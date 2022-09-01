Read full article on original website
Governor Walz Extends Nursing Assistants Training Program
(St. Paul, MN) — Governor Walz is taking action to address the nursing shortage in Minnesota. He announced yesterday that he will direct two-point-four million dollars into the state’s free program to train nursing assistants. It will provide free training, books, and uniforms, and covers the cost of the certification exam. The news comes as 15 thousand Twin Cities and Duluth nurses gave a ten-day notice of strikes for three days starting September 12th.
Report: 3M Planning Layoffs To Adjust To Slowing Economy
(Maplewood, MN) — One of Minnesota’s largest employers is expected to conduct layoffs. Bloomberg reports that 3M officials announced the move in an internal memo. The Maplewood-based company says that is adjusting to a slowing economy. No word yet on how many of the nearly 100 thousand workers will be laid off.
Minnesota Summer 2022 – Above Normal Temps, 70 Tornadoes
This summer will likely be remembered for the severe weather and 70 tornadoes in Minnesota. Assistant state climatologist Pete Boulay (BOO’-lay) says it started with an active May:. “May 12th had at least nine tornadoes. May 30th at least 15. More events in June… and then we even had...
