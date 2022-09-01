Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Related
365thingsinhouston.com
Take a load off with concerts, BBQ & more for Labor Day 2022 in Houston
Fill your Labor Day with concerts, sports, happy hours, specials and more with our guide to Labor Day festivities and events from on Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022. Whether you’re looking to get out on the town, experience some live music, or enjoy some family fun time, we’ve got you covered with a few of our favorite Labor Day events.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top Performing Arts Openings This Week: September 5 to 11, 2022
See the latest performing arts productions and theater happenings opening across Houston from Monday, September 5 to Sunday, September 11, 2022. Looking for ways to keep the theater calendar straight? We have you covered with this new weekly roundup series tracking openings at theaters and performing arts institutions across the city of Houston.
365thingsinhouston.com
Plan Your Weekend: September 8 to 11, 2022
Find the perfect things to do in H-Town with our Weekend Guide for Thursday, September 8 to Sunday, September 11, 2022. Have an event, attraction, or offering that we missed? Let us know at [email protected] or order a Boosted Calendar Listing and we’ll add it within one business day (usually sooner). Contact us at [email protected] to learn more.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 10 Things to Do for Kids in Houston This Week: Monday, September 5 to Sunday, September 11, 2022
Search no more for the best kid-friendly things to do in and around Houston this week from Labor Day, Monday, September 5 to Sunday, September 11, 2022. This week, soar high with airplane tours on Labor Day, dance along with beloved Disney characters, celebrate Polish culture, witness hummingbird migrations, cook Hogwarts-style, and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
territorysupply.com
11 Peaceful Cabin Rentals Near Houston, Texas
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. City living is great and all, but sometimes you just need to escape that traffic and noise and hole up somewhere where the air is fresher and you get more greenery than just those strategically placed trees you find in the suburbs.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 5 Games & Sports Events in Houston This Week: September 5 to 11, 2022
Snag a seat to these must-see games and sports events around Houston from Monday, September 5 to Sunday, September 11, 2022. This week, catch the opener of the NFL season, see the Dynamo and Dash down the home stretch of their seasons, and snag a seat to see the Astros all week long.
Social Media Post Comedically Explains Houston Traffic
If you have ever been to Houston, you have made some kind of reference to Houston traffic! Whether it is the neverending construction, the endless traffic jams, or extreme speeders. Houston traffic makes many people nervous. One social media post circulating made a comedic list about how to drive in Houston, which is so relatable. You can see the full post below. The original post was published by Anthony Jay Ray.
houstononthecheap.com
Labor Day 2022 deals in Houston – Freebies, Discounts & Specials on Food, Entertainment, Retail and More!
Looking for Labor Day 2022 Deals in the Houston area? Read on!. It’s almost the end of summer but not until one last Long Weekend! There are some phenomenal deals to be had at some of your favorite restaurants that are celebrating Labor Day with discounts and freebies. Check out our list of verified Labor Day deals in Houston.
RELATED PEOPLE
houstonpublicmedia.org
Celebrate National Cinema Day with discounted tickets at theaters across Houston
The last two years have been particularly hard on movie theaters, and that's especially true for Wellborne Cinema Four. The independent theater in the Houston suburb of Alvin closed in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and did not reopen until earlier this summer, according to owner Andrew Thomas, who said technical problems with his projectors compounded the decline in business associated with pandemic-related shutdowns. Wellborne Cinema Four enjoyed somewhat of resurgence in recent months along with the rest of the film industry, but now that school is back in session and there are few new releases, Thomas said the theater lost money by operating during the last two weekends.
houstononthecheap.com
Mexican restaurants in Pearland, TX – 10 best places to eat Mexican food near Houston
Full of flavor, completely filling, and full of fresh ingredients – those are only some of the few reasons why people love Mexican food. And that is one thing you will never find a shortage of in Pearland, TX. The city is brimming with options! Once the Mexican food craving hits you, you’re sure to find plenty of amazing Mexican restaurants in Pearland that will delight your palate.
365thingsinhouston.com
Save a spot at the Chromatica Ball when Lady Gaga brings it to Minute Maid Park
Take in a superstar spectacle when Lady Gaga brings the Chromatica Ball Tour to Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Paws up, the Mother Monster is back. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced two postponements of the Chromatica Ball Tour, Lady Gaga is ready to show H-Town that the wait was most assuredly worth it.
Big Chicken Signs First Houston Lease
A restaurant concept from Shaquille O’Neal is opening in Houston with more in the works.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cw39.com
These are the 10 best restaurants for fried chicken in Texas, report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Folks, we’ve officially made it to the month of September and while summer is winding down that means fall is winding up and you basically throw that cut diet out the window (if you want to of course, do what you want). However, if you’re...
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star State
Mystical Park PhotoPhoto by Lerone Pieters from Burst. “Descending into the Cistern the first time was like discovering some ancient ruin,” said Larry Page, the principal architect of the redesign, per Houstonia.
fox26houston.com
Red, White & Bayou Texas Music Festival returns to Dickinson after 5-year hiatus
DICKINSON, Texas - After a five-year hiatus, the City of Dickinson will be bringing back its inaugural music festival during the Labor Day weekend. The Red, White & Bayou Texas Music Festival & Tailgate kicks off Saturday, September 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4 following a five-year break after Hurricane Harvey.
cw39.com
This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cw39.com
Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
KHOU
FBI data shows where Houston ranks on violent crime
HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is taking a closer look at the crime data and finding out that what Second Baptist Pastor Ed Young said during his sermon last weekend might not be true. "Houston in all probability right now is the most dangerous city in America to live in," Young claimed.
Miranda Lambert Says This Texas City Is Her 'Favorite Place On Earth'
"Sounds like heaven to me!"
'Tragedy' | Houston pastor reiterates comments on crime during sermon
HOUSTON — One week after a notable Houston pastor received some backlash following comments he made during a sermon, Dr. Ed Young with Second Baptist Church reiterated his statements. "I had no idea that when you stood up and simply read the best crime statistics I could put together...
Comments / 0