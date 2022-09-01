ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

El Paso motorcyclist killed after early morning crash

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed an El Paso motorcyclist died Sunday morning following a crash. Officials said the single-vehicle crash happened on I-10 at mile marker 3 around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the motorcyclist dead. The man...
cbs4local.com

Police Investigate a single motorcycle crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An overnight single motorcycle crash in far east El Paso is being investigated. The incident sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries, according to officials. El Paso Police Department's Special Traffic Investigators are investigating the incident. No other information is available right...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Lower Valley crash sent three people to the hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash that involved two vehicles happened late Friday night in the Lower Valley. The collision occurred at 7631 North Loop. According to a spokesperson for El Paso Police, three people were taken to Del Sol Hospital. A spokesperson with El Paso Fire Department...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Women airlifted to UMC after an off-roading accident

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A 27-year-old woman was flown to University Medical Center following an incident in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, according to officials. The incident occurred while off-roading on a quad at "The Wall" officials say. The woman was taken to UMC in a serious but stable...
SANTA TERESA, NM
KTSM

What to expect on Labor Day in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All administrative offices in El Paso will be closed tomorrow due to the Labor Day holiday, however some businesses will be open. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Monday, September 5: CLOSED/NO SERVICE Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations City COVID-19 Vaccination sites […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Crime of the week: Car burglar steals 2K in cash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying a young male who burglarized at least two vehicles on the morning of August 23. At approximately 3:00 A.M., a man burglarized at least two different vehicles at the 5000 block of Joe Castillo. At the time of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 2, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD investigating shooting in Central El Paso, one injured

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police responded Thursday to a call that came in around 3 a.m. regarding a shooting that occurred at the 3800 block of Morehead Ave. near Dyer St. in Central El Paso. According to officials, one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Officers were on the […]
KVIA ABC-7

27-year-old airlifted with serious injuries after ATV crash in Santa Teresa

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico -- A 27-year-old female was airlifted to University Medical Center in El Paso after being seriously injured in an ATV rollover Saturday morning. The Sunland Park Fire Department told ABC-7 that the rollover occurred around 9:00 a.m. right off of Highway 136 in Santa Teresa, near an off-roading area that locals The post 27-year-old airlifted with serious injuries after ATV crash in Santa Teresa appeared first on KVIA.
SANTA TERESA, NM
KTSM

Body found in vehicle near State Road 404

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police located a deceased male inside a vehicle near State Road 404 (Anthony Gap) on August 31. The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is working closely with the Office of the Medical Investigator to determine the identity of the male and the cause of death. Officials add […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Sun Metro bus involved in central El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a 3-vehicle crash involving a Sun Metro bus. The crash happened before 8:00 a.m. on the side lanes of US54 south near Montana, according to fire dispatch. No injuries were reported. The left lane and shoulder were blocked, and...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Crash on I-10 East backing up traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- Traffic is backed up at I-10 east at Loop 375 Exit 34A due to a crash, according to El Paso Police. The clearing time is expected to be one hour. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the severity of the crash is listed as "high."

