that the rollover occurred around 9:00 a.m. right off of Highway 136 in Santa Teresa, near an off-roading area that locals The post 27-year-old airlifted with serious injuries after ATV crash in Santa Teresa appeared first on KVIA.
Body found in vehicle near State Road 404
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police located a deceased male inside a vehicle near State Road 404 (Anthony Gap) on August 31. The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is working closely with the Office of the Medical Investigator to determine the identity of the male and the cause of death. Officials add […]
cbs4local.com
Sun Metro bus involved in central El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a 3-vehicle crash involving a Sun Metro bus. The crash happened before 8:00 a.m. on the side lanes of US54 south near Montana, according to fire dispatch. No injuries were reported. The left lane and shoulder were blocked, and...
cbs4local.com
St. Anthony's bazaar in-person after operating as drive-thru during COVID
After two years of operating as a drive-thru because of the pandemic, the annual St. Anthony's Bazaar in El Paso is once again in-person this Labor Day weekend. This will be St. Anthony's 59th Bazaar. This event raises money for the friars and their seminary. "We are so grateful. the...
cbs4local.com
Low gas prices ahead of labor day holiday encouraged people to travel
EL PASO, T.X. — As people took advantage of the labor day holiday to visit family and loved ones, they also took advantage of cheaper gas prices in order to get to some of those destinations. CBS4 on your side spoke with several people at the gas pumps who...
elpasoheraldpost.com
FBI El Paso and El Paso Police Department Asking for the Public’s Assistance in Identifying the Eastside GECU Bank Robbery Suspect
The FBI El Paso Field Office and El Paso Police Department (EPPD) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the individual responsible for a bank robbery on Friday, September 2, 2022. At approximately 11:15 a.m., an unknown male entered the GECU located at 10425 Vista Del Sol. The suspect...
KVIA
Crash on I-10 East backing up traffic
EL PASO, Texas -- Traffic is backed up at I-10 east at Loop 375 Exit 34A due to a crash, according to El Paso Police. The clearing time is expected to be one hour. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the severity of the crash is listed as "high."
