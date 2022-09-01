ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukiah, CA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Coastal businesses get boost as inland residents escape heat

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Bay Area beaches were packed with people escaping the inland heat this Labor Day Weekend.KPIX found a couple Sunday morning setting up a tent at San Francisco's Ocean Beach. They drove more than an hour from  scorching hot Vacaville."This is awesome. It's really great to be here. I feel good. I know we're going to hate to leave, knowing what we're going back home to," said Gloria Coleman.More beach-bound crowds meant more business for the Beach Chalet, a restaurant that overlooks the ocean at the west end of Golden Gate Park."All booked...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lake County News

Clear Lake Soroptimist Club to make cash awards

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — After two years of zoom meetings and limited activity due to the COVID pandemic, Soroptimist International of Clear Lake is again fully operational. Through the “Live Your Dream” Program, two local women will each receive cash awards of $1,000. The club’s mission is...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Entertainment
Ukiah, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Health
City
Mendocino, CA
Ukiah, CA
Health
City
Ukiah, CA
Lake County News

Konocti Fire Safe Council forms to help protect Kelseyville communities

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A group of Kelseyville residents determined to find ways to protect their communities against wildland fire have formed a new organization that has received an important donation from the district supervisor. The Konocti Fire Safe Council on Tuesday received a $10,000 donation from District 5...
KELSEYVILLE, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Pepperoni to pot: A Sonoma County pizza franchisee opening a cannabis dispensary

Having built a portfolio of Mountain Mike’s Pizza franchises in the greater North Bay, the Sonoma County-based Chandi Hospitality Group is branching out into cannabis. To do so, Sonu Chandi, president and CEO of the family-run enterprise, says the group will align with a company to operate a retail outlet with an established brand instead of starting completely from scratch.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Museum#Contemporary Art#Public Art#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#The Hopland Pomo Dancers#The Grace Hudson Museum#Indians
lakecountybloom.com

Beating the Heat: Options for Lake County Residents

The National Weather Service’s Eureka Office has issued a high confidence report that heat “will become significant this weekend into early next week.” Triple-Digit Temperatures are forecast by some outlets for portions of Lake County beginning today (Thursday, September 1), and many members of our communities will be seeking opportunities to escape the heat.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Friday, Aug. 26

Occurred at Adagio Apartments on Olympic Dr. RP STATES THAT IS OUTSIDE THE RESD AND WILL NOT LEAVE/ BMA UNK CLOTHING DESCR/ CONTINUES TO WALK BY THE RPS RESD/ RP STATES THE MALE CONTINUES TO ASK TO STAY AT THE RESD RP TELLS HIM NO BUT HE WILL NOT LEAVE/ HAS EVEN OFFERED THE RESP A RIDE HOME BUT RESP WILL NOT LEAVE. Cellular E911 Call: Lat:38.960925 Lon:-122.62839. Service Class: WPH2. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.
CLEARLAKE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Paintings
ksro.com

La Rosa Chef Dies in Accident

The restaurant community in Santa Rosa is mourning the loss of Chef Rob Reyes who died August 23rd while cycling with friends. Reyes was the chef at La Rosa Tequileria. He was on a group ride from Santa Rosa to Forestville when he collided with a pole. Reyes had been both chef and co-owner of the restaurant in Courthouse Square since it opened in 2011. Reyes is survived by his mother and three brothers. La Rosa will host a public memorial on September 6th from 3pm to 8pm.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Lake County News

Caltrans and California Coastal Commission celebrate Coastal Cleanup month with events throughout September

Caltrans and the California Coastal Commission are joining forces for the 38th annual California Coastal Cleanup Day on Sept. 17 and are inviting the public to participate in cleanup and litter prevention activities throughout September. “The California Coastal Commission’s Coastal Cleanup Day and Caltrans’ Let’s Change This to That stormwater...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Drought in Sonoma County Could Continue at Least Through November

Sonoma County held a drought town hall on Thursday which touched on all aspects of water-- and the lack of it-- in the county and state and how it will affect residents, fire risk, and the future. Sonoma County Supervisor Chris Coursey led the discussion, which involved representatives from the...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Sonoma County: Excessive heat alert issued

The Sonoma County Department of Health Services has issued a Heat Alert in response to the National Weather Service’s Excessive Heat Warning for the Bay Area from 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The heat alert applies to all of Sonoma County,...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area fire crews on standby as wildfire threat intensifies

SANTA ROSA (KPIX) -- The Mill Fire near Mount Shasta is a reminder that we are just getting into the most dangerous part of fire season."Watching what's happening in Weed right now is a stark reminder of what can happen anywhere around California," said Santa Rosa Fire Marshall Paul Lowenthal.RELATED: State of emergency declared in Siskiyou County as Mill Fire ragesThe National Weather Service has issued an elevated fire risk due to extreme heat expected to arrive this Labor Day weekend. The California Office of Emergency Services has also started requisitioning resources just in case a fire sparks in a...
SANTA ROSA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy