Houston, TX

365thingsinhouston.com

Take a load off with concerts, BBQ & more for Labor Day 2022 in Houston

Fill your Labor Day with concerts, sports, happy hours, specials and more with our guide to Labor Day festivities and events from on Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022. Whether you’re looking to get out on the town, experience some live music, or enjoy some family fun time, we’ve got you covered with a few of our favorite Labor Day events.
365thingsinhouston.com

Top Performing Arts Openings This Week: September 5 to 11, 2022

See the latest performing arts productions and theater happenings opening across Houston from Monday, September 5 to Sunday, September 11, 2022. Looking for ways to keep the theater calendar straight? We have you covered with this new weekly roundup series tracking openings at theaters and performing arts institutions across the city of Houston.
365thingsinhouston.com

Plan Your Weekend: September 8 to 11, 2022

Find the perfect things to do in H-Town with our Weekend Guide for Thursday, September 8 to Sunday, September 11, 2022. Have an event, attraction, or offering that we missed? Let us know at [email protected] or order a Boosted Calendar Listing and we’ll add it within one business day (usually sooner). Contact us at [email protected] to learn more.
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 10 Things to Do for Kids in Houston This Week: Monday, September 5 to Sunday, September 11, 2022

Search no more for the best kid-friendly things to do in and around Houston this week from Labor Day, Monday, September 5 to Sunday, September 11, 2022. This week, soar high with airplane tours on Labor Day, dance along with beloved Disney characters, celebrate Polish culture, witness hummingbird migrations, cook Hogwarts-style, and more.
territorysupply.com

11 Peaceful Cabin Rentals Near Houston, Texas

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. City living is great and all, but sometimes you just need to escape that traffic and noise and hole up somewhere where the air is fresher and you get more greenery than just those strategically placed trees you find in the suburbs.
US105

Social Media Post Comedically Explains Houston Traffic

If you have ever been to Houston, you have made some kind of reference to Houston traffic! Whether it is the neverending construction, the endless traffic jams, or extreme speeders. Houston traffic makes many people nervous. One social media post circulating made a comedic list about how to drive in Houston, which is so relatable. You can see the full post below. The original post was published by Anthony Jay Ray.
houstonpublicmedia.org

Celebrate National Cinema Day with discounted tickets at theaters across Houston

The last two years have been particularly hard on movie theaters, and that's especially true for Wellborne Cinema Four. The independent theater in the Houston suburb of Alvin closed in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and did not reopen until earlier this summer, according to owner Andrew Thomas, who said technical problems with his projectors compounded the decline in business associated with pandemic-related shutdowns. Wellborne Cinema Four enjoyed somewhat of resurgence in recent months along with the rest of the film industry, but now that school is back in session and there are few new releases, Thomas said the theater lost money by operating during the last two weekends.
houstononthecheap.com

Mexican restaurants in Pearland, TX – 10 best places to eat Mexican food near Houston

Full of flavor, completely filling, and full of fresh ingredients – those are only some of the few reasons why people love Mexican food. And that is one thing you will never find a shortage of in Pearland, TX. The city is brimming with options! Once the Mexican food craving hits you, you’re sure to find plenty of amazing Mexican restaurants in Pearland that will delight your palate.
365thingsinhouston.com

Save a spot at the Chromatica Ball when Lady Gaga brings it to Minute Maid Park

Take in a superstar spectacle when Lady Gaga brings the Chromatica Ball Tour to Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Paws up, the Mother Monster is back. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced two postponements of the Chromatica Ball Tour, Lady Gaga is ready to show H-Town that the wait was most assuredly worth it.
cw39.com

This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
cw39.com

Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
KHOU

FBI data shows where Houston ranks on violent crime

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is taking a closer look at the crime data and finding out that what Second Baptist Pastor Ed Young said during his sermon last weekend might not be true. "Houston in all probability right now is the most dangerous city in America to live in," Young claimed.
