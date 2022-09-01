Read full article on original website
Death of Kadin Huntley one of 5 in the last 9 years at deadly intersection
(Danube MN-) The death of 19-year-old Kadin Huntley of Montevideo last weekend is the 5th fatal crash in the last 9 years at the intersection of Renville County Roads 1 and 4, eight miles south of Danube.. East-west traffic on 4 has a stop sign, while north-south traffic on 1 does not. Huntley died after the car he was riding in went through the stop sign Sunday and was hit by a southbound SUV. In June of 2019, 22-year-old Madison Vagle of Redwood Falls was a passenger in a vehicle that was hit by a semi at that intersection and died of her injuries. Two months later, in August of 2019, 88-year-old Anna Jansen of St. Michael and 53-year-old David Swanson of Lincoln Nebraska died in a crash there. And in September 2013, 47-year-old Curtis Schmidt of Danube was killed in a crash at that intersection. No word from Renville County officials at this time on if any safety improvements or studies have been done at that intersection.
Minnesota 19-year-old killed in crash, brother injured
One of two brothers involved in a car crash south of Danube in western Minnesota on Sunday has died. The Renville County Sheriff's Department identified the man who died as 19-year-old Kadin Huntley, of Montevideo. His brother, 19-year-old Calin Huntley, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Olivia Hospital for care.
Motorcyclist hospitalized after colliding with SUV in Mankato
A motorcyclist was hospitalized after colliding with an SUV in Mankato Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dale Lloyd Sader, 76, of Wells, was northbound on Highway 22 when his Harley Davidson collided with the SUV. Sader was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries. Deborah Suzanne...
Criminal charges possible in ATV crash that left North Mankato mother dead
Police say criminal charges could be pending in a fatal ATV crash in South Bend Township last month. The crash ultimately killed Karissa Beth Bode, 32, of North Mankato. Bode died in the hospital the day after the crash. Investigators said initial information showed Bode had been operating the ATV...
Granite Falls woman arrested Thursday for repeated arson fires
The Granite Falls Police Department has arrested a Granite Falls woman in connection to a series of arson fires at a 6-story apartment building in Granite Falls. Brenda Lynn Stang, 56, was arrested on Sept. 1. The Granite Falls Police and Fire Departments responded to reports of fires inside the...
Search continues for man who went missing at Minnesota State Fair
Authorities continue to search for a vulnerable man who went missing at the Minnesota State Fair on Wednesday. The State Fair Police Department says there is little to update regarding the search for Brian Nienstadt, who became separated from his group on the state fairgrounds and hasn't been seen since.
New Ulm Fire Department return to the Lamplighter Saturday Morning.
Around 7am Saturday New Ulm Fire and Police Departments were called back to Lamplighter Sports Bar and Grill in downtown New Ulm. Authorities had responded early Friday morning to extinguish flames at the restaurant. New Ulm Fire Chief Paul Macho’s statement Saturday morning.
New London woman wants name change for Sibley State Park
A New London woman wants the name of Sibley State Park changed, pointing out that Minnesota’s first governor led the U-S military effort to crush the Dakota uprising of 1862, then oversaw rushed trials that resulted in the execution of 38 Dakota in Mankato — the largest mass hanging in U-S history. Kelsey Olson says the park is over a hundred years old, and it’s time for the name to honor its serenity:
RENVILLE COUNTY CRASH TURNS FATAL
A crash in Renville County that injured three, one critically has turned fatal. The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says that 19-year-old Kadin Huntley of Montevideo has died from injuries sustained in the crash that happened Sunday around 12:45 pm eight miles south of Danube. Huntley was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Calin Huntley of Montevideo who was taken to Health-Partners in Olivia with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Their vehicle was struck by a Subaru SUV driven by Derek Voss of Omaha, Nebraska who was treated for minor injuries. The Renville County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash.
Morton man injured when his motorcycle strikes deer near Gaylord
(Gaylord MN-) A Morton man was hurt Tuesday when his motorcycle struck a deer in Sibley County. The state patrol says at 1:40 p.m. 24-year-old Dustin Arredondo was driving his Harley northbound on Highway 22 south of Gaylord when he struck the deer. Arredondo was taken to the Mankato Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
What is this nasty thing in our lawn?? #809390
We discovered this mass in our lawn and would like to know what it is?? It appears to be some kind of pre-birth animal sac, however one of the sac appears to have hardened. It has a slimy substance around the sacs. I did not get close enough to detect any odor. No flies or maggots on it. Please help me solve this mystery.
Monticello Man Sentenced for Secretly Recording Young Girl
BUFFALO -- A Monticello man was sentenced to prison for secretly recording a young girl in her home. A Wright County judge has sentenced 27-year-old Matthew Winter to three years and three months in prison. Winter pleaded guilty to five counts of interference with privacy against a minor in July.
Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report
Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending August 29, 2022. Aug. 22nd: Brittany Lena Jean Athey, 33 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello - charge of violate domestic abuse no contact order; David Chandler Farr, 33 of St Cloud was arrested in Stearns Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree-controlled substance; Rebecca Ann Ford-Matai, 39 of Minnetonka was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree-controlled substance; George Calvin Hester, 59 of Otsego was arrested in Albertville - charge of 2nd degree DWI; Matthew Edgar Lemke, 30 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego - Wright Co. warrants - 5th degree-controlled substance & possession of shoplifting gear; Gregory Haakon Olson, 40 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant – theft; Ryan Michael Poppen, 37 of Brooklyn Center was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant – theft; Morgan Christine Remick, 23 of Hopkins was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree assault; Cassandra Jasmin Stein, 36 of Richfield was arrested in Aitkin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - domestic assault.
Efforts underway to change the name of Sibley State Park
(New London MN-) A New London woman gave a presentation at Goat Ridge Brewery last night, giving her reasons why she would like to see the name of Sibley State Park changed. The park is named after Minnesota's first governor, Henry Hastings Sibley, who once hunted in the area. Sibley knew and hunted with Chief Little Crow, but turned against the Dakota leader during the U.S. Dakota War of 1862, and led the U.S. military effort to crush the uprising. As former park naturalist, Kelsey Olson spent a lot of time at Sibley State Park and is leading the effort to change the park's name. She says Henry Sibley treated the Dakota unfairly in the aftermath of the war, overseeing rushed trials of Dakota participants...
Police searching for Vulnerable Adult who got separated from group Tuesday at Minnesota State Fair
The Minnesota BCA says Brian Lawrence Nienstadt, 60, of Mankato is missing after he was separated from his group at Tuesday at the Minnesota State Fair. Anyone who spots Nienstadt is asked to call police.
Tornado reported in west central Minnesota Sunday evening
(Prinsburg, MN)--The National Weather Service says that severe weather made its way across parts of Minnesota on Sunday evening. A tornado was reported in the Prinsburg area in Kandiyohi County. Trained spotters reported the tornado on the ground west of the community. Meanwhile, large hail was reported in Cass County...
Fire leaves Lamplighter Restaurant closed until further notice
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - An overnight fire left the Lamplighter Restaurant and Lounge closed until further notice. New Ulm Fire says responders arrived around 1 a.m. on Friday, noticing smoke coming from the building. The fire was under control in 45 minutes with Fire and Police on site for...
Picklebarn only weeks away from opening in Mankato
Although some events are returning from last year, PrideFest will add a new event to its roster and a few important honorees. MRCI is this month’s Good Morning Give Back organization. Kelsey and Lisa visited MRCI to learn how it extends the idea of community to all. St. Peter...
