A step toward understanding earthquakes in California
A new paper reviews past earthquakes to better understand potential future risks. The San Andreas may be the most well-known fault in California, but no one alive today experienced its most recent significant earthquake that ruptured 116 years ago. The Great San Francisco Earthquake struck at 5:12 a.m. local time...
Avian influenza virus activity continues in California
As the Eurasian strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian influenza, or HPAI, H5N1 continues to impact wild and domestic birds across the state, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, or CDFW, wildlife disease specialists are reminding the public of steps they can take to help reduce the spread of infection. To...
Clear Lake Soroptimist Club to make cash awards
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — After two years of zoom meetings and limited activity due to the COVID pandemic, Soroptimist International of Clear Lake is again fully operational. Through the “Live Your Dream” Program, two local women will each receive cash awards of $1,000. The club’s mission is...
